04 Feb 2017 description
World + 23 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary February 2 -9, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Lighter, but well distributed rains received across much of southern Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

02 Feb 2017 description
Kyrgyzstan + 1 other
Women forge peace along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border
report UN Women

Bubuaisha Kurbanova and Nodira Avezova have lived next to each other for more than 15 years. Kurbanova, 49, is a school teacher from the village of Ak-Tatyr, now part of Kyrgyzstan, and Avezova, 51, is a doctor, living on the other side of the border, in the village of Chorku, which is in Tajikistan. The “border” is marked by a wooden fence, where Kurbanova and Avezova often meet to talk.

01 Feb 2017 description
World + 57 others
The Market Monitor - Trends and impacts of staple food prices in vulnerable countries, Issue 34 - January 2017
report World Food Programme
This bulletin examines trends in staple food and fuel prices, the cost of the basic food basket and consumer price indices for 71 countries in the fourth quarter of 2016 (October to December).1 The maps on pages 6–7 disaggregate the impact analysis to sub-national level.

Global Highlights

31 Jan 2017 description
Tajikistan
Tajikistan - Snow avalanche (NOAA, Local Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 January 2017)
report European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations

  • Heavy snowfalls have been affecting the country over the past weeks.

  • As of 31 January at 7.00 UTC, local media reported at least seven deaths due to avalanches, of which five on the Dushanbe-Khujand highway and two more in the eastern areas of the country.

  • Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rain may affect the country.

30 Jan 2017 description
Tajikistan
Avalanches Kill At Least Seven In Tajikistan
report Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty

Avalanches triggered by warm weather following heavy snowfall have killed at least seven people in Tajikistan's mountainous south.

A spokeswoman for Tajikistan's Emergencies Committee, Umeda Yusufova, told RFE/RL on January 30 that the death toll may rise as rescue teams continue working on the Dushanbe-Khujand highway and in the Gorno-Badakhshan region, where more than 40 major avalanches were registered over the weekend.

Officials said some 500 people stranded in their cars after avalanches blocked the highway were rescued on January 28.

25 Jan 2017 description
Tajikistan
ADB to Support Improved Food Security, Dairy Industry in Tajikistan
report Asian Development Bank

DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN (25 January 2017) — Preparatory work has begun for a proposed project to improve food security in Tajikistan by boosting dairy production while making the industry more resilient to climate change.

A $500,000 technical assistance grant by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will prepare a feasibility study of the proposed investment project.

24 Jan 2017 description
Tajikistan + 1 other
WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, December 2016
report World Food Programme
Highlights

  • On 26 December, WFP presented its plan to support the Tajik Government’s efforts in the area of Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency Response Plan at the national platform of Disaster Risk Reduction (DDR).

  • WFP Tajikistan has delivered 320 mt of food to WFP Afghanistan in the Badakhshan province for humanitarian assistance. Most remote villages are isolated from the rest of the country during winter and it is easier and most cost-efficient to ship food from Tajikistan.

23 Jan 2017 description
World + 31 others
Europe and Central Asia - Country risk profiles for floods and earthquakes
report World Bank, GFDRR
Tracking Earthquake and Flood Risks across Europe and Central Asia to Enhance Disaster Resilience

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

  • A new publication released by the World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery examines current and future trends in terms of earthquake and flood risks for 32 countries across the Europe and Central Asia region.

20 Jan 2017 description
Tajikistan
Towards Improving Disaster Risk Reduction and Response capacities in Tajikistan
report UN Development Programme

Dushanbe, 19 January, 2017. The first joint Steering Committee meeting of projects recently launched within UNDP Disaster Risk Management Programme for the period of 2016-2021 has been conducted with participation of all contributing agencies, national implementing stakeholders and international partners.

20 Jan 2017 description
Armenia + 2 others
Caucasus and Central Asia: Regional humanitarian snapshot Jan-Dec 2016 (as of 31 December 2016)
infographic UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
19 Jan 2017 description
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary January 19 - 26, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Below-average and erratic rainfall over the past several weeks has sustained moisture deficits and resulted in degraded ground conditions across many parts of Uganda, Kenya, bimodal and unimodal areas of Tanzania, northern Malawi, and northern Mozambique.

18 Jan 2017 description
Poland + 2 others
Tajikistan: Asylum Seekers Stranded in Limbo on Polish Border
report EurasiaNet

By Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska

On the 8.28 a.m. train to Terespol, a Polish town at the border with Belarus, Ali watches the barely changing landscape with indifference. This might be the twentieth time he has taken this train with his wife and three kids. Or maybe the twenty-first, he cannot quite remember.

18 Jan 2017 description
Tajikistan
ADB to Help Improve Infrastructure, Investment Climate, Food Security in Tajikistan
report Asian Development Bank

DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN (18 January 2017) — The Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) updated 2017 to 2019 country program for Tajikistan focuses on supporting energy and road development, improving food security, strengthening investment climate, inclusive health, and sustainable urban infrastructure.

12 Jan 2017 description
World + 19 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary January 11 - 18, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Heavy rainfall is expected to provide relief for southeastern Africa, but will increase the risk of flooding

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

11 Jan 2017 description
Armenia + 2 others
To Improve Disaster Preparedness and Urban Resilience, Japan Shares Best Practices with Armenia, Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan
report World Bank

Highlights

  • The World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) are supporting Armenia, Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan in different aspects of disaster risk management (DRM), including establishment of a crisis management center, seismic risk assessments, and institutional capacity building to increase the resilience of critical infrastructure against recurring natural hazards.

06 Jan 2017 description
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, January 5 - 12, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Insufficient rain received in many parts of Southern Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Below-average and erratic rainfall over the past several weeks has sustained moisture deficits and resulted in degraded ground conditions across many parts of Uganda, Kenya, bimodal and unimodal areas of Tanzania, northern Malawi, and northern Mozambique.

04 Jan 2017 description
Syrian Arab Republic + 20 others
Middle East & North Africa: Humanitarian Funding Update 2016 (as of 2 January 2017) [EN/AR]
infographic UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
English version
Arabic version

  1. IN 2016, HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS (HRPs) in the MENA region requested US$7 billion and have received $4 billion. In total, MENA HRPs are 56 per cent funded. Three new FLASH APPEALS address specific situations: in Iraq where the humanitarian impact of the Mosul operation requires $284 million; in Afghanistan where $152 million is needed to assist returnees from Pakistan; and in Libya where $10 million is needed for Sirt.

03 Jan 2017 description
Iraq + 21 others
CTTA: Counter Terrorist Trends and Analysis Volume 9, Issue 1, January 2017
report Nanyang Technological Univ.
Editorial Note

Annual Threat Assessment 2017

30 Dec 2016 description
World + 13 others
Humanitarian Action for Children 2017 - Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States
report UN Children's Fund
In 2017, children in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE/CIS) will face continued risks related to armed conflicts, economic stagnation and political and social instability. In eastern Ukraine, children are facing the consequences of a three-year conflict that is overwhelming social services and protection systems. In Turkey, unprecedented numbers of refugee, migrant and other highly vulnerable children are challenging the capacities of government services.

29 Dec 2016 description
World + 27 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, December 29, 2016 - January 4, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Despite some increase in rainfall during late November, poor and erratic rain since late September has resulted in droughts, which have negatively impacted crops and water availability in southern Ethiopia, southern Somalia, and eastern Kenya.

