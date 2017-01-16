Overview
The situation for what according to the Greek Government amounts to 60,000 refugees and migrants, stranded on the Greek mainland and islands, is becoming more desperate as winter hits with rare snowstorms and temperatures below zero.
Tents offer little protection and warmth. On the island of Chios women, men and children stand in freezing temperatures for hours waiting for their food. In warehouses in Thessaloniki people have had to resort to burning whatever they can get their hands on to keep warm.
The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) / Nineveh branch has announced that the relief teams have entered Al-Tamim and Bakir neighborhoods and distributing food and relief packages to more than 4000 people.
The IRCS teams/ Nineveh branch have been managed to enter Al-Tamim and Bakir neighborhoods supported by Erbil branch, adding to distribute more than 750 food parcels and relief materials . Where the health teams have provided health services, psychosocial support and first aid to more than 1500 people inside the areas of Mosul city.
On 12 January 2017, a field hospital was launched in Bartalla. The hospital is run by Samaritan’s Purse and supported by WHO with financial aid from OFDA. At the time of the launch, the facility had treated up to 45 injured patients from Mosul within 96 hours.
A total of 3,254 casualty cases from Mosul have been recorded in two emergency hospitals in Erbil since 17 October 2016 to 14 January 2017. A total of 2,406 cases were also served at Trauma Stabilization Points, 196 of them were children and 654 women.
IRBIL, Jan 15 (KUNA) The State of Kuwait has handed out 3,000 food baskets, in coordination with Mosul municipal council, to citizens of Wahda neighborhood liberated from the socalled Islamic State (IS) a week ago.
In a statement to KUNA on Sunday, head of Mosul municipal council Basma Baseem said that food baskets provided by Kuwait were doled out today to 3,000 displaced families of Mosul's Wahda neighborhood recently controlled by the Iraqi forces.
IRBIL, Jan 15 (KUNA) Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) distributed on Sunday 1,200 food baskets to displaced Iraqi families residing in camps in the autonomous region of Kurdistan.
The Iraqi Red Crescent society (IRCS) / Nineveh branch has announced distribution of food and relief parcel to more than 600 displaced in zlican camp in cooperation with Dohuk branch. The director of the Nineveh branch,Zaki Yacoub, has said “the relief teams of Al-khosh office have distributed food parcel containing food parcel, blankets, oil stove and cooking materials for the displaced families in zlican camp.
R2P Monitor is a bimonthly bulletin applying the Responsibility to Protect lens to populations at risk of mass atrocities around the world. Issue 31 looks at developments in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Myanmar (Burma), South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Philippines, Central African Republic and Nigeria.
(Beirut) – Recent car and suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State (also known as ISIS) targeting crowded markets and hospitals in Baghdad amount to crimes against humanity, Human Rights Watch said today. The Iraqi authorities should improve its implementation of the law to compensate victims of “military mistakes and terrorist actions” as part of its efforts against ISIS.
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has praised the rescue of some 1,500 people by the Italian Coastguard in coordination with Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, from boats struggling in rough weather on the Mediterranean over the past three days.
As of 11 January 2017, 142,698 persons (23,783 families) were displaced by Mosul military operations, which is 47% more than on December 15 (96,864 persons).
The majority of the displaced persons, 87% (125,034) are in camps and emergency sites. During the reporting period the overall population in camps and emergency sites grew by 53% (from 81,756 on 15 December to 125,034 on 11 January).
Fighting intensifies in Mosul, causing rapid increase in rates of displacement and civilian casualties.
Trauma care response is stepped up close to Mosul. Shortages of food, water and medicine reported in Hawiga.
Damage to homes and lack of livelihood opportunities the biggest barrier to returning communities.
Displacement and casualty rates rise in Mosul
Fighting intensifies causing fresh displacements
47,435 Children Displaced
Among the recently displaced people by the Mosul emergency, 39,370 children are school aged (35% of IDP population)
12,330 Children enrolled in TLS
A total of 10,479 (4,993 girls) IDP children have been enrolled in the over 24 TLSs in Khazer, Hasansham, Qayyarah, Jad’ah, Qaymawa, Zelikan camps and in Rehabilitated Classrooms in Tikrit and Alam.
The Syria conflict has triggered the world's largest humanitarian crisis since World War II. Humanitarian needs are huge, population displacement persists and fighting continues in many parts of the country. In Aleppo and in other areas of the country the scale of destruction is massive; needs for basic services, protection, shelter and infrastructures are widespread in both urban and rural areas.
Over 9,000 improvised mines cleared by Mines Advisory Group (MAG) in the last six months
Twenty years on from the historic Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (Ottawa Treaty), the world is facing a new landmine emergency, the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) warned today. The regional conflict in Iraq and Syria has resulted in a scale of contamination not seen for decades. The international NGO – which has been working in the region since 1992 – is reporting an increase in the numbers of fatalities and injuries from these indiscriminate killers.
The full implementation of this version of the HIP is subject to the adoption of the decision amending Decision C(2015) 8936 final and conditional upon the necessary appropriations being made available from the 2016 general budget of the European Union.
AMOUNT: EUR 379 400 000
· The number of refugees in Turkey has reached over 3 million people, making Turkey the host country with the largest refugee population in the world.
· About 90% of Syrian refugees in Turkey remain outside of camp settings with limited access to basic services. The European Commission is providing humanitarian assistance to vulnerable refugees, particularly to those living outside of camps.
"They receive great care ... Time is very important. The close proximity to the front lines, though it's more dangerous, is what's saving patients' lives."
New hospital some 20 km from Mosul battles
Treats victims of shrapnel, bullets, bombs
Some 145,000 displaced since operation began
People displaced because of the Mosul offensive (13/01, IOM) 144 588
Number of people who could be affected by the military operations (UNOCHA) 1,2 – 1,5 million
Total amount of assistance (UCPM) 266 tonnes 1 636 m³
Sarmad is holding his infant son, Anas, in his arms. “I’m constantly afraid for him,” he admits. “I’m afraid what happened to me will happen to him.
"I was injured when a car packed with explosives plowed into a group," Sarmad explains. "Dozens of local people came to help us and then a suicide bomber blew himself up in the middle of the crowd. It looked like the apocalypse. I was trapped under the rubble for an hour.
Mediterranean
1,165
arrivals by sea in 2017
11
dead/missing in 2017
Last week, 382 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea from Turkey, a small increase from the 373 that arrived the previous week. Most arrivals took place on Lesvos, Samos, and Chios. So far 393 refugees and migrants have arrived by sea to Greece in 2017.