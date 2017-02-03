Overview

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Turkey + 5 others
UNHCR Turkey: Key Facts and Figures December 2016
infographic UN High Commissioner for Refugees
file preview
icon Download PDF (479.48 KB)

Key Figures

3 million
Number of Persons of Concern (as of 31 December 2016)

Apprehension and Interception Figures in 2016 (as of 31 December 2016)

~**50,000** Number of Sea and Land
Apprehensions / Interceptions in 2016
192
Dead / Missing in 2016 in Turkish Territorial Water
~**37,000**
Interceptions at sea
~**14,000** Apprehensions at land borders Greece/Bulgaria:

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq: Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Tracking - Fact Sheet #14 - Mosul Operations from 17 October to 2 February
infographic International Organization for Migration
file preview
icon Download PDF (975.33 KB)
03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Greece + 8 others
UNHCR Regional Bureau Europe: Weekly Report ( February 3, 2017 1:29 PM)
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.05 MB)

Key Figures

5,709
arrivals by sea in 2017

254
dead/missing in 2017

Trends of Sea Arrivals

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
World + 8 others
Explosive Violence in December 2016
report Action on Armed Violence
file preview
icon Download PDF (621.07 KB)

Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) records incidents of explosive violence as they occur around the world. In the last month of 2016, there were at least 3,634 casualties of explosive violence (people killed and injured). Civilians made up 74% of all the people who were recorded killed or injured around the world by explosive weapons in December.

Whilst , the civilian deaths fell compared to the previous month, the armed actor deaths rose. Both returning close to the monthly average for each during 2016.

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq + 1 other
Iraq Situation: Flash Update - 2 February 2017
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
file preview
icon Download PDF (953.95 KB)

KEY FIGURES

  • 161,178 Internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Mosul and surrounding areas since the military offensive began on 17 October 2016

  • 18,790 UNHCR kits of core relief items (CRIs) distributed to families in camps, assisting some 107,000 IDPs from Mosul and surrounding areas

  • 10,105 Family plots (for some 60,000 people) in UNHCR built camps are ready to receive IDPs displaced from Mosul corridor, of which 5,882 (58%) are currently occupied

  • 3 million IDPs since January 2014

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
More Ezidi Mass Graves Discovered
report International Commission on Missing Persons

In November 2016, news agencies reported the discovery of mass graves believed to contain the remains of Ezidis in Iraq. Voice of America published an article on mass graves found in Sinjar[1], while Reuters reported on the discovery of two mass graves in Mosul.[2] [3]

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
World + 12 others
Internal Displacement Update, Issue 9: 12 January - 25 January 2017
report Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre
file preview
icon Download PDF (890.2 KB)

Feature

Nigeria

Affected areas
Rann

Cause of displacement
Conflict

Figures
Between 90 and 230 IDPs killed

Context

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Lebanon + 3 others
UNICEF and Zakira celebrate the work of more than 60 adolescents participating in the Soura wa Hikaya (a photo and a story) project
report UN Children's Fund
file preview
icon Download PDF (368.82 KB)

Launch of Soura wa Hikaya photographic exhibition and book

Beirut, February 3, 2017 – The Soura wa Hikaya photographic exhibition was opened today at the Madina Theatre with the participation of 70 adolescent boys and girls from Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Iraq. The exhibition brings together the photography and reporting produced by the youths participating in a programme implemented by Zakira NGO in partnership with UNICEF.

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
IOM Strengthens Partnership with Kerbala and Najaf Governorates to Aid Displaced Iraqis [EN/AR]
report International Organization for Migration
file preview
icon Download PDF (195.6 KB)
Arabic version

Iraq - IOM Iraq Chief of Mission Thomas Lothar Weiss visited Kerbala and Najaf governorates in central Iraq this week, to meet with local authorities, review joint humanitarian efforts, and discuss the needs of internally displaced Iraqis and host communities.

Both governorates are experiencing increased pressure on public services, including schools, water and sanitation services, and electricity infrastructure, due to the presence of displaced Iraqis, mainly from Ninewa governorate.

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Serbia + 6 others
UNHCR Serbia Update, 30 Jan - 01 Feb 2017
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
file preview
icon Download PDF (514.04 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS AND STATISTICS

  • The overall number of refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants in Serbia continued rising to some 7,900. 6,501 (82%) of them were sheltered in 17 heated government facilities. The others were staying rough in Belgrade city centre or in the North near the Hungarian border.

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Syrian Arab Republic + 5 others
UNICEF Thailand launches #ThaiforSyria – An urgent appeal to save the lives of Syrian children
report UN Children's Fund

BANGKOK, 3 February 2017 - The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) today appeals to the Thai public for urgent donations to help save lives, and bring education, care and protection to millions of Syrian children who are suffering from the largest humanitarian crisis since World War II.

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Greece + 29 others
Refugees & Migrants Sea Arrivals in Europe - Monthly Data Update: December 2016
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
file preview
icon Download PDF (555.8 KB)

OVERVIEW

In 2016, between January and December, 362,376 people crossed the Mediterranean Sea, risking their lives to reach Europe. These new arrivals are in addition to more than one million refugees and migrants who made the journey across the Mediterranean Sea on unseaworthy boats in 2015.

In 2016, the number of those arriving decreased substantially after March. Of those reaching European shores so far this year, 53% came from the ten countries currently producing the most refugees globally.

02 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
Campaign to Expel Islamic State from Iraq ‘Nearly Won’, But Engagement, Support from Partners Still Vital, Top Official Tells Security Council
report UN Security Council

SC/12703

Hailing Liberation of Mosul’s Left Bank, Permanent Representative Says Entire City Will Be Free of Islamic State Grip

With the campaign to oust Da’esh fighters from Iraq “nearly won”, the country’s international partners must remain engaged because any abrupt scale-down in support would risk grave consequences both within and beyond the nation’s borders, the top-ranking United Nations official there cautioned in the Security Council today.

02 Feb 2017 description
icon
Syrian Arab Republic + 5 others
Regional Winter Assistance 2016 - 2017 Progress Report - Syria and Iraq situations as of 31 December 2016 (Syria, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt)
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
file preview
icon Download PDF (2.15 MB)

As temperatures dipped bellow freezing in the Middle East during December, UNHCR expedited and nearly completed its winter support for millions of Syrian and Iraqi internally displaced people (IDPs) and refugees in the region. The first snow of the winter accompanied by strong winds and rain was especially harsh in Turkey, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, bringing further misery to millions of IDPs and refugees, the majority of whom are living in vulnerable conditions in urban areas in substandard housing and informal settlements.

02 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq + 4 others
UNHCR - Iraq Situation Response - 2016 Funding Update as of 27 January 2017
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
file preview
icon Download PDF (211.46 KB)

584.0 M required for 2016
276.4 M contributions received, representing 47% of requirements
307.6 M funding gap for the Iraq Situation Response

All figures are displayed in USD

02 Feb 2017 description
icon
Greece + 6 others
Greece data snapshot (1 February 2017)
infographic UN High Commissioner for Refugees
file preview
icon Download PDF (311.24 KB)

Total arrivals in Greece (Jan - Feb 2017):: 1,464

Total arrivals in Greece during Feb 2017: 65

Average daily arrivals during Feb 2017: 65

Average daily arrivals during Jan 2017: 45

Daily estimated departures from islands to Mainland: 25

Estimated departures from islands to Mainland during Feb 2017: 25

02 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
Briefing to the Security Council by SRSG for Iraq Ján Kubiš; New York, 2 February 2017 [EN/AR]
report UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
file preview
icon Download PDF (246.77 KB)
English version
file preview
icon Download PDF (151.01 KB)
Arabic version

Mr. President,

Distinguished Security Council members,

I have the honour to present the second report of the Secretary-General pursuant to paragraph 7 of resolution 2299 (2016), as well as the thirteenth report of the Secretary-General pursuant to paragraph 4 of resolution 2107 (2013) on the issue of missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals and property.

Mr. President,

02 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) Iraq Operation, January 2017
map World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
file preview
icon Download PDF (516.93 KB)
02 Feb 2017 description
icon
World + 17 others
Mediterranean Update, Migration Flows Europe: Arrivals and Fatalities: 31 January 2017
infographic International Organization for Migration
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.19 MB)

5,483 arrivals by sea in 2017

253 dead/missing

published 09:00 CET 31 January

363,401 arrivals in 2016

02 Feb 2017 description
icon
Syrian Arab Republic + 4 others
Dutch Relief Alliance Continues in 2017
report Dorcas Aid International
file preview
icon Download PDF (187.21 KB)

130 million people need relief aid to survive. The Dutch government has made 45 million euro available for relief organisations so that they can continue to provide relief in Yemen, Iraq, South Sudan, Syria and other countries.

Dorcas is part of the DRA (Dutch Relief Alliance), founded in 2015, is a very unique cooperation between fourteen relief organisations. An external evaluation done by the ‘Overseas Development Institute – Humanitarian Policy Group’ concluded that the DRA is an effective and efficient mechanism within the international field of relief aid.

