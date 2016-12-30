How to search
30 Dec 2016 description
World + 13 others
Humanitarian Action for Children 2017 - Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States
report UN Children's Fund
In 2017, children in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE/CIS) will face continued risks related to armed conflicts, economic stagnation and political and social instability. In eastern Ukraine, children are facing the consequences of a three-year conflict that is overwhelming social services and protection systems. In Turkey, unprecedented numbers of refugee, migrant and other highly vulnerable children are challenging the capacities of government services. Across Europe, refugee and migrant children require special protection.

29 Dec 2016 description
World + 27 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary December 29, 2016 - Jan 4, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Despite some increase in rainfall during late November, poor and erratic rain since late September has resulted in droughts, which have negatively impacted crops and water availability in southern Ethiopia, southern Somalia, and eastern Kenya.

23 Dec 2016 description
Kyrgyzstan
WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, November 2016
report World Food Programme
English version

Highlights

  • WFP took part in the Inter-Agency Disaster Response Simulation Exercise, in which WFP alongside in-country partners, played out disaster scenarios to improve inter-agency coordination during emergency responses.

  • WFP and the Mountain Societies Development Support Programme of Aga Khan Foundation agreed to strengthen an ongoing field-level cooperation and establish a legal framework for future joint projects.

23 Dec 2016 description
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary December 22 - 29, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
The October-December rainfall season has performed poorly in East Africa

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the FAO.

  2. Poor early season rainfall has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.

22 Dec 2016 description
Kyrgyzstan
GIEWS Country Brief: Kyrgyzstan 12-December-2016
report Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Cereal production declined in 2016

  • Cereal imports in 2016/17 marketing year (July/June) forecast to increase

  • Wheat flour prices eased in period September‑November 2016

Cereal production to decline in 2016 following reduced plantings and yields

21 Dec 2016 description
Kyrgyzstan
Build Back Safer: One year of increased earthquake resilience in southern Kyrgyzstan
report Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development

One year after earthquake, ACTED assesses results of disaster mitigation action

Kylych Dadabaev, a farmer in the Chaichi village of Osh oblast in the south of Kyrgyzstan, used to lead a simple well-ordered life: an early morning work in the field growing crops or breeding cattle followed by cosy family evenings. Kylych’s life consisted of a calm and peaceful routine. However, the night of November 17, 2015, nearly ruined it all by taking one of the most important elements of his life: his house.

20 Dec 2016 description
World + 94 others
Unaccompanied Minors in European Countries (2008-2015)
interactive International Organization for Migration
The map below shows asylum applications by under age 18 year olds and gender. Darker colours mean more people have applied in a certain country. Use the slider to select a year or the drop down menus below to display data for different age groups or different home countries.

09 Dec 2016 description
World + 29 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary December 8 - 14, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Insufficient rain has led to drought in the Greater Horn

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Poor early season precipitation has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.

01 Dec 2016 description
World + 72 others
CrisisWatch November 2016
report International Crisis Group
Global Overview NOVEMBER 2016

01 Dec 2016 description
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary December 1 - 7, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Insufficient and uneven rainfall exacerbates ground conditions in East Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust outbreak has occurred in western Mauritania. Ground control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Poor early season precipitation has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.

25 Nov 2016 description
Kyrgyzstan
Government and Humanitarian partners in Kyrgyzstan better prepared for emergencies [EN/RUS]
report UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
English version
Russian version

(Bishkek, 25 November 2016): Humanitarian partners wrapped up a day-long simulation exercise that immersed them into a major response operation in the event of a devastating earthquake.

The main goal of the simulation exercise was to understand how well the humanitarian community in Kyrgyzstan is prepared to work together in helping the country recover and people get back to normalcy following major emergencies.

22 Nov 2016 description
World + 8 others
QRCS Launches QR 10 mln 'Warm Winter' Drive [EN/AR]
report Qatar Red Crescent Society
Arabic version

November 22nd, 2016 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched its annual 'Warm Winter' campaign to provide winterization aid for 206,000 beneficiaries in several countries, with a total budget of QR 10 million.

In a press conference this morning, QRCS Secretary-General, Ali Hassan Al-Hammadi, said the campaign seeks donations from Qatari benefactors not only to make the target families warm during the winter, but also to revive their hopes, preserve their dignity, and alleviate their deprivation.

21 Nov 2016 description
Kyrgyzstan + 1 other
WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, October 2016
report World Food Programme
Highlights

  • The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and WFP signed a three-year funding agreement of USD 4 million in the area of food security, nutrition and resilience.

  • In October, Kyrgyz parliamentarians and senior government officials visited WFP assisted pilot schools in Chui and Talas provinces.

  • On 10 October 2016, WFP and DFID launched online and mobile applications to enhance government capacity on disaster preparedness and response.

Operational Updates

21 Nov 2016 description
Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan Ups Fight Against Child Marriage, but Is It Enough?
report Human Rights Watch

“[E]veryone knows mullahs marry [people] at an early age,” the head of a community elders court told me when I was in southern Kyrgyzstan researching domestic violence in 2014. Although child and forced marriage are illegal in Kyrgyzstan, an estimated 12 percent of girls marry before age 18. One percent are married before age 15.

20 Nov 2016 description
Syrian Arab Republic + 22 others
Middle East & North Africa: Humanitarian Funding Update (as of 15 November 2016)
infographic UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
English version
Arabic version

IN 2016, HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS (HRPs) in the MENA region requested US$7 billion and have received $2.6 billion. In total, MENA HRPs are 38 per cent funded. Three new FLASH APPEALS address specific situations: in Iraq where the humanitarian impact of the Mosul operation requires $284 million; in Afghanistan where $152 million is needed to assist returnees from Pakistan; and in Libya where $10 million is needed for Sirt.

18 Nov 2016 description
World + 39 others
To Walk the Earth in Safety (2016)
report US Department of State
To Walk the Earth in Safety 2016: U.S. Global Leadership in Landmine Clearance and Conventional Weapons Destruction

Fact Sheet
Office of the Spokesperson
Washington, DC
November 17, 2016

10 Nov 2016 description
World + 16 others
Transitioning from the MDGs to the SDGs
report World Bank, UN Development Programme
New Report ‘Transitioning from the MDGs to the SDGs’ Calls for Collaboration to ‘Deliver as One’*

09 Nov 2016 description
Afghanistan + 7 others
Central Asia Regional wheat market fundamentals November 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
WHEAT CONSUMPTION AND PRODUCTION IN CENTRAL ASIA

  • Wheat is by far the dominant staple in the Central Asia region (Figure 1). On average, per capita wheat consumption is 143 kg/year, with consumption in Afghanistan slightly above the regional average (Figure 2).

05 Nov 2016 description
Kyrgyzstan
OSCE-co-organized forum of women candidates for local council elections concludes in Osh
report Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe

OSH, Kyrgyzstan, 5 November 2016 – A forum of women candidates for local council elections was organized today in Osh city with the aim of encouraging some 125 graduates of Women’s Leadership Schools from the Bishkek, Issyk-Kul, Osh and Batken regions to participate in the 11 December local council elections.

The event was organized by the OSCE Centre in Bishkek, in co-operation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UNICEF, UN Women and the NGO Women’s Support Centre.

02 Nov 2016 description
World + 72 others
CrisisWatch October 2016
report International Crisis Group
Global Overview OCTOBER 2016

