  • 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan - Advance Executive Summary
  • Iraq: Mosul Flash Appeal
  • 3RP Regional Strategic Overview 2017-2018
  • Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan (RRRP) 2016-2017: Iraq
  • Humanitarian Action for Children 2017-2018: Syrian refugees and other affected populations in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey
  • Country-based Pooled Fund: 2016

01 Feb 2017 description
icon
Greece + 5 others
Samos, Greece Factsheet - December 2016
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
file preview
icon Download PDF (450.25 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

1,670
Refugees and migrants accommodated in the Vathy Reception and Identification Centre (as of 31 December)

603
Beds available in the Vathy Reception and Identification Centre

46
Persons with specific needs accommodated by UNHCR/partners in alternative facilities

16
Unaccompanied children accommodated by UNHCR/METAdrasi

01 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
EMERGENCY in Erbil to guarantee medical assistance to people wounded in Mosul
report Emergency - Life Support for Civilian War Victims

As the conflict in Mosul, Iraq, intensifies and the humanitarian crisis worsens, EMERGENCY has started working since January 15 on the Emergency Hospital, in cooperation with Iraqi Kurdistan's Health department. The hospital is a surgical centre in Erbil, in the north of the country. The facility guarantees medical assistance to victims of the conflict.

01 Feb 2017 description
icon
Jordan + 1 other
Registered Iraqis in Jordan (31 January 2017)
infographic UN High Commissioner for Refugees
file preview
icon Download PDF (561.73 KB)
01 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iran (Islamic Republic of) + 2 others
WFP Iran Country Brief, December 2016
report World Food Programme
file preview
icon Download PDF (487.02 KB)

Highlights

  • In December, WFP assisted 12,584 people with full entitlements and 16,109 with partial entitlements (8,034 woman 6,026 girls, 8,034 men and 6,599 boys).

Operational Updates

01 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq + 1 other
Iraq Activity Report 2016
report International Committee of the Red Cross
file preview
icon Download PDF (986.36 KB)

Millions of people throughout Iraq continue to suffer the consequences of armed conflict and the lingering effects of past violence. Tens of thousands of people were killed or injured. Since 2014, over 3,3 million people have been displaced in various parts of the country.

01 Feb 2017 description
icon
World + 9 others
Making Waves: Implications of the irregular migration and refugee situation on Official Development Assistance spending and practices in Europe
report European Centre for Development Policy Management
file preview
icon Download PDF (2.4 MB)

Preface

01 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq + 2 others
Refugees in Germany lend a hand to displaced persons in Iraq
report Deutsche Welle

Refugees in Germany have developed an initiative that provides donations to internally displaced persons in Northern Iraq. These refugees are working alongside Germans to provide for the needy in the Middle East.

01 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq Situation: Flash Update - 1 February 2017
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
file preview
icon Download PDF (952.17 KB)

KEY FIGURES

163,176
Internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Mosul and surrounding areas since the military offensive began on 17 October 2016

18,630
UNHCR kits of core relief items (CRIs) distributed to families in camps, assisting some 107,000 IDPs from Mosul and surrounding areas

10,105
Family plots (for some 60,000 people) in UNHCR built camps are ready to receive IDPs displaced from Mosul corridor, of which 5,882 (58%) are currently occupied

01 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
Report of the Secretary-General pursuant to resolution 2299 (2016) (S/2017/75) [EN/AR]
report UN Security Council
file preview
icon Download PDF (275.7 KB)
English version
file preview
icon Download PDF (298.69 KB)
Arabic version

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Secretary Council resolution 2299 (2016), in which the Secretary-General was requested to report every three months on progress made towards the fulfilment of the responsibilities of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). It covers key developments related to Iraq and provides an update on the activities of the United Nations in Iraq since the briefing of my Special Representative to the Security Council on 9 November 2016. My last report was issued on 25 October 2016 (S/2016/897).

01 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
UN Casualties Figures for Iraq for the Month of January 2017 [EN/AR/KU]
report UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
file preview
icon Download PDF (394.75 KB)
English version
file preview
icon Download PDF (510.2 KB)
Arabic version
file preview
icon Download PDF (296.13 KB)
Kurdish version

Baghdad, Iraq, 01 February 2017 – A total of 403 Iraqi civilians were killed and another 924 were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in January 2017*, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The number of civilians killed in January (not including police) was 382, while the number injured (not including police) was 908.

01 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq - ETC Situation Report #38 Reporting period 14/12/2016 to 19/01/2017
report World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
file preview
icon Download PDF (368.92 KB)

Highlights

• The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) successfully relocated the Communications Centre (COMCEN) in Sulaymaniyah to the new World Food Programme (WFP) premises.

• A total of 246 humanitarians have registered to access ETC Internet connectivity services since the beginning of the operation.

• The ETC is working on the development of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for 2017 with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Situation Overview

01 Feb 2017 description
icon
Greece + 10 others
Situation Update: Unaccompanied Children (UAC) in Greece (as of 27 January 2017)
infographic Government of Greece, UN Children's Fund
file preview
icon Download PDF (847.53 KB)
3 pages

Key Facts

2,200 Estimated number of UAC currently in Greece based on analysis from referrals to EKKA (as of 27 January 2017)

1,282 Total number of places available in UAC shelters (filled, pending assigned cases as of 27 Jan., including 152 vacant places in the process to be filled)

1,350 Total number of UAC on waiting list for shelter (as of 27 January) including:

317 in closed reception facilities

01 Feb 2017 description
icon
World + 14 others
United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) Missions in 2016
infographic UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
file preview
icon Download PDF (4.42 MB)

The United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) team is part of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the international emergency response system for sudden-onset emergencies. UNDAC was created in 1993. It is designed to help the United Nations and governments of disaster-affected countries during the first phase of a sudden-onset emergency. UNDAC, as a tool of OCHA, also assists in the coordination of incoming international relief at national level and/or at the site of the emergency.

01 Feb 2017 description
icon
United States of America + 5 others
Refugees Under US-Australia Deal Will Face 'Extreme Vetting'
report Voice of America

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Wednesday the United States is committed to honoring a deal to resettle a group of asylum seekers from Pacific island camps, even after President Donald Trump signed an order temporarily suspending U.S. refugee admissions.

The agreement was reached during the administration of former U.S. President Barack Obama. It involves about 1,200 migrants who were intercepted trying to reach Australia and taken to the camps in Papua New Guinea and Nauru.

01 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq: Mosul Humanitarian Response (as of 29 January 2017) [EN\AR]
infographic UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.49 MB)
English version
file preview
icon Download PDF (2.14 MB)
Arabic version
31 Jan 2017 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq Education Cluster Mosul Humanitarian Response Sitrep: 29 January 2017
report UN Children's Fund, Save the Children, Education Cluster
file preview
icon Download PDF (197.62 KB)

Key figures

  • 56,422 school age children are among the recently displaced people by the Mosul offensive since 17th of October, . Unfortunately this number is rapidly increasing as the displacements continues.

  • 17,300 children (49.5% females) have been enroled in the 25 TTLSs established in the camps, with a significant number planned for establishment in the next couple of months.

31 Jan 2017 description
icon
Iraq
IOM and Iraq MoMD Strengthen Partnership to Rapidly Expand Emergency Sites [EN/AR]
report International Organization for Migration

Arabic version

Iraq - Over 20,300 displaced Iraqis are now taking shelter at Al-Qayara emergency site and 1,770 at Haj Ali emergency site, both in Ninewa governorate, Iraq. The sites are constructed by IOM in cooperation with the Government of Iraq’s Ministry of Displacement and Migration (MoMD). All of these families fled their homes due to military operations in the Mosul corridor; many are from the city of Mosul.

31 Jan 2017 description
icon
Syrian Arab Republic + 6 others
Syria crisis response summary, 31st January 2017
report Department for International Development
file preview
icon Download PDF (336.93 KB)

As the brutal conflict continues in Syria, millions of people continue to be in need. Hundreds of thousands have been killed in the conflict between the Assad regime, extremist groups and moderate opposition groups. In response to the crisis, the UK has committed £2.3 billion since 2012. This includes allocations to over 30 implementing partners (including United Nations agencies, international non-governmental organisations and the Red Cross) and is helping to meet the immediate needs of vulnerable people in Syria and of refugees in the region.

31 Jan 2017 description
icon
Iraq
Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking - Mosul Corridor Displacement Analysis: as of 30 Jan 2017
infographic International Organization for Migration
file preview
icon Download PDF (2.21 MB)
31 Jan 2017 description
icon
Iraq
Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking - Mosul Operations Data Snapshot: 31 January 2017
infographic International Organization for Migration
file preview
icon Download PDF (224.94 KB)

