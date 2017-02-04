How to search
04 Feb 2017 description
World + 23 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary February 2 -9, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Lighter, but well distributed rains received across much of southern Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

02 Feb 2017 description
Kyrgyzstan + 1 other
Women forge peace along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border
report UN Women

Bubuaisha Kurbanova and Nodira Avezova have lived next to each other for more than 15 years. Kurbanova, 49, is a school teacher from the village of Ak-Tatyr, now part of Kyrgyzstan, and Avezova, 51, is a doctor, living on the other side of the border, in the village of Chorku, which is in Tajikistan. The “border” is marked by a wooden fence, where Kurbanova and Avezova often meet to talk.

02 Feb 2017 description
World + 15 others
IASC Partner’s Presence – Regional Offices in Asia-Pacific (as of 17 Jan 2017)
map UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
01 Feb 2017 description
World + 57 others
The Market Monitor - Trends and impacts of staple food prices in vulnerable countries, Issue 34 - January 2017
report World Food Programme
This bulletin examines trends in staple food and fuel prices, the cost of the basic food basket and consumer price indices for 71 countries in the fourth quarter of 2016 (October to December).1 The maps on pages 6–7 disaggregate the impact analysis to sub-national level.

Global Highlights

24 Jan 2017 description
Kyrgyzstan
We want 50/50 by 2030 or how UN Peacebuilding Fund helps women to reach the goal
report UN Development Programme

These innovative solutions, a kind of exhibition of results of the project, which helped women to participate in elections (held in the republic during 2015-2016) as voters and candidates for Zhogorku Kenesh and local councils. “Yes, we want 50/50 by 2030!” – is the slogan of the banner, representing the lynch pin of the UNDP in the Kyrgyz Republic project “Women - peace voters and candidates”, funded by United Nations Peacebuilding Fund.

Why does the project support women?

24 Jan 2017 description
Kyrgyzstan + 1 other
WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, December 2016
report World Food Programme
Highlights

  • WFP received a Letter of Appreciation from the Disaster Response Coordination Unit Council Secretariat for its long-term contribution to emergency preparedness and response in Kyrgyz Republic.

  • The Russian Federation has confirmed a contribution of USD 5 million to support WFP’s productive safety nets and resilience project.

  • As part of its School Meals Programme, WFP held a meeting for the directors of 28 schools to discuss the role of school gardening in school meals.

24 Jan 2017 description
Iraq + 1 other
Press briefing notes on Mosul & Kyrgyzstan, 24 January 2017
report UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Ravina Shamdasani
Date: 24 January 2017
Location:Geneva
Subject: (1) Mosul & (2) Kyrgyzstan

(1) Mosul

23 Jan 2017 description
World + 31 others
Europe and Central Asia - Country risk profiles for floods and earthquakes
report World Bank, GFDRR
Tracking Earthquake and Flood Risks across Europe and Central Asia to Enhance Disaster Resilience

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

  • A new publication released by the World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery examines current and future trends in terms of earthquake and flood risks for 32 countries across the Europe and Central Asia region.

19 Jan 2017 description
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary January 19 - 26, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Below-average and erratic rainfall over the past several weeks has sustained moisture deficits and resulted in degraded ground conditions across many parts of Uganda, Kenya, bimodal and unimodal areas of Tanzania, northern Malawi, and northern Mozambique.

13 Jan 2017 description
Kyrgyzstan + 1 other
WFP and Japan boost partnership to empower rural women in the Kyrgyz Republic
report World Food Programme

BISHKEK – The Government of Japan has contributed US$500,000 to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to empower rural women and benefit more than 2,500 households in the Kyrgyz Republic.

11 Jan 2017 description
Armenia + 2 others
To Improve Disaster Preparedness and Urban Resilience, Japan Shares Best Practices with Armenia, Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan
report World Bank

Highlights

  • The World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) are supporting Armenia, Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan in different aspects of disaster risk management (DRM), including establishment of a crisis management center, seismic risk assessments, and institutional capacity building to increase the resilience of critical infrastructure against recurring natural hazards.

06 Jan 2017 description
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, January 5 - 12, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Insufficient rain received in many parts of Southern Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Below-average and erratic rainfall over the past several weeks has sustained moisture deficits and resulted in degraded ground conditions across many parts of Uganda, Kenya, bimodal and unimodal areas of Tanzania, northern Malawi, and northern Mozambique.

04 Jan 2017 description
Syrian Arab Republic + 20 others
Middle East & North Africa: Humanitarian Funding Update 2016 (as of 2 January 2017) [EN/AR]
infographic UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
English version
Arabic version

  1. IN 2016, HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS (HRPs) in the MENA region requested US$7 billion and have received $4 billion. In total, MENA HRPs are 56 per cent funded. Three new FLASH APPEALS address specific situations: in Iraq where the humanitarian impact of the Mosul operation requires $284 million; in Afghanistan where $152 million is needed to assist returnees from Pakistan; and in Libya where $10 million is needed for Sirt.

03 Jan 2017 description
Iraq + 21 others
CTTA: Counter Terrorist Trends and Analysis Volume 9, Issue 1, January 2017
report Nanyang Technological Univ.
Editorial Note

Annual Threat Assessment 2017

30 Dec 2016 description
World + 13 others
Humanitarian Action for Children 2017 - Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States
report UN Children's Fund
In 2017, children in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE/CIS) will face continued risks related to armed conflicts, economic stagnation and political and social instability. In eastern Ukraine, children are facing the consequences of a three-year conflict that is overwhelming social services and protection systems. In Turkey, unprecedented numbers of refugee, migrant and other highly vulnerable children are challenging the capacities of government services.

29 Dec 2016 description
World + 27 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, December 29, 2016 - January 4, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Despite some increase in rainfall during late November, poor and erratic rain since late September has resulted in droughts, which have negatively impacted crops and water availability in southern Ethiopia, southern Somalia, and eastern Kenya.

23 Dec 2016 description
Kyrgyzstan
WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, November 2016
report World Food Programme
English version

Highlights

  • WFP took part in the Inter-Agency Disaster Response Simulation Exercise, in which WFP alongside in-country partners, played out disaster scenarios to improve inter-agency coordination during emergency responses.

  • WFP and the Mountain Societies Development Support Programme of Aga Khan Foundation agreed to strengthen an ongoing field-level cooperation and establish a legal framework for future joint projects.

23 Dec 2016 description
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, December 22 - 29, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
The October-December rainfall season has performed poorly in East Africa

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the FAO.

  2. Poor early season rainfall has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.

22 Dec 2016 description
Kyrgyzstan
GIEWS Country Brief: Kyrgyzstan 12-December-2016
report Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Cereal production declined in 2016

  • Cereal imports in 2016/17 marketing year (July/June) forecast to increase

  • Wheat flour prices eased in period September‑November 2016

Cereal production to decline in 2016 following reduced plantings and yields

21 Dec 2016 description
Kyrgyzstan
Build Back Safer: One year of increased earthquake resilience in southern Kyrgyzstan
report Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development

One year after earthquake, ACTED assesses results of disaster mitigation action

Kylych Dadabaev, a farmer in the Chaichi village of Osh oblast in the south of Kyrgyzstan, used to lead a simple well-ordered life: an early morning work in the field growing crops or breeding cattle followed by cosy family evenings. Kylych’s life consisted of a calm and peaceful routine. However, the night of November 17, 2015, nearly ruined it all by taking one of the most important elements of his life: his house.

