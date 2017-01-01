Overview
Key Content
- Quick Access to all Mosul-related content
- UNHCR Iraq Situation: Flash Update - 26 Dec 2016
- OCHA Iraq Mosul Response Situation Report #13 (19-25 Dec 2016)
- MRG: Humanitarian challenges in Iraq’s displacement crisis
Appeals & Funding
- 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan - Advance Executive Summary
- Iraq: Mosul Flash Appeal
- 3RP Regional Strategic Overview 2017-2018
Useful Links
Disasters
The world reached a level of conflict deaths in 2014–2015 that is unparalleled in the post-Cold War period. The ability of the international community to contain some of the conflicts that have the greatest regional impacts determines whether we will see a long-term trend of intensified conflict, or a return to lower levels of violence.
Brief Points
• There has been a slight decline in total battle deaths from 2014 to 2015.
It’s hard to see the silver lining around a year as awful as 2016, but a few good news stories did emerge. Here are some recent successes from the humanitarian world, with our caveats:
Read full story here
Baghdad, 31 December 2016 – The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq (SRSG), Mr. Ján Kubiš, today condemned the two bombings in Baghdad in which scores of people were killed and injured.
“On the last day of 2016 and as Iraqi people are preparing to receive the new year with hopes of peace, the terrorists struck once again at innocent civilians,” Mr. Kubiš said.
“This is an utterly despicable act and those responsible should be brought to justice as soon as possible,” the SRSG added.
KEY FIGURES
116,490
Internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Mosul and surrounding areas since the military offensive began on 17 October
14,486
UNHCR kits of core relief items (CRIs) distributed to families (assisting some 87,000 people) displaced from Mosul and surrounding areas
9,097
Family plots (for some 54,000 people) in UNHCR built camps are ready to receive IDPs displaced from Mosul corridor, of which 5,481 (60%) are currently occupied.
HIGHLIGHTS
Between 17 October - 27 November, conflict in the villages surrounding Mosul and inside Mosul city has led to the displacement of 73 908 individuals to areas in the East and South East of Mosul.
WHO conducted two training courses on 21-22 November 2016 for 29 senior and junior surgeons specialized with trauma care in both Emergency and West Emergency hospitals in Erbil.
(Baghdad, Iraq, 30 December 2016):
The United Nations is deeply concerned about possible civilian casualties following an airstrike that hit the Ibn-Al-Athir hospital compound in Mosul yesterday. The Spokesperson for the Combined Joint Task Force has confirmed responsibility for the strike.