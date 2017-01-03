Overview

  • 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan - Advance Executive Summary
  • Iraq: Mosul Flash Appeal
  • 3RP Regional Strategic Overview 2017-2018

  • Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan (RRRP) 2016-2017: Iraq

  • Emergency Response Fund (ERF) in 2016 PDF XLS

09 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq: Mosul Humanitarian Response Situation Report #15 (2 - 8 January 2017)
report UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Download PDF (380.57 KB)

Highlights

• 135,500 people are currently displaced as a result of conflict in Mosul city that began on 17 October 2017, an increase of nearly 10,000 people in the last week. Some 15,700 returnees and hundreds of thousands of highly vulnerable residents in newly-accessible areas also require humanitarian assistance.

09 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq IDP Information Centre Report, December 2016
report UNOPS, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, World Food Programme, UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Download PDF (648.26 KB)

During December 2016, the Iraq Internally Displaced Persons Information Centre (Iraq IIC) handled 4,537 calls, which pushed the total number of processed calls since the launch of the call centre to over 54,000. By the end of December, 99.8% of cases were classified as closed.

09 Jan 2017 description
World + 16 others
Ireland’s Humanitarian Assistance in 2016
infographic Government of Ireland
Download PDF (619.8 KB)

At the beginning of 2017, approximately 65 million people worldwide are displaced from their homes and 130 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance as a result of ongoing violence, conflict and natural disaster.

Ireland is responding to these people’s urgent needs through our humanitarian assistance programme, managed by Irish Aid.

09 Jan 2017 description
Iraq + 7 others
EU aid operations in Iraq: planes deliver 266 tonnes of relief assistance
report European Commission, European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations

The European Commission is currently working alongside EU Member States to facilitate emergency aid deliveries in Iraq, to help people affected by the crisis in Mosul.

09 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq: EWARN & Disease Surveillance Bulletin | 2016 Epidemiological Week: 46 | Reporting Period: 14 - 20 November, 2016
report Government of Iraq, World Health Organization
Download PDF (1.25 MB)

Highlights

09 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
The Iraqi Red Crescent relieves more than 225,000 people during the liberation operations in Mosul
report Iraqi Red Crescent Society

More than two months have passed since the beginning of Mosul operations, and the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has implemented relief and health operations for the displaced people in Nineveh governorate, supported by its partners in the International Movement of Red Cross and Red Crescent.

The IRCS has managed to relieve more than 225,000 people inside and outside Mosul governorate.

09 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Shelter and non-food items cluster - HRP update v02
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Download PDF (176.84 KB)

Introduction

This HRP Update is Revision v02 of the original update sent out on 13th December 2016. The original document is at the end of v02 in an Annex.

Timeline

The timeline has not changed, so it is as the same as detailed in v01. All projects must be uploaded by 15th January 2017.

The projects will then be reviewed by the Cluster between the 16th and 21st and the Cluster defence will be on the 22nd January. Any final edits will be made after this date with a hard closing of the OPS scheduled for 26th January 2017.

08 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Suicide attacks kill 20 people in eastern Baghdad
report Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation

by Reuters
Sunday, 8 January 2017 13:01 GMT

BAGHDAD, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Suicide bombs at two marketplaces in Baghdad, one of them claimed by Islamic State, killed at least 20 people on Sunday, police and medics said, the latest in a spate of militant attacks in the Iraqi capital that have left dozens dead.

Read more on the Thomson Reuters Foundation

07 Jan 2017 description
Somalia + 9 others
Africa and Asia to receive emergency EU humanitarian assistance
report European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations

With the humanitarian situation drastically deteriorating in a number of countries and regions, the EU is releasing urgent assistance. A total of €28.7 million have been allocated to respond to the most pressing humanitarian needs in Somalia, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Egypt and Libya.

07 Jan 2017 description
Greece + 13 others
UNHCR Regional Bureau Europe: Weekly Report (January 6, 2017 5:48 PM)
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Download PDF (954.18 KB)

Key Figures

Mediterranean
875
arrivals by sea in 2017

11
dead/missing in 2017

Trends of Sea Arrivals

06 Jan 2017 description
Iraq + 1 other
WHO welcomes continued support from the Government of France and European Union Member States
report World Health Organization

6 January 2017 – The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomes the in-kind donation of medicines and medical supplies from the Government of France, which were handed over to a WHO delegation by H.E. President Francois Hollande during his visit to Iraq on 2 January 2017.

06 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
WHO and health authorities expand health services for IDPs in Hasansham camp
report World Health Organization

3 January 2017 – The World Health Organization (WHO), in cooperation with the federal and regional Ministries of Health, has expanded the provision of health services in Hasansham internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp through a 24/7 static primary health care centre. The centre was officially inaugurated on Thursday 28 December 2016 by the Federal Minister of Health Dr Adela Hammoud and the Kurdistan Regional Minister of Health Dr Rekwat Hama Rasheed.

06 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq: Preparing families for potential collapse of the Mosul Dam
report American Red Cross

January 06, 2017

No matter how a flood starts, its consequences are equally dangerous to the people in its path. Most floods are caused by heavy rainfall, storm surges, or insufficient drainage. In Iraq, the global Red Cross Red Crescent network is preparing residents for another type of flood: one resulting from possible collapse of the Mosul dam.

06 Jan 2017 description
Iraq + 1 other
Special Report of the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict (S/2016/1090) [EN/AR]
report UN Security Council
Download PDF (1.54 MB)
English version
English version
Download PDF (15.29 MB)
Arabic version
Arabic version

Letter dated 20 December 2016 from the Secretary-General addressed to the President of the Security Council

06 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq – Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 6 January 2017)
report European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
  • Military operations intensified on 29 December and Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) made significant gains in eastern Mosul between 29 December and 5 January, after weeks of limited advance and heavy casualties suffered by ISF and civilians. IS attacked the shrine cities and capital. Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi recognized that the operation will take at least another three months.
06 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
IOM Iraq: Displacement Tracking Matrix Counts 133,302 Displaced from Mosul Operations
report International Organization for Migration

Iraq - Since the Mosul offensive to retake Iraq’s second city from militants began on 17 October 17 2016, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix has tracked 22,217 families (133,302 individuals) displaced from the fighting.

After a two-week lull in fighting, Iraq’s military and security forces launched their second offensive against ISIS in Mosul last Thursday (29 December 2016) pushing from three directions into eastern districts where the battle has been deadlocked.

06 Jan 2017 description
World + 16 others
Mediterranean Update, Migration Flows Europe: Arrivals and Fatalities: 06 January 2017
infographic International Organization for Migration
Download PDF (1.44 MB)

363,348 arrivals by sea in 2016

5,079 dead/missing

published 09:00 CET 06 January

06 Jan 2017 description
World + 11 others
Frontex: Fewer Migrants at EU Borders in 2016
report European Union

The total number of migrants reaching Europe by two main sea routes in 2016 fell by nearly two-thirds to 364 000 in comparison with 2015. Last year saw a significant drop in arrivals on the Greek islands, while Italy experienced a record number of migrants.

06 Jan 2017 description
World + 9 others
ETC Activities - July to December 2016
infographic World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
icon Download PDF (313.98 KB)
06 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
UNHRD Operations Update - Response to the Crisis in Iraq, as of 04 January 2017
infographic World Food Programme
icon Download PDF (689.3 KB)

