How to search
» Search Options
4,221 entries found
Sort by: Latest |Relevance
06 Jan 2017 description
icon
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary January 5 -12, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.14 MB)

Insufficient rain received in many parts of Southern Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Below-average and erratic rainfall over the past several weeks has sustained moisture deficits and resulted in degraded ground conditions across many parts of Uganda, Kenya, bimodal and unimodal areas of Tanzania, northern Malawi, and northern Mozambique.

04 Jan 2017 description
icon
Syrian Arab Republic + 20 others
Middle East & North Africa: Humanitarian Funding Update 2016 (as of 2 January 2017) [EN/AR]
infographic UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
file preview
icon Download PDF (520.08 KB)
English version
file preview
icon Download PDF (591.54 KB)
Arabic version

  1. IN 2016, HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS (HRPs) in the MENA region requested US$7 billion and have received $4 billion. In total, MENA HRPs are 56 per cent funded. Three new FLASH APPEALS address specific situations: in Iraq where the humanitarian impact of the Mosul operation requires $284 million; in Afghanistan where $152 million is needed to assist returnees from Pakistan; and in Libya where $10 million is needed for Sirt.

03 Jan 2017 description
icon
Iraq + 21 others
CTTA: Counter Terrorist Trends and Analysis Volume 9, Issue 1, January 2017
report Nanyang Technological Univ.
file preview
icon Download PDF (6.36 MB)

Editorial Note

Annual Threat Assessment 2017

30 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 13 others
Humanitarian Action for Children 2017 - Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States
report UN Children's Fund
file preview
icon Download PDF (533.6 KB)

In 2017, children in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE/CIS) will face continued risks related to armed conflicts, economic stagnation and political and social instability. In eastern Ukraine, children are facing the consequences of a three-year conflict that is overwhelming social services and protection systems. In Turkey, unprecedented numbers of refugee, migrant and other highly vulnerable children are challenging the capacities of government services. Across Europe, refugee and migrant children require special protection.

29 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 27 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary December 29, 2016 - Jan 4, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.16 MB)

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Despite some increase in rainfall during late November, poor and erratic rain since late September has resulted in droughts, which have negatively impacted crops and water availability in southern Ethiopia, southern Somalia, and eastern Kenya.

23 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary December 22 - 29, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.18 MB)

The October-December rainfall season has performed poorly in East Africa

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the FAO.

  2. Poor early season rainfall has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.

21 Dec 2016 description
icon
Tajikistan
UN in Tajikistan welcomes customs agreement entering into force [EN/RU]
report UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
file preview
icon Download PDF (277.93 KB)
English version
file preview
icon Download PDF (277.34 KB)
Russian version

(Dushanbe, 21 December 2016) – People affected by large-scale disasters in Tajikistan can now be reached with vital international assistance faster than before. A customs agreement between the Government of Tajikistan and the United Nations in Tajikistan has entered into force. The first of its kind in Central Asia, the agreement will simplify the import, export and transit of humanitarian relief goods in large-scale emergencies.

12 Dec 2016 description
icon
Tajikistan
WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, November 2016
report World Food Programme
file preview
icon Download PDF (471.68 KB)

Highlights

09 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 29 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary December 8 - 14, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.17 MB)

Insufficient rain has led to drought in the Greater Horn

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Poor early season precipitation has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.

07 Dec 2016 description
icon
Tajikistan
In Tajikistan, Feed the Future Trains Women to Take Charge of Nutrition
report Government of the United States of America

Maryam Hasanova lives with her four children in southern Tajikistan. Like most women in her village, she has a husband who is out of the country. He works in Russia and sends money back home. To help stretch her husband’s income, Hasanova worked in the family’s vegetable garden in the hopes of providing her family with enough food. However, like many women in Tajikistan whose access to farming resources and information is limited, she was unfamiliar with basic farming techniques, leaving her family with meager harvests and a higher risk of undernutrition.

01 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 72 others
CrisisWatch November 2016
report International Crisis Group
file preview
icon Download PDF (365.27 KB)

Global Overview NOVEMBER 2016

01 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary December 1 - 7, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.15 MB)

Insufficient and uneven rainfall exacerbates ground conditions in East Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust outbreak has occurred in western Mauritania. Ground control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Poor early season precipitation has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.

30 Nov 2016 description
icon
World + 24 others
Price Watch October 2016 Prices, November 30, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.78 MB)

Key Messages

24 Nov 2016 description
icon
Afghanistan + 1 other
Assessment of Economic Opportunities Along the Afghan-Tajik Border
report International Organization for Migration, Samuel Hall
file preview
icon Download PDF (2.23 MB)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

24 Nov 2016 description
icon
World + 20 others
UNISDR hails The Economist Intelligence Unit's move on disaster risk analysis
report UN International Strategy for Disaster Reduction

23 November 2016, LONDON – The UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) welcomes a move by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) to add the threats posed by natural and human-induced hazards to its widely-respected country analyses.

The EIU is the world’s leading provider of country intelligence, with its timely, reliable and impartial research offering governments, institutions and businesses the evidence base that they need to set strategy and make critical decisions.

23 Nov 2016 description
icon
Tajikistan
WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, October 2016
report World Food Programme
file preview
icon Download PDF (428.75 KB)

Highlights

  • WFP continues to distribute under the School Meals programme for the first quarter of the academic year 2016-2017, and plans to extend the School Meals pilot programme which integrates WFP food basket with locally produced foods, in partnerships with Caritas Switzerland in the Muminobod district.

  • Following the arrival of specialized food (Super Cereal Plus) in September, WFP has resumed its malnutrition treatment programme in the Khatlon region.

21 Nov 2016 description
icon
World + 38 others
From MDGs to Sustainable Development For All: Lessons from 15 Years of Practice
report World Bank, UN Development Programme
file preview
icon Download PDF (4.18 MB)

The quest of the last 15 years to achieve the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) taught us that Global Goals can motivate and help sustain leaps in human progress. It also taught us that the specifics matter. In some places, the MDGs became a widely-recognized, consistent and important driver of local progress; in others, the role and impact of the MDGs was more ambiguous. A lot depended on way the MDGs were implemented: if local change agents made them meaningful locally; if local leaders drew on their legitimacy and visibility; if they were employed to solve real-life problems etc.

20 Nov 2016 description
icon
Syrian Arab Republic + 22 others
Middle East & North Africa: Humanitarian Funding Update (as of 15 November 2016)
infographic UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
file preview
icon Download PDF (459.21 KB)
English version
file preview
icon Download PDF (528.65 KB)
Arabic version

IN 2016, HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS (HRPs) in the MENA region requested US$7 billion and have received $2.6 billion. In total, MENA HRPs are 38 per cent funded. Three new FLASH APPEALS address specific situations: in Iraq where the humanitarian impact of the Mosul operation requires $284 million; in Afghanistan where $152 million is needed to assist returnees from Pakistan; and in Libya where $10 million is needed for Sirt.

18 Nov 2016 description
icon
World + 39 others
To Walk the Earth in Safety (2016)
report US Department of State
file preview
icon Download PDF (20.1 MB)

To Walk the Earth in Safety 2016: U.S. Global Leadership in Landmine Clearance and Conventional Weapons Destruction

Fact Sheet
Office of the Spokesperson
Washington, DC
November 17, 2016

17 Nov 2016 description
icon
Tajikistan
Tajikistan: Flash floods DREF Operation Final Report n° MDRTJ024
report International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
file preview
icon Download PDF (667.43 KB)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

At least four people were killed and thousands were affected by flash floods occurred as a result of heavy rains and strong winds on 9-12 May 2016 in nine districts of Tajikistan. According to the feedback and reports received from the Red Crescent Society of Tajikistan`s (RCST) response teams and Governmental Emergency Committee sources, some 1,598 households were affected countrywide.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

Link to blog Link to blog

Interactive visuals on ReliefWeb: Another way to view data

Since 1996, more than 54,000 maps and infographics have been posted on our site and through our mobile apps as static images and PDF files. Our information partners are, however, increasingly...

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • ReliefWeb Videos - Selected humanitarian videos for countries, topics and organizations.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.