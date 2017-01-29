How to search
29 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Funding Facility for Economic Reform established to invigorate Iraq’s reform initiatives
report UN Development Programme

Baghdad, 29 January 2017 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed an agreement today in Baghdad with the Office of the Prime Minister of Iraq to establish a Funding Facility for Economic Reform (FFER).

Through the Facility, UNDP will support the Government of Iraq to address key economic challenges and invigorate the reform agenda. Diversifying the economy, increasing national income, and improving the management of national assets will be of specific focus.

29 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Mosul food distribution to reach 4,000 people
report Islamic Relief

More than 100,000 people have fled the city, many living in isolated camps.

Islamic Relief’s team in Iraq is supplying essential items to nearly 4,000 people who have fled Mosul since October.

The distribution of food and essential hygiene kits is taking place at a camp outside the city where thousands are living in temporary shelter after leaving their homes behind.

Please support our Iraq appeal below.

29 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
IHH Sends 22 Aid Trucks to Northern Iraq
report IHH

IHH Humanitarian Relief Organization in collaboration with Qatar charity organizations sends 22 trucks loaded with emergency aid supplies to Northern Iraq.

The chaos that started with the American invasion of Iraq continues in the country. The Iraqi people have been internally displaced thus become refugees in their own country. The law and order have totally crashed while the sectarian conflicts have erupted creating mayhem. The region is far from safe now.

29 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
UNHCR Mosul Emergency Response (26 January 2017)
infographic UN High Commissioner for Refugees
icon Download PDF (1.07 MB)
29 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Mosul Weekly Protection Update, 21 - 27 January, 2017
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
icon Download PDF (1.55 MB)

Highlights

29 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
More than 10 thousand people return to their homes within last week inside Mosul
report Iraqi Red Crescent Society

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has announced that more than 10 thousand displaced people of Khazer and Hasan al-sham camps have returned to their homes inside Mosul.

IRCS has said that”IRCS teams in Arbil have registered(10125) returners from Hassan al-sham and Khazer camps to their homes inside Mosul, after some of its areas have been liberated”.

IRCS also said that “IRCS teams have distributed food and relief materials to the families who return to their homes in Al_samah ,Methaq and Al_intisar district”.

29 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking - Mosul Operations Data Snapshot: 26 January 2017
infographic International Organization for Migration
icon Download PDF (101.65 KB)
29 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq: People currently displaced from Al Hawija district (as of 26 January 2017)
map UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
icon Download PDF (1.18 MB)
29 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq: Displacement movements in Salah al-Din and Ninewa governorates (as of 26 January 2017)
map UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
icon Download PDF (711.28 KB)
29 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Statement on Killing of 5 Iraqi contractors working on the World Bank-financed Reconstruction Project in Diyala
report World Bank

The World Bank has learned with great sadness about the kidnapping and subsequent killing of five local workers in the town of Khanaqin in the Diyala Governorate of Iraq on Wednesday. While the motives are unknown, one can only discern that these men had become victims of terrorism. The crew was employed by the Hamorabi Company for Construction and Contracting.

29 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
KRG: Children Allege Torture by Security Forces
report Human Rights Watch

No Access to Family Months After Detention

(Erbil) – Seventeen children detained since July 2016 by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on suspicion of involvement with the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, say that government security forces tortured or otherwise abused them in detention, Human Rights Watch said today. They are among at least 183 boys the KRG has been holding on ISIS-related accusations, most, if not all, apparently without charge or access to a lawyer.

28 Jan 2017 description
United States of America + 7 others
Statement on United States President Trump’s “Extreme Vetting” of Refugees
report Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect

Yesterday, 27 January, United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning all refugees, migrants and visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries – Libya, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The ban is grievously discriminatory, effectively targeting and blocking lawful entry into the United States to people on the basis of religion, a practice that is explicitly outlawed in the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965.

28 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
“Iraq: Youth and Coexistence” Launches in Basra First of Series of Cross-Country Forums
report UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
icon Download PDF (399.25 KB)
English version
icon Download PDF (553.64 KB)

Basra, 28 January 2017 - A forum of Iraqi youth under the theme “Iraq: Youth and Coexistence” and aimed to present the voice of the young generation in the national reconciliation process launched its first of a series of cross-country sessions on Saturday, 28 January 2017 in Basra, highlighting the importance of the role of youth in the future of post-conflict Iraq and putting forward recommendations to be raised at a national conference in May.

28 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq: CCCM - IDP populations in temporary settlements by district - 22 Jan 2017
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
icon Download PDF (1.19 MB)
28 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq: Operational Context Map - 22 Jan 2017
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
icon Download PDF (973.53 KB)
28 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
IRAQ: CCCM Camp status Report From 05 December 2016 to 20 January 2017
infographic UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
icon Download PDF (896.65 KB)
28 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
IRAQ: CCCM Settlement Status - 24 Jan 2017
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
icon Download PDF (405 KB)
28 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq: Fires at the Al Qayyarah Oil Field, Nineveh Governorate, between 18 July 2016 and 24 January 2017 (Imagery analysis: 24 January 2017 | Published 27 January 2017 | Version 1.0)
map UNOSAT
icon Download PDF (2.37 MB)

This map illustrates satellite-detected fires and smoke plumes at oil wells south of Mosul, and also east of Baiji, Iraq. The Mosul fires began with an initial fire at one or two wells on 8 May 2016, lasting less than one day, and intermittently burned in June. The current fire complex began on 3 July with daily fire detections occurring until about 12 July, when the fires greatly increased in number and continued to burn until gradual reductions in detected fires occurred starting in November 2016. The fires east of Baiji have been active since early January 2016.

28 Jan 2017 description
Greece + 9 others
UNHCR Regional Bureau Europe: Weekly Report (January 27, 2017 6:39 PM)
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
icon Download PDF (951.88 KB)

Key Figures

3,899
arrivals by sea in 2017

230
dead/missing in 2017

Trends of Sea Arrivals

28 Jan 2017 description
United States of America + 7 others
US: Trump Delivers Blow to Refugees
report Human Rights Watch

Order Reflects Prejudice, Will Not Make US Safer

(Washington) – United States President Donald Trump has announced several policies that will cause tremendous harm to refugees and do little to address terrorism and other national security threats, Human Rights Watch said today.

