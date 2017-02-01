Disasters
This bulletin examines trends in staple food and fuel prices, the cost of the basic food basket and consumer price indices for 71 countries in the fourth quarter of 2016 (October to December).1 The maps on pages 6–7 disaggregate the impact analysis to sub-national level.
Global Highlights
These innovative solutions, a kind of exhibition of results of the project, which helped women to participate in elections (held in the republic during 2015-2016) as voters and candidates for Zhogorku Kenesh and local councils. “Yes, we want 50/50 by 2030!” – is the slogan of the banner, representing the lynch pin of the UNDP in the Kyrgyz Republic project “Women - peace voters and candidates”, funded by United Nations Peacebuilding Fund.
Why does the project support women?
Highlights
WFP received a Letter of Appreciation from the Disaster Response Coordination Unit Council Secretariat for its long-term contribution to emergency preparedness and response in Kyrgyz Republic.
The Russian Federation has confirmed a contribution of USD 5 million to support WFP’s productive safety nets and resilience project.
As part of its School Meals Programme, WFP held a meeting for the directors of 28 schools to discuss the role of school gardening in school meals.
Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Ravina Shamdasani
Date: 24 January 2017
Location:Geneva
Subject: (1) Mosul & (2) Kyrgyzstan
(1) Mosul
Tracking Earthquake and Flood Risks across Europe and Central Asia to Enhance Disaster Resilience
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
A new publication released by the World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery examines current and future trends in terms of earthquake and flood risks for 32 countries across the Europe and Central Asia region.
Africa Weather Hazards
Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.
Below-average and erratic rainfall over the past several weeks has sustained moisture deficits and resulted in degraded ground conditions across many parts of Uganda, Kenya, bimodal and unimodal areas of Tanzania, northern Malawi, and northern Mozambique.
BISHKEK – The Government of Japan has contributed US$500,000 to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to empower rural women and benefit more than 2,500 households in the Kyrgyz Republic.
Highlights
The World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) are supporting Armenia, Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan in different aspects of disaster risk management (DRM), including establishment of a crisis management center, seismic risk assessments, and institutional capacity building to increase the resilience of critical infrastructure against recurring natural hazards.
Insufficient rain received in many parts of Southern Africa
IN 2016, HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS (HRPs) in the MENA region requested US$7 billion and have received $4 billion. In total, MENA HRPs are 56 per cent funded. Three new FLASH APPEALS address specific situations: in Iraq where the humanitarian impact of the Mosul operation requires $284 million; in Afghanistan where $152 million is needed to assist returnees from Pakistan; and in Libya where $10 million is needed for Sirt.
Editorial Note
Annual Threat Assessment 2017
In 2017, children in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE/CIS) will face continued risks related to armed conflicts, economic stagnation and political and social instability. In eastern Ukraine, children are facing the consequences of a three-year conflict that is overwhelming social services and protection systems. In Turkey, unprecedented numbers of refugee, migrant and other highly vulnerable children are challenging the capacities of government services.
Highlights
WFP took part in the Inter-Agency Disaster Response Simulation Exercise, in which WFP alongside in-country partners, played out disaster scenarios to improve inter-agency coordination during emergency responses.
WFP and the Mountain Societies Development Support Programme of Aga Khan Foundation agreed to strengthen an ongoing field-level cooperation and establish a legal framework for future joint projects.
The October-December rainfall season has performed poorly in East Africa
FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT
Cereal production declined in 2016
Cereal imports in 2016/17 marketing year (July/June) forecast to increase
Wheat flour prices eased in period September‑November 2016
Cereal production to decline in 2016 following reduced plantings and yields
One year after earthquake, ACTED assesses results of disaster mitigation action
Kylych Dadabaev, a farmer in the Chaichi village of Osh oblast in the south of Kyrgyzstan, used to lead a simple well-ordered life: an early morning work in the field growing crops or breeding cattle followed by cosy family evenings. Kylych’s life consisted of a calm and peaceful routine. However, the night of November 17, 2015, nearly ruined it all by taking one of the most important elements of his life: his house.
The map below shows asylum applications by under age 18 year olds and gender. Darker colours mean more people have applied in a certain country. Use the slider to select a year or the drop down menus below to display data for different age groups or different home countries.
Insufficient rain has led to drought in the Greater Horn
Global Overview NOVEMBER 2016