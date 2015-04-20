Disasters
Africa Weather Hazards
Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.
Below-average and erratic rainfall over the past several weeks has sustained moisture deficits and resulted in degraded ground conditions across many parts of Uganda, Kenya, bimodal and unimodal areas of Tanzania, northern Malawi, and northern Mozambique.
Heavy rainfall is expected to provide relief for southeastern Africa, but will increase the risk of flooding
Insufficient rain received in many parts of Southern Africa
Editorial Note
Annual Threat Assessment 2017
KEY MESSAGES
In West Africa, regional staple food production during the 2016/17 marketing year is expected to be well above average.
Staple food prices declined and remained near average as supplies increased in November with the arrival of recent harvests and continued international rice and wheat imports. Persistent depreciation of the Naira (NGN) has led to price increases across Nigeria, especially for rice, and reduced purchasing power for Sahelian livestock and cash crops.
In 2017, children in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE/CIS) will face continued risks related to armed conflicts, economic stagnation and political and social instability. In eastern Ukraine, children are facing the consequences of a three-year conflict that is overwhelming social services and protection systems. In Turkey, unprecedented numbers of refugee, migrant and other highly vulnerable children are challenging the capacities of government services. Across Europe, refugee and migrant children require special protection.
Despite some increase in rainfall during late November, poor and erratic rain since late September has resulted in droughts, which have negatively impacted crops and water availability in southern Ethiopia, southern Somalia, and eastern Kenya.
The October-December rainfall season has performed poorly in East Africa
Insufficient rain has led to drought in the Greater Horn
Global Overview NOVEMBER 2016
Insufficient and uneven rainfall exacerbates ground conditions in East Africa
Key Messages
IN 2016, HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS (HRPs) in the MENA region requested US$7 billion and have received $2.6 billion. In total, MENA HRPs are 38 per cent funded. Three new FLASH APPEALS address specific situations: in Iraq where the humanitarian impact of the Mosul operation requires $284 million; in Afghanistan where $152 million is needed to assist returnees from Pakistan; and in Libya where $10 million is needed for Sirt.
WHEAT CONSUMPTION AND PRODUCTION IN CENTRAL ASIA
Wheat is by far the dominant staple in the Central Asia region (Figure 1). On average, per capita wheat consumption is 143 kg/year, with consumption in Afghanistan slightly above the regional average (Figure 2).
Seasonal rainfall very delayed and well below average in Somalia, eastern Kenya, and southern Ethiopia
Below-average rainfall since late September has increased moisture deficits and worsened ground conditions across eastern Kenya, southern Somalia, and southeastern Ethiopia.
Global Overview OCTOBER 2016
Key Messages
Start of seasonal rainfall delayed over parts of Eastern Horn of Africa
Below-average rainfall since late September has increased moisture deficits and worsened ground conditions across eastern Kenya, southern Somalia, and southeastern Ethiopia.
