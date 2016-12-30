Disasters
In 2017, children in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE/CIS) will face continued risks related to armed conflicts, economic stagnation and political and social instability. In eastern Ukraine, children are facing the consequences of a three-year conflict that is overwhelming social services and protection systems. In Turkey, unprecedented numbers of refugee, migrant and other highly vulnerable children are challenging the capacities of government services. Across Europe, refugee and migrant children require special protection.
Africa Weather Hazards
Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.
Despite some increase in rainfall during late November, poor and erratic rain since late September has resulted in droughts, which have negatively impacted crops and water availability in southern Ethiopia, southern Somalia, and eastern Kenya.
The October-December rainfall season has performed poorly in East Africa
Poor early season rainfall has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.
(Dushanbe, 21 December 2016) – People affected by large-scale disasters in Tajikistan can now be reached with vital international assistance faster than before. A customs agreement between the Government of Tajikistan and the United Nations in Tajikistan has entered into force. The first of its kind in Central Asia, the agreement will simplify the import, export and transit of humanitarian relief goods in large-scale emergencies.
Insufficient rain has led to drought in the Greater Horn
Maryam Hasanova lives with her four children in southern Tajikistan. Like most women in her village, she has a husband who is out of the country. He works in Russia and sends money back home. To help stretch her husband’s income, Hasanova worked in the family’s vegetable garden in the hopes of providing her family with enough food. However, like many women in Tajikistan whose access to farming resources and information is limited, she was unfamiliar with basic farming techniques, leaving her family with meager harvests and a higher risk of undernutrition.
Insufficient and uneven rainfall exacerbates ground conditions in East Africa
Locust outbreak has occurred in western Mauritania. Ground control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.
23 November 2016, LONDON – The UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) welcomes a move by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) to add the threats posed by natural and human-induced hazards to its widely-respected country analyses.
The EIU is the world’s leading provider of country intelligence, with its timely, reliable and impartial research offering governments, institutions and businesses the evidence base that they need to set strategy and make critical decisions.
WFP continues to distribute under the School Meals programme for the first quarter of the academic year 2016-2017, and plans to extend the School Meals pilot programme which integrates WFP food basket with locally produced foods, in partnerships with Caritas Switzerland in the Muminobod district.
Following the arrival of specialized food (Super Cereal Plus) in September, WFP has resumed its malnutrition treatment programme in the Khatlon region.
The quest of the last 15 years to achieve the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) taught us that Global Goals can motivate and help sustain leaps in human progress. It also taught us that the specifics matter. In some places, the MDGs became a widely-recognized, consistent and important driver of local progress; in others, the role and impact of the MDGs was more ambiguous. A lot depended on way the MDGs were implemented: if local change agents made them meaningful locally; if local leaders drew on their legitimacy and visibility; if they were employed to solve real-life problems etc.
IN 2016, HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS (HRPs) in the MENA region requested US$7 billion and have received $2.6 billion. In total, MENA HRPs are 38 per cent funded. Three new FLASH APPEALS address specific situations: in Iraq where the humanitarian impact of the Mosul operation requires $284 million; in Afghanistan where $152 million is needed to assist returnees from Pakistan; and in Libya where $10 million is needed for Sirt.
To Walk the Earth in Safety 2016: U.S. Global Leadership in Landmine Clearance and Conventional Weapons Destruction
November 17, 2016
At least four people were killed and thousands were affected by flash floods occurred as a result of heavy rains and strong winds on 9-12 May 2016 in nine districts of Tajikistan. According to the feedback and reports received from the Red Crescent Society of Tajikistan`s (RCST) response teams and Governmental Emergency Committee sources, some 1,598 households were affected countrywide.
WHEAT CONSUMPTION AND PRODUCTION IN CENTRAL ASIA
Wheat is by far the dominant staple in the Central Asia region (Figure 1). On average, per capita wheat consumption is 143 kg/year, with consumption in Afghanistan slightly above the regional average (Figure 2).
Seasonal rainfall very delayed and well below average in Somalia, eastern Kenya, and southern Ethiopia
Below-average rainfall since late September has increased moisture deficits and worsened ground conditions across eastern Kenya, southern Somalia, and southeastern Ethiopia.
Below-average rainfall since late September has strengthened moisture deficits and led to abnormal dryness in north-central Angola and southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
WFP started distribution under the school meals programme as the academic year began in September, providing training to the local Ministry of Education focal points. WFP currently has sufficient resources for school meals until the end of October, however without additional contributions, WFP will be forced to suspend the programme in November.