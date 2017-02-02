Disasters
Bubuaisha Kurbanova and Nodira Avezova have lived next to each other for more than 15 years. Kurbanova, 49, is a school teacher from the village of Ak-Tatyr, now part of Kyrgyzstan, and Avezova, 51, is a doctor, living on the other side of the border, in the village of Chorku, which is in Tajikistan. The “border” is marked by a wooden fence, where Kurbanova and Avezova often meet to talk.
This bulletin examines trends in staple food and fuel prices, the cost of the basic food basket and consumer price indices for 71 countries in the fourth quarter of 2016 (October to December).1 The maps on pages 6–7 disaggregate the impact analysis to sub-national level.
Global Highlights
Heavy snowfalls have been affecting the country over the past weeks.
As of 31 January at 7.00 UTC, local media reported at least seven deaths due to avalanches, of which five on the Dushanbe-Khujand highway and two more in the eastern areas of the country.
Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rain may affect the country.
Avalanches triggered by warm weather following heavy snowfall have killed at least seven people in Tajikistan's mountainous south.
A spokeswoman for Tajikistan's Emergencies Committee, Umeda Yusufova, told RFE/RL on January 30 that the death toll may rise as rescue teams continue working on the Dushanbe-Khujand highway and in the Gorno-Badakhshan region, where more than 40 major avalanches were registered over the weekend.
Officials said some 500 people stranded in their cars after avalanches blocked the highway were rescued on January 28.
DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN (25 January 2017) — Preparatory work has begun for a proposed project to improve food security in Tajikistan by boosting dairy production while making the industry more resilient to climate change.
A $500,000 technical assistance grant by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will prepare a feasibility study of the proposed investment project.
Highlights
On 26 December, WFP presented its plan to support the Tajik Government’s efforts in the area of Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency Response Plan at the national platform of Disaster Risk Reduction (DDR).
WFP Tajikistan has delivered 320 mt of food to WFP Afghanistan in the Badakhshan province for humanitarian assistance. Most remote villages are isolated from the rest of the country during winter and it is easier and most cost-efficient to ship food from Tajikistan.
Tracking Earthquake and Flood Risks across Europe and Central Asia to Enhance Disaster Resilience
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
A new publication released by the World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery examines current and future trends in terms of earthquake and flood risks for 32 countries across the Europe and Central Asia region.
Dushanbe, 19 January, 2017. The first joint Steering Committee meeting of projects recently launched within UNDP Disaster Risk Management Programme for the period of 2016-2021 has been conducted with participation of all contributing agencies, national implementing stakeholders and international partners.
Africa Weather Hazards
Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.
Below-average and erratic rainfall over the past several weeks has sustained moisture deficits and resulted in degraded ground conditions across many parts of Uganda, Kenya, bimodal and unimodal areas of Tanzania, northern Malawi, and northern Mozambique.
By Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska
On the 8.28 a.m. train to Terespol, a Polish town at the border with Belarus, Ali watches the barely changing landscape with indifference. This might be the twentieth time he has taken this train with his wife and three kids. Or maybe the twenty-first, he cannot quite remember.
DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN (18 January 2017) — The Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) updated 2017 to 2019 country program for Tajikistan focuses on supporting energy and road development, improving food security, strengthening investment climate, inclusive health, and sustainable urban infrastructure.
Heavy rainfall is expected to provide relief for southeastern Africa, but will increase the risk of flooding
Highlights
The World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) are supporting Armenia, Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan in different aspects of disaster risk management (DRM), including establishment of a crisis management center, seismic risk assessments, and institutional capacity building to increase the resilience of critical infrastructure against recurring natural hazards.
Insufficient rain received in many parts of Southern Africa
IN 2016, HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS (HRPs) in the MENA region requested US$7 billion and have received $4 billion. In total, MENA HRPs are 56 per cent funded. Three new FLASH APPEALS address specific situations: in Iraq where the humanitarian impact of the Mosul operation requires $284 million; in Afghanistan where $152 million is needed to assist returnees from Pakistan; and in Libya where $10 million is needed for Sirt.
Editorial Note
Annual Threat Assessment 2017
In 2017, children in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE/CIS) will face continued risks related to armed conflicts, economic stagnation and political and social instability. In eastern Ukraine, children are facing the consequences of a three-year conflict that is overwhelming social services and protection systems. In Turkey, unprecedented numbers of refugee, migrant and other highly vulnerable children are challenging the capacities of government services.
Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.
Despite some increase in rainfall during late November, poor and erratic rain since late September has resulted in droughts, which have negatively impacted crops and water availability in southern Ethiopia, southern Somalia, and eastern Kenya.
The October-December rainfall season has performed poorly in East Africa
Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the FAO.
Poor early season rainfall has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.