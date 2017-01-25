How to search
25 Jan 2017 description
icon
Tajikistan
ADB to Support Improved Food Security, Dairy Industry in Tajikistan
report Asian Development Bank

DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN (25 January 2017) — Preparatory work has begun for a proposed project to improve food security in Tajikistan by boosting dairy production while making the industry more resilient to climate change.

A $500,000 technical assistance grant by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will prepare a feasibility study of the proposed investment project.

24 Jan 2017 description
icon
Tajikistan + 1 other
WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, December 2016
report World Food Programme
file preview
icon Download PDF (437.69 KB)

Highlights

  • On 26 December, WFP presented its plan to support the Tajik Government’s efforts in the area of Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency Response Plan at the national platform of Disaster Risk Reduction (DDR).

  • WFP Tajikistan has delivered 320 mt of food to WFP Afghanistan in the Badakhshan province for humanitarian assistance. Most remote villages are isolated from the rest of the country during winter and it is easier and most cost-efficient to ship food from Tajikistan.

23 Jan 2017 description
icon
World + 31 others
Europe and Central Asia - Country risk profiles for floods and earthquakes
report World Bank, GFDRR
file preview
icon Download PDF (33.14 MB)

Tracking Earthquake and Flood Risks across Europe and Central Asia to Enhance Disaster Resilience

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

  • A new publication released by the World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery examines current and future trends in terms of earthquake and flood risks for 32 countries across the Europe and Central Asia region.

20 Jan 2017 description
icon
Tajikistan
Towards Improving Disaster Risk Reduction and Response capacities in Tajikistan
report UN Development Programme

Dushanbe, 19 January, 2017. The first joint Steering Committee meeting of projects recently launched within UNDP Disaster Risk Management Programme for the period of 2016-2021 has been conducted with participation of all contributing agencies, national implementing stakeholders and international partners.

20 Jan 2017 description
icon
Armenia + 2 others
Caucasus and Central Asia: Regional humanitarian snapshot Jan-Dec 2016 (as of 31 December 2016)
infographic UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
file preview
icon Download PDF (5.42 MB)
19 Jan 2017 description
icon
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary January 19 -26, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.17 MB)

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Below-average and erratic rainfall over the past several weeks has sustained moisture deficits and resulted in degraded ground conditions across many parts of Uganda, Kenya, bimodal and unimodal areas of Tanzania, northern Malawi, and northern Mozambique.

18 Jan 2017 description
icon
Poland + 2 others
Tajikistan: Asylum Seekers Stranded in Limbo on Polish Border
report EurasiaNet

By Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska

On the 8.28 a.m. train to Terespol, a Polish town at the border with Belarus, Ali watches the barely changing landscape with indifference. This might be the twentieth time he has taken this train with his wife and three kids. Or maybe the twenty-first, he cannot quite remember.

18 Jan 2017 description
icon
Tajikistan
ADB to Help Improve Infrastructure, Investment Climate, Food Security in Tajikistan
report Asian Development Bank

DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN (18 January 2017) — The Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) updated 2017 to 2019 country program for Tajikistan focuses on supporting energy and road development, improving food security, strengthening investment climate, inclusive health, and sustainable urban infrastructure.

12 Jan 2017 description
icon
World + 19 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary January 11 -18, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.16 MB)

Heavy rainfall is expected to provide relief for southeastern Africa, but will increase the risk of flooding

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

11 Jan 2017 description
icon
Armenia + 2 others
To Improve Disaster Preparedness and Urban Resilience, Japan Shares Best Practices with Armenia, Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan
report World Bank

Highlights

  • The World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) are supporting Armenia, Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan in different aspects of disaster risk management (DRM), including establishment of a crisis management center, seismic risk assessments, and institutional capacity building to increase the resilience of critical infrastructure against recurring natural hazards.

06 Jan 2017 description
icon
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, January 5 -12, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.14 MB)

Insufficient rain received in many parts of Southern Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Below-average and erratic rainfall over the past several weeks has sustained moisture deficits and resulted in degraded ground conditions across many parts of Uganda, Kenya, bimodal and unimodal areas of Tanzania, northern Malawi, and northern Mozambique.

04 Jan 2017 description
icon
Syrian Arab Republic + 20 others
Middle East & North Africa: Humanitarian Funding Update 2016 (as of 2 January 2017) [EN/AR]
infographic UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
file preview
icon Download PDF (520.08 KB)
English version
file preview
icon Download PDF (591.54 KB)
Arabic version

  1. IN 2016, HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS (HRPs) in the MENA region requested US$7 billion and have received $4 billion. In total, MENA HRPs are 56 per cent funded. Three new FLASH APPEALS address specific situations: in Iraq where the humanitarian impact of the Mosul operation requires $284 million; in Afghanistan where $152 million is needed to assist returnees from Pakistan; and in Libya where $10 million is needed for Sirt.

03 Jan 2017 description
icon
Iraq + 21 others
CTTA: Counter Terrorist Trends and Analysis Volume 9, Issue 1, January 2017
report Nanyang Technological Univ.
file preview
icon Download PDF (6.36 MB)

Editorial Note

Annual Threat Assessment 2017

30 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 13 others
Humanitarian Action for Children 2017 - Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States
report UN Children's Fund
file preview
icon Download PDF (533.39 KB)

In 2017, children in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE/CIS) will face continued risks related to armed conflicts, economic stagnation and political and social instability. In eastern Ukraine, children are facing the consequences of a three-year conflict that is overwhelming social services and protection systems. In Turkey, unprecedented numbers of refugee, migrant and other highly vulnerable children are challenging the capacities of government services.

29 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 27 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, December 29, 2016 - January 4, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.16 MB)

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Despite some increase in rainfall during late November, poor and erratic rain since late September has resulted in droughts, which have negatively impacted crops and water availability in southern Ethiopia, southern Somalia, and eastern Kenya.

23 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, December 22 - 29, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.18 MB)

The October-December rainfall season has performed poorly in East Africa

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the FAO.

  2. Poor early season rainfall has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.

21 Dec 2016 description
icon
Tajikistan
UN in Tajikistan welcomes customs agreement entering into force [EN/RU]
report UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
file preview
icon Download PDF (277.93 KB)
English version
file preview
icon Download PDF (277.34 KB)
Russian version

(Dushanbe, 21 December 2016) – People affected by large-scale disasters in Tajikistan can now be reached with vital international assistance faster than before. A customs agreement between the Government of Tajikistan and the United Nations in Tajikistan has entered into force. The first of its kind in Central Asia, the agreement will simplify the import, export and transit of humanitarian relief goods in large-scale emergencies.

12 Dec 2016 description
icon
Tajikistan
WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, November 2016
report World Food Programme
file preview
icon Download PDF (471.68 KB)

Highlights

09 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 29 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, December 8 - 14, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.17 MB)

Insufficient rain has led to drought in the Greater Horn

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Poor early season precipitation has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.

07 Dec 2016 description
icon
Tajikistan
In Tajikistan, Feed the Future Trains Women to Take Charge of Nutrition
report Government of the United States of America

Maryam Hasanova lives with her four children in southern Tajikistan. Like most women in her village, she has a husband who is out of the country. He works in Russia and sends money back home. To help stretch her husband’s income, Hasanova worked in the family’s vegetable garden in the hopes of providing her family with enough food. However, like many women in Tajikistan whose access to farming resources and information is limited, she was unfamiliar with basic farming techniques, leaving her family with meager harvests and a higher risk of undernutrition.

