Overview
The earthquake that hit Haiti on 12 Jan 2010 affected almost 3.5 million people, including the entire population of 2.8 million people living in the capital, Port-au- Prince. The Government of Haiti estimates that the earthquake killed 222,570 and injured another 300,572 people. Displacement peaked at close to 2.3 million people, including 302,000 children. At least 188,383 houses were badly damaged and 105,000 were destroyed by the earthquake. Sixty per cent of Government and administrative buildings, 80 per cent of schools in Port-au-Prince and 60 per cent of schools in the South and West Departments were destroyed or damaged. Total earthquake-related loss is estimated at $7.8 billion, equivalent to more than 120 per cent of Haiti’s 2009 gross domestic product. (UN General Assembly, 2 Sep 2011)
According to the Humanitarian Action Plan for Haiti 2014 an estimated 172,000 people remained internally displaced in Haiti in 306 camps at the end of 2013, almost four years after the earthquake. Basic services in camps, including WASH and health, had declined faster than the pace of return or relocation of the displaced. 16,377 displaced families living in 52 camps were considered at high risk of forced evictions. Almost 80,000 people lived in 67 camps considered to be at particularly high risk of flooding, with an additional 30 camps at additional environmental risks.
By mid-2014, an estimated 104,000 people remained internally displaced in 172 camps. Almost 70,000 IDPs were not currently targeted by any return or relocation programs. (OCHA, 31 Jul 2014) By Sep, 85,432 people remained internally displaced in 123 camps. (IOM, 8 Oct 2014)
By Alexcia Cooke
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, 16 January 2017 – Seven years on from the devastating earthquake in Haiti, countries from across the Caribbean are working hard to reduce the risks posed by seismic threats, as part of their wider drive towards sustainable development.
The magnitude-7.0 quake of 12 January, 2010, claimed around 150,000 lives and affected over three million people.
Port-au-Prince, 14 january 2017 [AlterPresse] --- Progress has been made. There are many more skills. Technical structures have been set up but not strengthened. There is awareness of seismic threats. But adequate preparations, in terms of relevant responses to new earthquakes, are lacking. Awareness exists, but institutional mobilization is slow to become a reality in people’s lives.
On 12 January 2010, the United Nations experienced the single largest loss of United Nations personnel life in a tragic earthquake in Haiti where one hundred and two of our colleagues perished.
The catastrophe left an indelible scar in Haiti claiming the lives of two hundred thousand Haitians and displacing more than one million people.
This loss is also a reminder of the risks that we face, deployed around the world, in the service of peace, security and stability.
Port-au-Prince, 13 January 2017 – Seven years after a devastating earthquake killed more than 200,000 people and displaced some 2 million others, the Haiti Red Cross Society is still hard at work supporting the survivors and building more resilient communities.
The 12 January 2010 earthquake was one of the biggest disasters in the country’s history. In the days following the tragedy, thousands of lives were saved by Haiti Red Cross volunteers and staff with the support of International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement partners.
12 janvier 2017 – Les Nations Unies en Haïti ont rendu jeudi hommage à la mémoire de tous les Haïtiens, femmes, hommes et enfants, ainsi qu'à celle des collègues des Nations Unies, personnels nationaux, internationaux et volontaires qui ont perdu leur vie lors du séisme meurtrier de 2010.
Il y a 7 ans, le 12 janvier, le tremblement de terre dévastateur qui a secoué Haïti a fait plus de 200.000 morts, un million de déplacés et d'énormes dégâts matériels.
P-au-P, 12 janv. 2017 [AlterPresse] --- L’organisme de promotion et de défense des droits humains Défenseurs Plus dénonce un manque d’accompagnement « psycho-social » des autorités étatiques aux victimes surtout celles qui ont été amputées, suite au terrible tremblement de terre du 12 janvier 2010.
To mark the 7th anniversary of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, a number of organizations belonging to the Haiti Advocacy Working Group released the following statement.
January 10, 2017
When a 7.0 earthquake struck Haiti in 2010, much of the country’s healthcare capacity and infrastructure was destroyed. But over the course of the past seven years, Haiti has made significant strides in rebuilding and expanding its medical capacity, thanks in part to funding from the American Red Cross.
OVERVIEW
On January 12th 2010, an earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hit Haiti, resulting in the destruction of more than 300,000 buildings and the displacement of 1.5 million people.
L’année 2016 a été la troisième année consécutive de sécheresse en Haïti, aggravée par l’influence du phénomène El Niño. Ces conditions prolongées, avec les pertes de récoltes importantes qui en découlent, ont plongé de nombreux ménages ruraux du pays dans l’insécurité alimentaire.
By: Prof. Roger Zetter, Refugee Studies Centre, University of Oxford
Contemporary patterns and processes of forced displacement do not easily lend themselves to resolution through the three classic durable solutions of return, local integration or resettlement (or relocation for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)). The underlying dynamics of current complex emergencies defy political solutions and so, according to a recent World Bank study, the average duration of exile for current refugees is 10.3 years.[1]
Data analysis and collection, May — August 2016
Acknowledgements
This report is based on the findings of the urban Food Security Assessment that was conducted in June 2016 in Haiti.
The Coordination Nationale de la Sécurité Alimentaire (CNSA) and the World Food Programme (WFP) are grateful to all the people who participated in the assessment, including the urban population and enumerators. We express our gratitude to our partners for their support, feedback and comments throughout the process.
Résumé
Evaluation Recommendations
BRC generally accepts all the recommendations presented by the evaluators.
Regarding Recommendation 1, and the “establishment of international roster of livelihoods, infrastructure and governance experts to help identify an on-going source of appropriate human resources”, BRC notes that it did have existing registers, but its members were either unavailable or lacked the skillset that the urban context required.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
This report focuses on an evaluation of Income Generating Activities (IGA) that accompanied rental subsidy programs in Haiti between 2013 and 2016. The original objectives were:
Evaluate the impact of supplemental support on the economic situation of house-holds.
Evaluate different livelihoods approaches from a quality/cost/effectiveness point of view in order to improve program performance based on lessons learned and ac-countability.
By Tharanga Yakupitiyage
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 23 2016 (IPS) - As Haiti reels from another disaster once again, many are questioning the humanitarian system and looking for long-term solutions with Haitians at the heart of response.
The World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) and their partners, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), UN-Habitat, and Habitat for Humanity International, joined forces in 2013 to analyze what was learned from the 2010 Haiti earthquake shelter response and housing recovery experience. This report is the outcome of that process.
Executive summary
2016 has been the third year of consecutive drought in Haiti, worsened by the influence of the El Niño weather phenomenon. These prolonged conditions, with the consequent important crop losses, plunged the country’s many rural households into food insecurity.
1. The urban sphere is part of the fabric of humanitarian crises
Countries in the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region are highly vulnerable to a range of natural hazards, including droughts, earthquakes, forest fires, floods, hurricanes, and volcanic eruptions. Between FY 2007 and FY 2016, USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/ OFDA) and USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (USAID/ FFP) provided humanitarian assistance in response to a diverse range of natural disasters in the region.