The earthquake that hit Haiti on 12 Jan 2010 affected almost 3.5 million people, including the entire population of 2.8 million people living in the capital, Port-au- Prince. The Government of Haiti estimates that the earthquake killed 222,570 and injured another 300,572 people. Displacement peaked at close to 2.3 million people, including 302,000 children. At least 188,383 houses were badly damaged and 105,000 were destroyed by the earthquake. Sixty per cent of Government and administrative buildings, 80 per cent of schools in Port-au-Prince and 60 per cent of schools in the South and West Departments were destroyed or damaged. Total earthquake-related loss is estimated at $7.8 billion, equivalent to more than 120 per cent of Haiti’s 2009 gross domestic product. (UN General Assembly, 2 Sep 2011)
According to the Humanitarian Action Plan for Haiti 2014 an estimated 172,000 people remained internally displaced in Haiti in 306 camps at the end of 2013, almost four years after the earthquake. Basic services in camps, including WASH and health, had declined faster than the pace of return or relocation of the displaced. 16,377 displaced families living in 52 camps were considered at high risk of forced evictions. Almost 80,000 people lived in 67 camps considered to be at particularly high risk of flooding, with an additional 30 camps at additional environmental risks.
By mid-2014, an estimated 104,000 people remained internally displaced in 172 camps. Almost 70,000 IDPs were not currently targeted by any return or relocation programs. (OCHA, 31 Jul 2014) By Sep, 85,432 people remained internally displaced in 123 camps. (IOM, 8 Oct 2014)
L’année 2016 a été la troisième année consécutive de sécheresse en Haïti, aggravée par l’influence du phénomène El Niño. Ces conditions prolongées, avec les pertes de récoltes importantes qui en découlent, ont plongé de nombreux ménages ruraux du pays dans l’insécurité alimentaire.
Contemporary patterns and processes of forced displacement do not easily lend themselves to resolution through the three classic durable solutions of return, local integration or resettlement (or relocation for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)). The underlying dynamics of current complex emergencies defy political solutions and so, according to a recent World Bank study, the average duration of exile for current refugees is 10.3 years.[1]
This report is based on the findings of the urban Food Security Assessment that was conducted in June 2016 in Haiti.
The Coordination Nationale de la Sécurité Alimentaire (CNSA) and the World Food Programme (WFP) are grateful to all the people who participated in the assessment, including the urban population and enumerators. We express our gratitude to our partners for their support, feedback and comments throughout the process.
Evaluation Recommendations
BRC generally accepts all the recommendations presented by the evaluators.
Regarding Recommendation 1, and the “establishment of international roster of livelihoods, infrastructure and governance experts to help identify an on-going source of appropriate human resources”, BRC notes that it did have existing registers, but its members were either unavailable or lacked the skillset that the urban context required.
This report focuses on an evaluation of Income Generating Activities (IGA) that accompanied rental subsidy programs in Haiti between 2013 and 2016. The original objectives were:
Evaluate the impact of supplemental support on the economic situation of house-holds.
Evaluate different livelihoods approaches from a quality/cost/effectiveness point of view in order to improve program performance based on lessons learned and ac-countability.
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 23 2016 (IPS) - As Haiti reels from another disaster once again, many are questioning the humanitarian system and looking for long-term solutions with Haitians at the heart of response.
The World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) and their partners, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), UN-Habitat, and Habitat for Humanity International, joined forces in 2013 to analyze what was learned from the 2010 Haiti earthquake shelter response and housing recovery experience. This report is the outcome of that process.
2016 has been the third year of consecutive drought in Haiti, worsened by the influence of the El Niño weather phenomenon. These prolonged conditions, with the consequent important crop losses, plunged the country’s many rural households into food insecurity.
1. The urban sphere is part of the fabric of humanitarian crises
Countries in the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region are highly vulnerable to a range of natural hazards, including droughts, earthquakes, forest fires, floods, hurricanes, and volcanic eruptions. Between FY 2007 and FY 2016, USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/ OFDA) and USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (USAID/ FFP) provided humanitarian assistance in response to a diverse range of natural disasters in the region.
The Guidance Note on Recovery: Private Sector draws from the wider body of knowledge on private sector recovery and from documented experiences of past and present disaster planning and recovery e orts. Materials have been collected through desk review and direct consultations with relevant experts. These experiences and lessons learned are classi ed into the following four major issues:
The Disaster Recovery Role of the Private Sector
Engaging the Private Sector in Disaster Recovery
Wangcos Laurore is the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Program Manager on our cholera response since 2011. Originally from the Nippes area of southern Haiti, he fears the consequences of hurricane Matthew could be dreadful for populations who have not completely recovered from the 2010 earthquake.
The DTM is a monitoring tool designed to provide timely and accurate information on the population and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) sites. It is a camp-based, rapid assessment that gathers information mainly through observation, physical counting and informant interviews. First rolled out in Haiti in March 2010, (DTM v1.0) was developed in collaboration with the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster and other partners taking into account the emergency information needs of various clusters immediately following the earthquake.
Latin America and the Caribbean is a diverse region and does not follow a single pattern of development. This Report is separated into two volumes which share the same narrative: the Regional Human Development Report – the first volume – covers the entire region, while deepening the analysis on Latin America; and this current Caribbean Human Development Report – the second volume – approaches the multidimensional challenges of sustainable development and human progress taking into consideration the particularities of the Caribbean.
