Mediterranean particularly affected by new rust races
3 February 2017, Rome − Wheat rust, a family of fungal diseases that can cause crop losses of up to 100 percent in untreated susceptible wheats, is making further advances in Europe, Africa and Asia, according to two new studies produced by scientists in collaboration with FAO.
Tracking Earthquake and Flood Risks across Europe and Central Asia to Enhance Disaster Resilience
A new publication released by the World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery examines current and future trends in terms of earthquake and flood risks for 32 countries across the Europe and Central Asia region.
In close collaboration with the Government of Japan and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), the World Bank recently launched its first Disaster Risk Management engagement in Uzbekistan.
Earthquakes and other natural hazards pose a significant risk to Uzbekistan’s development gains. The launch of this program signals a commitment towards a proactive approach to disaster risk management and disaster-proofing Uzbekistan’s socio-economic development path.
Insufficient rain received in many parts of Southern Africa
Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.
Below-average and erratic rainfall over the past several weeks has sustained moisture deficits and resulted in degraded ground conditions across many parts of Uganda, Kenya, bimodal and unimodal areas of Tanzania, northern Malawi, and northern Mozambique.
Annual Threat Assessment 2017
In 2017, children in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE/CIS) will face continued risks related to armed conflicts, economic stagnation and political and social instability. In eastern Ukraine, children are facing the consequences of a three-year conflict that is overwhelming social services and protection systems. In Turkey, unprecedented numbers of refugee, migrant and other highly vulnerable children are challenging the capacities of government services.
Despite some increase in rainfall during late November, poor and erratic rain since late September has resulted in droughts, which have negatively impacted crops and water availability in southern Ethiopia, southern Somalia, and eastern Kenya.
The October-December rainfall season has performed poorly in East Africa
Poor early season rainfall has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.
Insufficient rain has led to drought in the Greater Horn
Global Overview NOVEMBER 2016
Insufficient and uneven rainfall exacerbates ground conditions in East Africa
WHEAT CONSUMPTION AND PRODUCTION IN CENTRAL ASIA
Wheat is by far the dominant staple in the Central Asia region (Figure 1). On average, per capita wheat consumption is 143 kg/year, with consumption in Afghanistan slightly above the regional average (Figure 2).
Seasonal rainfall very delayed and well below average in Somalia, eastern Kenya, and southern Ethiopia
Below-average rainfall since late September has strengthened moisture deficits and led to abnormal dryness in north-central Angola and southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Global Overview OCTOBER 2016
Start of seasonal rainfall delayed over parts of Eastern Horn of Africa
The disaster risk reduction aspects highlighted in this issue serve to depict the manner in which leading countries, including India, have addressed and mitigated different disasters in the past and the lessons learned. The aim of this issue is to bring innovative ideas to AMCDRR in order to accelerate regional implementation and monitoring. By active hosting of AMCDRR India will renew its commitment to the Sendai Framework and pursue a resilient and sustainable future for all citizens.
Protracted complex emergencies and natural disasters, including drought, earthquakes, floods, and wildfires, present significant challenges to vulnerable populations in Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia (EMCA). Between FY 2007 and FY 2016, USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) and USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (USAID/FFP) provided assistance in response to a range of disasters, including floods, wildfires, winter emergencies, and complex crises.
Flood and landslide threats will continue after Matthew hit the Hispaniola region hard
Prolonged heavy rainfall during the season throughout the Niger River basin has triggered flooding and inundation along the Niger River in Mali, Niger, and Nigeria. Seasonal Inundation is also expected to be greater than it has been for many years across the inner Niger delta in Mali
KEY MESSAGES
Wheat production in Central Asia for the 2016/2017 marketing year is similar to 2015/2016 and slightly above the five-year average. Consecutive years of good production have led to regional carry-over stocks that are 37 percent above average.
Wheat price levels and trends vary across the region.
Prices are 16 percent below average in Kazakhstan, stable and near the average in Afghanistan and Pakistan, and well above average in Tajikistan.