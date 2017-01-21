Overview
- UNHCR Iraq Situation: Flash Update - 19 Jan 2017
- OCHA Iraq Mosul Response Situation Report #16 (9 - 15 January 2017)
- Iraq: Humanitarian Bulletin, December 2016 | Issued on 15 January
- 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan - Advance Executive Summary
- Iraq: Mosul Flash Appeal
- 3RP Regional Strategic Overview 2017-2018
- Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan (RRRP) 2016-2017: Iraq
Baghdad, 21 January 2017 – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) calls on the Government of Iraq to investigate a video report circulating on social media sites which purportedly shows the brutal mistreatment and murder of at least three captured ISIL members in a retaken area between Intisar and Karma neighbourhoods of east Mosul at the hands of what appears to be Iraqi Security Forces Personnel.
By Annie Hylton/Guest Blogger — January 20, 2017
An Inter-Cluster mission led by UNOCHA and comprising Food Security, Logistics, Health, WASH, Child Protection, and Shelter-NFIs, accompanied by a WFP Security Officer, visited Gogjali and Al Samah neighbourhoods on 10 January. Child Protection also reported on Education.
Iraq, 20 January 2017 - Al-Qayara emergency site in Ninewa governorate, Iraq, constructed by IOM in cooperation with the Ministry of Displacement and Migration (MoMD), is now hosting 18,543 individuals (3,224 families), all of whom fled their homes due to military operations in the Mosul corridor.
For the first time since the beginning of the refugee crisis in Turkey, there are more Syrian children in school than out – as of November, over 490,000 Syrian children are currently enrolled in formal education, a 50% increase in enrolment since the end of the previous school year in June 2016.
Over 100 Temporary Education Centres (TECs) were upgraded or provided with essential furniture in December, bringing the total number of TECs supported in 2016 with this intervention to 259.
Backlogs and brutal weather compound hardships facing stranded children
NEW YORK, 20 January 2017 – With no sign of a let-up in the extreme cold weather and storms sweeping Central, Eastern and Southern Europe, refugee and migrant children are threatened by respiratory and other serious illnesses -- and even death from hypothermia, UNICEF said today.
By Hayder al-Khoei & Ellie Geranmayeh & Mattia Toaldo
ISIS has suffered significant setbacks in both Iraq and Libya with the battles for Mosul and Sirte representing potential turning-points.
Without a clear political strategy to guide post-ISIS efforts, these military gains could quickly be lost. Both countries could again become breeding grounds for conflict and extremism, exacerbating European security and migration challenges. This risk is especially high for Iraq given the conflict in neighbouring Syria.
The proliferation of IEDs by armed groups, resulting from explosive materials taken from poorly-monitored ammunition sites, is a growing and substantial issue facing the international community. Securing ammunition stockpiles is a pressing concern in itself. According to a UN Security Report of the Secretary General, over the past decades, unintended explosive events relating to poorly stored or managed ammunition stockpiles have affected more than 50 countries.
POPULATION MOVEMENTS
Mosul: Camps continue to receive the bulk of the population displaced from Mosul and its surroundings since the military operations to retake the city started on 17 October: around 88% of the approximately 159,000 IDPs1 currently displaced are sheltered in camps. The majority are in three camps east of Mosul: government-built Khazer M1 (32,292 IDPs),
Hasansham M2 (23,129 IDPs), and UNHCR built Hasansham U3 (9,121 IDPs).
As the Mosul offensive entered its third month, new waves of displacement led to an increased demand in Kirkuk governorate.
Returns in Anbar are also challenging markets which have however been able to absorb the demand shocks.
The cost of the food basket decreased by 6% at national level. The situation normalized after two months in Kirkuk showing the ability of the market to adjust to the increased demand of IDPs.
The Emergency Tracking (ET) system is a crisis-based tool that aims at tracking sudden displacement or return movements triggered by specific crises. The ET figures reported on this portal are not cumulative of the all persons affected by the Mosul crisis thus far, rather the ET update provides only a snapshot of the current displacement situation for the indicated date. The data and information reported on this page are related solely to the displacement caused by the Mosul operations which started on 17 October 2016.
Iraq - Al-Qayara emergency site in Ninewa governorate, Iraq, constructed by IOM in cooperation with the Ministry of Displacement and Migration (MoMD), is now hosting 18,543 individuals (3,224 families), all of whom fled their homes due to military operations in the Mosul corridor.
Slovakia - IOM announced today that over 1,000 refugees have been resettled through Slovakia’s emergency transit facility to the USA, Canada and Norway since 2009.
On Tuesday (17/01), 23 refugees departed from Slovakia and arrived safely in the US, bringing the number of refugees resettled from Slovakia’s Emergency Transit Centre (ETC) in Humenne in other countries to 1,019, with 978 resettled in the United States.
Around 7,300 refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants seeking were counted in Serbia. With new spaces in Obrenovac (see below), the number of sheltered refugees and migrants in now 17 government facilities has increased to 6,200 or 85 % of the total, while the rest mainly stayed rough in Belgrade city centre.
In 2016, more than 690,000 people were newly displaced across Iraq; around 318,000 people remain displaced along the Mosul corridor where fighting has intensified over the last months. At the end of the year, over 121,000 people were living in displacement as a result of the Mosul conflict; 85 per cent of whom were staying in emergency sites and camps supported by the Government and humanitarian partners.
3,156 arrivals by sea in 2017
234 dead/missing
published 09:00 CET 20 January
387,487 arrivals in 2016