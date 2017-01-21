How to search
21 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
UNAMI Calls on Government to Investigate Report of Torture and Murder of Captured Terror Suspects in Mosul [EN/AR]
report UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
English version
Arabic version

Baghdad, 21 January 2017 – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) calls on the Government of Iraq to investigate a video report circulating on social media sites which purportedly shows the brutal mistreatment and murder of at least three captured ISIL members in a retaken area between Intisar and Karma neighbourhoods of east Mosul at the hands of what appears to be Iraqi Security Forces Personnel.

21 Jan 2017 description
Iraq + 1 other
Unimaginable trauma of Yazidi women is heightened by fragile psychosocial support
report Women Under Siege

By Annie Hylton/Guest Blogger — January 20, 2017

21 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Gogjali-Samar Inter-Cluster Mission Report, 10 January 2017
report UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
An Inter-Cluster mission led by UNOCHA and comprising Food Security, Logistics, Health, WASH, Child Protection, and Shelter-NFIs, accompanied by a WFP Security Officer, visited Gogjali and Al Samah neighbourhoods on 10 January. Child Protection also reported on Education.

21 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
IOM Shelters Iraqis Displaced by Mosul Operations at Al-Qayara Emergency Site [EN/AR]
report International Organization for Migration
Arabic version

Iraq, 20 January 2017 - Al-Qayara emergency site in Ninewa governorate, Iraq, constructed by IOM in cooperation with the Ministry of Displacement and Migration (MoMD), is now hosting 18,543 individuals (3,224 families), all of whom fled their homes due to military operations in the Mosul corridor.

21 Jan 2017 description
Turkey + 4 others
UNICEF Turkey Crisis Humanitarian Situation Report – December 2016
report UN Children's Fund
Highlights

  • For the first time since the beginning of the refugee crisis in Turkey, there are more Syrian children in school than out – as of November, over 490,000 Syrian children are currently enrolled in formal education, a 50% increase in enrolment since the end of the previous school year in June 2016.

  • Over 100 Temporary Education Centres (TECs) were upgraded or provided with essential furniture in December, bringing the total number of TECs supported in 2016 with this intervention to 259.

21 Jan 2017 description
World + 9 others
Young refugee and migrant children at risk as extreme cold weather grips much of Europe – UNICEF
report UN Children's Fund

Backlogs and brutal weather compound hardships facing stranded children

NEW YORK, 20 January 2017 – With no sign of a let-up in the extreme cold weather and storms sweeping Central, Eastern and Southern Europe, refugee and migrant children are threatened by respiratory and other serious illnesses -- and even death from hypothermia, UNICEF said today.

21 Jan 2017 description
Iraq + 1 other
After ISIS: How to Win the Peace in Iraq and Libya
report European Council on Foreign Relations
By Hayder al-Khoei & Ellie Geranmayeh & Mattia Toaldo

SUMMARY

  • ISIS has suffered significant setbacks in both Iraq and Libya with the battles for Mosul and Sirte representing potential turning-points.

  • Without a clear political strategy to guide post-ISIS efforts, these military gains could quickly be lost. Both countries could again become breeding grounds for conflict and extremism, exacerbating European security and migration challenges. This risk is especially high for Iraq given the conflict in neighbouring Syria.

20 Jan 2017 description
Greece + 13 others
UNHCR Regional Bureau Europe: Weekly Report (January 20, 2017 6:46 PM)
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Key Figures

Mediterranean
3,161
arrivals by sea in 2017
230
dead/missing in 2017

Trends of Sea Arrivals

20 Jan 2017 description
World + 9 others
The Consequences of Poor Storage of Ammunition Stockpiles and IED usage
report Action on Armed Violence

The proliferation of IEDs by armed groups, resulting from explosive materials taken from poorly-monitored ammunition sites, is a growing and substantial issue facing the international community. Securing ammunition stockpiles is a pressing concern in itself. According to a UN Security Report of the Secretary General, over the past decades, unintended explosive events relating to poorly stored or managed ammunition stockpiles have affected more than 50 countries.

20 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
UNHCR Mosul Emergency Response (19 January 2017)
infographic UN High Commissioner for Refugees
20 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq Situation: Flash Update - 19 January 2017
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
POPULATION MOVEMENTS

Mosul: Camps continue to receive the bulk of the population displaced from Mosul and its surroundings since the military operations to retake the city started on 17 October: around 88% of the approximately 159,000 IDPs1 currently displaced are sheltered in camps. The majority are in three camps east of Mosul: government-built Khazer M1 (32,292 IDPs),
Hasansham M2 (23,129 IDPs), and UNHCR built Hasansham U3 (9,121 IDPs).

20 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq Market Monitor Report, Issue No. 5, December 2016
report World Food Programme
Highlights

  • As the Mosul offensive entered its third month, new waves of displacement led to an increased demand in Kirkuk governorate.
    Returns in Anbar are also challenging markets which have however been able to absorb the demand shocks.

  • The cost of the food basket decreased by 6% at national level. The situation normalized after two months in Kirkuk showing the ability of the market to adjust to the increased demand of IDPs.

20 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking - Mosul Operations Data Snapshot: 19 January 2017
infographic International Organization for Migration
The Emergency Tracking (ET) system is a crisis-based tool that aims at tracking sudden displacement or return movements triggered by specific crises. The ET figures reported on this portal are not cumulative of the all persons affected by the Mosul crisis thus far, rather the ET update provides only a snapshot of the current displacement situation for the indicated date. The data and information reported on this page are related solely to the displacement caused by the Mosul operations which started on 17 October 2016.

20 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
IOM Shelters Iraqis Displaced by Mosul Operations at Al-Qayara Emergency Site
report International Organization for Migration

Iraq - Al-Qayara emergency site in Ninewa governorate, Iraq, constructed by IOM in cooperation with the Ministry of Displacement and Migration (MoMD), is now hosting 18,543 individuals (3,224 families), all of whom fled their homes due to military operations in the Mosul corridor.

20 Jan 2017 description
Slovakia + 10 others
Slovakia Centre Sees Over 1,000 Refugees Resettled to USA, Canada, Norway
report International Organization for Migration

Slovakia - IOM announced today that over 1,000 refugees have been resettled through Slovakia’s emergency transit facility to the USA, Canada and Norway since 2009.

On Tuesday (17/01), 23 refugees departed from Slovakia and arrived safely in the US, bringing the number of refugees resettled from Slovakia’s Emergency Transit Centre (ETC) in Humenne in other countries to 1,019, with 978 resettled in the United States.

20 Jan 2017 description
Serbia + 5 others
UNHCR Serbia Update, 16 - 18 Jan 2017
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
HIGHLIGHTS AND STATISTICS

  • Around 7,300 refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants seeking were counted in Serbia. With new spaces in Obrenovac (see below), the number of sheltered refugees and migrants in now 17 government facilities has increased to 6,200 or 85 % of the total, while the rest mainly stayed rough in Belgrade city centre.

20 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 31 December 2016)
infographic UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
In 2016, more than 690,000 people were newly displaced across Iraq; around 318,000 people remain displaced along the Mosul corridor where fighting has intensified over the last months. At the end of the year, over 121,000 people were living in displacement as a result of the Mosul conflict; 85 per cent of whom were staying in emergency sites and camps supported by the Government and humanitarian partners.

20 Jan 2017 description
World + 17 others
Mediterranean Update, Migration Flows Europe: Arrivals and Fatalities: 20 January 2017
infographic International Organization for Migration
3,156 arrivals by sea in 2017
234 dead/missing
published 09:00 CET 20 January
387,487 arrivals in 2016

20 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq - Nargizlia 1 & 2 Camp, General Infrastructure - Updated 6 January 2017
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
20 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq - Sheikhan, Tent Condition - Update 16 January 2017
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
