03 Feb 2017 description
World + 5 others
La propagation de la rouille du blé se poursuit : de nouvelles races découvertes en Europe, en Afrique et en Asie centrale
report Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

La région Méditerranée est particulièrement affectée par ces nouvelles races de rouille

3 février 2017, Rome - Selon deux nouvelles études réalisées par des scientifiques, en collaboration avec la FAO, la rouille du blé, qui fait partie de la famille des maladies fongiques et est capable de ravager des cultures entières de blé sensibles et non traitées, gagne du terrain en Europe, en Afrique et en Asie.

03 Feb 2017 description
World + 5 others
Spread of damaging wheat rust continues: new races found in Europe, Africa, Central Asia
report Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

Mediterranean particularly affected by new rust races

3 February 2017, Rome − Wheat rust, a family of fungal diseases that can cause crop losses of up to 100 percent in untreated susceptible wheats, is making further advances in Europe, Africa and Asia, according to two new studies produced by scientists in collaboration with FAO.

23 Jan 2017 description
World + 31 others
Europe and Central Asia - Country risk profiles for floods and earthquakes
report World Bank, GFDRR
Tracking Earthquake and Flood Risks across Europe and Central Asia to Enhance Disaster Resilience

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

  • A new publication released by the World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery examines current and future trends in terms of earthquake and flood risks for 32 countries across the Europe and Central Asia region.

11 Jan 2017 description
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan Moves Towards Proactive Approach to Disaster Risk Management
report World Bank

Story Highlights

  • In close collaboration with the Government of Japan and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), the World Bank recently launched its first Disaster Risk Management engagement in Uzbekistan.

  • Earthquakes and other natural hazards pose a significant risk to Uzbekistan’s development gains. The launch of this program signals a commitment towards a proactive approach to disaster risk management and disaster-proofing Uzbekistan’s socio-economic development path.

06 Jan 2017 description
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, January 5 - 12, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Insufficient rain received in many parts of Southern Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Below-average and erratic rainfall over the past several weeks has sustained moisture deficits and resulted in degraded ground conditions across many parts of Uganda, Kenya, bimodal and unimodal areas of Tanzania, northern Malawi, and northern Mozambique.

03 Jan 2017 description
Iraq + 21 others
CTTA: Counter Terrorist Trends and Analysis Volume 9, Issue 1, January 2017
report Nanyang Technological Univ.
Editorial Note

Annual Threat Assessment 2017

30 Dec 2016 description
World + 13 others
Humanitarian Action for Children 2017 - Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States
report UN Children's Fund
In 2017, children in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE/CIS) will face continued risks related to armed conflicts, economic stagnation and political and social instability. In eastern Ukraine, children are facing the consequences of a three-year conflict that is overwhelming social services and protection systems. In Turkey, unprecedented numbers of refugee, migrant and other highly vulnerable children are challenging the capacities of government services.

29 Dec 2016 description
World + 27 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, December 29, 2016 - January 4, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Despite some increase in rainfall during late November, poor and erratic rain since late September has resulted in droughts, which have negatively impacted crops and water availability in southern Ethiopia, southern Somalia, and eastern Kenya.

23 Dec 2016 description
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, December 22 - 29, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
The October-December rainfall season has performed poorly in East Africa

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the FAO.

  2. Poor early season rainfall has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.

09 Dec 2016 description
World + 29 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, December 8 - 14, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Insufficient rain has led to drought in the Greater Horn

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Poor early season precipitation has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.

01 Dec 2016 description
World + 72 others
CrisisWatch November 2016
report International Crisis Group
Global Overview NOVEMBER 2016

01 Dec 2016 description
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, December 1 - 7, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Insufficient and uneven rainfall exacerbates ground conditions in East Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust outbreak has occurred in western Mauritania. Ground control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Poor early season precipitation has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.

09 Nov 2016 description
Afghanistan + 7 others
Central Asia Regional wheat market fundamentals November 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
WHEAT CONSUMPTION AND PRODUCTION IN CENTRAL ASIA

  • Wheat is by far the dominant staple in the Central Asia region (Figure 1). On average, per capita wheat consumption is 143 kg/year, with consumption in Afghanistan slightly above the regional average (Figure 2).

08 Nov 2016 description
World + 22 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, October 28 - November 3, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Seasonal rainfall very delayed and well below average in Somalia, eastern Kenya, and southern Ethiopia

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Below-average rainfall since late September has increased moisture deficits and worsened ground conditions across eastern Kenya, southern Somalia, and southeastern Ethiopia.

  2. Below-average rainfall since late September has strengthened moisture deficits and led to abnormal dryness in north-central Angola and southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

02 Nov 2016 description
World + 72 others
CrisisWatch October 2016
report International Crisis Group
Global Overview OCTOBER 2016

29 Oct 2016 description
World + 23 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, October 21 - 27, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Start of seasonal rainfall delayed over parts of Eastern Horn of Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Below-average rainfall since late September has increased moisture deficits and worsened ground conditions across eastern Kenya, southern Somalia, and southeastern Ethiopia.

  2. Below-average rainfall since late September has strengthened moisture deficits and led to abnormal dryness in north-central Angola and southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

28 Oct 2016 description
World + 2 others
Preparing for AMCDRR: A Strategic Agenda - Southasiadisasters.net issue no. 149, August 2016
report All India Disaster Mitigation Institute
The disaster risk reduction aspects highlighted in this issue serve to depict the manner in which leading countries, including India, have addressed and mitigated different disasters in the past and the lessons learned. The aim of this issue is to bring innovative ideas to AMCDRR in order to accelerate regional implementation and monitoring. By active hosting of AMCDRR India will renew its commitment to the Sendai Framework and pursue a resilient and sustainable future for all citizens.

14 Oct 2016 description
World + 35 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, October 14 - 20, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Africa Weather Hazards

12 Oct 2016 description
World + 73 others
Humanitarian Assistance in Review: Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia | Fiscal Year (FY) 2007 – 2016
report US Agency for International Development
Protracted complex emergencies and natural disasters, including drought, earthquakes, floods, and wildfires, present significant challenges to vulnerable populations in Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia (EMCA). Between FY 2007 and FY 2016, USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) and USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (USAID/FFP) provided assistance in response to a range of disasters, including floods, wildfires, winter emergencies, and complex crises.

08 Oct 2016 description
World + 30 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, October 7 - 13, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Flood and landslide threats will continue after Matthew hit the Hispaniola region hard

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Prolonged heavy rainfall during the season throughout the Niger River basin has triggered flooding and inundation along the Niger River in Mali, Niger, and Nigeria. Seasonal Inundation is also expected to be greater than it has been for many years across the inner Niger delta in Mali

