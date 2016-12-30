Disasters
In 2017, children in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE/CIS) will face continued risks related to armed conflicts, economic stagnation and political and social instability. In eastern Ukraine, children are facing the consequences of a three-year conflict that is overwhelming social services and protection systems. In Turkey, unprecedented numbers of refugee, migrant and other highly vulnerable children are challenging the capacities of government services. Across Europe, refugee and migrant children require special protection.
Africa Weather Hazards
Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.
Despite some increase in rainfall during late November, poor and erratic rain since late September has resulted in droughts, which have negatively impacted crops and water availability in southern Ethiopia, southern Somalia, and eastern Kenya.
Highlights
WFP took part in the Inter-Agency Disaster Response Simulation Exercise, in which WFP alongside in-country partners, played out disaster scenarios to improve inter-agency coordination during emergency responses.
WFP and the Mountain Societies Development Support Programme of Aga Khan Foundation agreed to strengthen an ongoing field-level cooperation and establish a legal framework for future joint projects.
The October-December rainfall season has performed poorly in East Africa
Poor early season rainfall has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.
FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT
Cereal production declined in 2016
Cereal imports in 2016/17 marketing year (July/June) forecast to increase
Wheat flour prices eased in period September‑November 2016
Cereal production to decline in 2016 following reduced plantings and yields
One year after earthquake, ACTED assesses results of disaster mitigation action
Kylych Dadabaev, a farmer in the Chaichi village of Osh oblast in the south of Kyrgyzstan, used to lead a simple well-ordered life: an early morning work in the field growing crops or breeding cattle followed by cosy family evenings. Kylych’s life consisted of a calm and peaceful routine. However, the night of November 17, 2015, nearly ruined it all by taking one of the most important elements of his life: his house.
The map below shows asylum applications by under age 18 year olds and gender. Darker colours mean more people have applied in a certain country. Use the slider to select a year or the drop down menus below to display data for different age groups or different home countries.
Insufficient rain has led to drought in the Greater Horn
Global Overview NOVEMBER 2016
Insufficient and uneven rainfall exacerbates ground conditions in East Africa
(Bishkek, 25 November 2016): Humanitarian partners wrapped up a day-long simulation exercise that immersed them into a major response operation in the event of a devastating earthquake.
The main goal of the simulation exercise was to understand how well the humanitarian community in Kyrgyzstan is prepared to work together in helping the country recover and people get back to normalcy following major emergencies.
November 22nd, 2016 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched its annual 'Warm Winter' campaign to provide winterization aid for 206,000 beneficiaries in several countries, with a total budget of QR 10 million.
In a press conference this morning, QRCS Secretary-General, Ali Hassan Al-Hammadi, said the campaign seeks donations from Qatari benefactors not only to make the target families warm during the winter, but also to revive their hopes, preserve their dignity, and alleviate their deprivation.
Highlights
The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and WFP signed a three-year funding agreement of USD 4 million in the area of food security, nutrition and resilience.
In October, Kyrgyz parliamentarians and senior government officials visited WFP assisted pilot schools in Chui and Talas provinces.
On 10 October 2016, WFP and DFID launched online and mobile applications to enhance government capacity on disaster preparedness and response.
Operational Updates
“[E]veryone knows mullahs marry [people] at an early age,” the head of a community elders court told me when I was in southern Kyrgyzstan researching domestic violence in 2014. Although child and forced marriage are illegal in Kyrgyzstan, an estimated 12 percent of girls marry before age 18. One percent are married before age 15.
IN 2016, HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS (HRPs) in the MENA region requested US$7 billion and have received $2.6 billion. In total, MENA HRPs are 38 per cent funded. Three new FLASH APPEALS address specific situations: in Iraq where the humanitarian impact of the Mosul operation requires $284 million; in Afghanistan where $152 million is needed to assist returnees from Pakistan; and in Libya where $10 million is needed for Sirt.
To Walk the Earth in Safety 2016: U.S. Global Leadership in Landmine Clearance and Conventional Weapons Destruction
November 17, 2016
New Report ‘Transitioning from the MDGs to the SDGs’ Calls for Collaboration to ‘Deliver as One’*
WHEAT CONSUMPTION AND PRODUCTION IN CENTRAL ASIA
Wheat is by far the dominant staple in the Central Asia region (Figure 1). On average, per capita wheat consumption is 143 kg/year, with consumption in Afghanistan slightly above the regional average (Figure 2).
OSH, Kyrgyzstan, 5 November 2016 – A forum of women candidates for local council elections was organized today in Osh city with the aim of encouraging some 125 graduates of Women’s Leadership Schools from the Bishkek, Issyk-Kul, Osh and Batken regions to participate in the 11 December local council elections.
The event was organized by the OSCE Centre in Bishkek, in co-operation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UNICEF, UN Women and the NGO Women’s Support Centre.
Global Overview OCTOBER 2016