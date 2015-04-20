How to search
02 Feb 2017 description
icon
World + 15 others
IASC Partner’s Presence – Regional Offices in Asia-Pacific (as of 17 Jan 2017)
map UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.76 MB)
01 Feb 2017 description
icon
World + 25 others
Price Watch November 2016 Prices, January 31, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.74 MB)

Key Messages

  • In West Africa, regional staple food production during the 2016/17 marketing year was similar to 2015/16 and well above average. International rice and wheat imports continue to support regional market supplies. Markets remained disrupted throughout the Lake Chad Basin. The depreciation of the Naira has led to price increases across Nigeria. A recent ban on Nigerian grain exports has had uneven impacts on trade flows along Nigeria’s long and porous borders.

23 Jan 2017 description
icon
World + 31 others
Europe and Central Asia - Country risk profiles for floods and earthquakes
report World Bank, GFDRR
file preview
icon Download PDF (33.14 MB)

Tracking Earthquake and Flood Risks across Europe and Central Asia to Enhance Disaster Resilience

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

  • A new publication released by the World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery examines current and future trends in terms of earthquake and flood risks for 32 countries across the Europe and Central Asia region.

19 Jan 2017 description
icon
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary January 19 - 26, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.17 MB)

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Below-average and erratic rainfall over the past several weeks has sustained moisture deficits and resulted in degraded ground conditions across many parts of Uganda, Kenya, bimodal and unimodal areas of Tanzania, northern Malawi, and northern Mozambique.

12 Jan 2017 description
icon
World + 19 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary January 11 - 18, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.16 MB)

Heavy rainfall is expected to provide relief for southeastern Africa, but will increase the risk of flooding

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

06 Jan 2017 description
icon
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, January 5 - 12, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.14 MB)

Insufficient rain received in many parts of Southern Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Since December, increased locust numbers and breeding have been reported in western Mauritania, Western Sahara, and northeastern Sudan according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Below-average and erratic rainfall over the past several weeks has sustained moisture deficits and resulted in degraded ground conditions across many parts of Uganda, Kenya, bimodal and unimodal areas of Tanzania, northern Malawi, and northern Mozambique.

04 Jan 2017 description
icon
Syrian Arab Republic + 20 others
Middle East & North Africa: Humanitarian Funding Update 2016 (as of 2 January 2017) [EN/AR]
infographic UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
file preview
icon Download PDF (520.08 KB)
English version
file preview
icon Download PDF (591.54 KB)
Arabic version

  1. IN 2016, HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS (HRPs) in the MENA region requested US$7 billion and have received $4 billion. In total, MENA HRPs are 56 per cent funded. Three new FLASH APPEALS address specific situations: in Iraq where the humanitarian impact of the Mosul operation requires $284 million; in Afghanistan where $152 million is needed to assist returnees from Pakistan; and in Libya where $10 million is needed for Sirt.

03 Jan 2017 description
icon
Iraq + 21 others
CTTA: Counter Terrorist Trends and Analysis Volume 9, Issue 1, January 2017
report Nanyang Technological Univ.
file preview
icon Download PDF (6.36 MB)

Editorial Note

Annual Threat Assessment 2017

30 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 25 others
Price Watch November 2016 Prices, December 29, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.32 MB)

KEY MESSAGES

  • In West Africa, regional staple food production during the 2016/17 marketing year is expected to be well above average.
    Staple food prices declined and remained near average as supplies increased in November with the arrival of recent harvests and continued international rice and wheat imports. Persistent depreciation of the Naira (NGN) has led to price increases across Nigeria, especially for rice, and reduced purchasing power for Sahelian livestock and cash crops.

30 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 13 others
Humanitarian Action for Children 2017 - Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States
report UN Children's Fund
file preview
icon Download PDF (533.39 KB)

In 2017, children in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE/CIS) will face continued risks related to armed conflicts, economic stagnation and political and social instability. In eastern Ukraine, children are facing the consequences of a three-year conflict that is overwhelming social services and protection systems. In Turkey, unprecedented numbers of refugee, migrant and other highly vulnerable children are challenging the capacities of government services.

29 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 27 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, December 29, 2016 - January 4, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.16 MB)

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Despite some increase in rainfall during late November, poor and erratic rain since late September has resulted in droughts, which have negatively impacted crops and water availability in southern Ethiopia, southern Somalia, and eastern Kenya.

23 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, December 22 - 29, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.18 MB)

The October-December rainfall season has performed poorly in East Africa

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the FAO.

  2. Poor early season rainfall has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.

09 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 29 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, December 8 - 14, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.17 MB)

Insufficient rain has led to drought in the Greater Horn

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust outbreak has continued in western Mauritania. Breeding has extended to southern Western Sahara, where limited control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Poor early season precipitation has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.

01 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 72 others
CrisisWatch November 2016
report International Crisis Group
file preview
icon Download PDF (365.27 KB)

Global Overview NOVEMBER 2016

01 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 26 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, December 1 - 7, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.15 MB)

Insufficient and uneven rainfall exacerbates ground conditions in East Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust outbreak has occurred in western Mauritania. Ground control operations are in progress, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

  2. Poor early season precipitation has resulted in increasing moisture deficits and deteriorating ground conditions throughout portions of Angola, southern DRC, and northern Zambia.

30 Nov 2016 description
icon
World + 24 others
Price Watch October 2016 Prices, November 30, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.78 MB)

Key Messages

20 Nov 2016 description
icon
Syrian Arab Republic + 22 others
Middle East & North Africa: Humanitarian Funding Update (as of 15 November 2016)
infographic UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
file preview
icon Download PDF (459.21 KB)
English version
file preview
icon Download PDF (528.65 KB)
Arabic version

IN 2016, HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS (HRPs) in the MENA region requested US$7 billion and have received $2.6 billion. In total, MENA HRPs are 38 per cent funded. Three new FLASH APPEALS address specific situations: in Iraq where the humanitarian impact of the Mosul operation requires $284 million; in Afghanistan where $152 million is needed to assist returnees from Pakistan; and in Libya where $10 million is needed for Sirt.

09 Nov 2016 description
icon
Afghanistan + 7 others
Central Asia Regional wheat market fundamentals November 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (891.71 KB)

WHEAT CONSUMPTION AND PRODUCTION IN CENTRAL ASIA

  • Wheat is by far the dominant staple in the Central Asia region (Figure 1). On average, per capita wheat consumption is 143 kg/year, with consumption in Afghanistan slightly above the regional average (Figure 2).

08 Nov 2016 description
icon
World + 22 others
Global Weather Hazards Summary, October 28 - November 3, 2016
report Famine Early Warning System Network
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.76 MB)

Seasonal rainfall very delayed and well below average in Somalia, eastern Kenya, and southern Ethiopia

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Below-average rainfall since late September has increased moisture deficits and worsened ground conditions across eastern Kenya, southern Somalia, and southeastern Ethiopia.

  2. Below-average rainfall since late September has strengthened moisture deficits and led to abnormal dryness in north-central Angola and southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

02 Nov 2016 description
icon
World + 72 others
CrisisWatch October 2016
report International Crisis Group
file preview
icon Download PDF (822.79 KB)

Global Overview OCTOBER 2016

