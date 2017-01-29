Overview
Key Content
- Quick Access to all Mosul-related content
- UNHCR Iraq Situation: Flash Update - 26 Jan 2017
- Iraq Education Cluster Mosul Humanitarian Response Sitrep No 16: 22 January 2017
- OCHA Iraq: Mosul Humanitarian Response Situation Report No. 17 (16 January - 22 January 2017)
Appeals & Funding
- 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan - Advance Executive Summary
- Iraq: Mosul Flash Appeal
- 3RP Regional Strategic Overview 2017-2018
- Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan (RRRP) 2016-2017: Iraq
- Emergency Response Fund (ERF) in 2016 PDF XLS
Useful Links
Disasters
Baghdad, 29 January 2017 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed an agreement today in Baghdad with the Office of the Prime Minister of Iraq to establish a Funding Facility for Economic Reform (FFER).
Through the Facility, UNDP will support the Government of Iraq to address key economic challenges and invigorate the reform agenda. Diversifying the economy, increasing national income, and improving the management of national assets will be of specific focus.
More than 100,000 people have fled the city, many living in isolated camps.
Islamic Relief’s team in Iraq is supplying essential items to nearly 4,000 people who have fled Mosul since October.
The distribution of food and essential hygiene kits is taking place at a camp outside the city where thousands are living in temporary shelter after leaving their homes behind.
Please support our Iraq appeal below.
IHH Humanitarian Relief Organization in collaboration with Qatar charity organizations sends 22 trucks loaded with emergency aid supplies to Northern Iraq.
The chaos that started with the American invasion of Iraq continues in the country. The Iraqi people have been internally displaced thus become refugees in their own country. The law and order have totally crashed while the sectarian conflicts have erupted creating mayhem. The region is far from safe now.
Highlights
The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has announced that more than 10 thousand displaced people of Khazer and Hasan al-sham camps have returned to their homes inside Mosul.
IRCS has said that”IRCS teams in Arbil have registered(10125) returners from Hassan al-sham and Khazer camps to their homes inside Mosul, after some of its areas have been liberated”.
IRCS also said that “IRCS teams have distributed food and relief materials to the families who return to their homes in Al_samah ,Methaq and Al_intisar district”.
The World Bank has learned with great sadness about the kidnapping and subsequent killing of five local workers in the town of Khanaqin in the Diyala Governorate of Iraq on Wednesday. While the motives are unknown, one can only discern that these men had become victims of terrorism. The crew was employed by the Hamorabi Company for Construction and Contracting.
No Access to Family Months After Detention
(Erbil) – Seventeen children detained since July 2016 by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on suspicion of involvement with the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, say that government security forces tortured or otherwise abused them in detention, Human Rights Watch said today. They are among at least 183 boys the KRG has been holding on ISIS-related accusations, most, if not all, apparently without charge or access to a lawyer.
Yesterday, 27 January, United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning all refugees, migrants and visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries – Libya, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The ban is grievously discriminatory, effectively targeting and blocking lawful entry into the United States to people on the basis of religion, a practice that is explicitly outlawed in the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965.
Basra, 28 January 2017 - A forum of Iraqi youth under the theme “Iraq: Youth and Coexistence” and aimed to present the voice of the young generation in the national reconciliation process launched its first of a series of cross-country sessions on Saturday, 28 January 2017 in Basra, highlighting the importance of the role of youth in the future of post-conflict Iraq and putting forward recommendations to be raised at a national conference in May.
This map illustrates satellite-detected fires and smoke plumes at oil wells south of Mosul, and also east of Baiji, Iraq. The Mosul fires began with an initial fire at one or two wells on 8 May 2016, lasting less than one day, and intermittently burned in June. The current fire complex began on 3 July with daily fire detections occurring until about 12 July, when the fires greatly increased in number and continued to burn until gradual reductions in detected fires occurred starting in November 2016. The fires east of Baiji have been active since early January 2016.
Key Figures
3,899
arrivals by sea in 2017
230
dead/missing in 2017
Trends of Sea Arrivals
Order Reflects Prejudice, Will Not Make US Safer
(Washington) – United States President Donald Trump has announced several policies that will cause tremendous harm to refugees and do little to address terrorism and other national security threats, Human Rights Watch said today.