01 Jan 2017 description
icon
World + 8 others
Trends in Armed Conflict, 1946–2015
report Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)
file preview
icon Download PDF (543.8 KB)

The world reached a level of conflict deaths in 2014–2015 that is unparalleled in the post-Cold War period. The ability of the international community to contain some of the conflicts that have the greatest regional impacts determines whether we will see a long-term trend of intensified conflict, or a return to lower levels of violence.

Brief Points

• There has been a slight decline in total battle deaths from 2014 to 2015.

31 Dec 2016 description
icon
World + 4 others
Five rare humanitarian success stories of 2016 (plus caveats)
report IRIN

It’s hard to see the silver lining around a year as awful as 2016, but a few good news stories did emerge. Here are some recent successes from the humanitarian world, with our caveats:

Read full story here

31 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
SRSG Kubiš describes Baghdad bombings as “despicable”
report UN Assistance Mission for Iraq

Baghdad, 31 December 2016 – The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq (SRSG), Mr. Ján Kubiš, today condemned the two bombings in Baghdad in which scores of people were killed and injured.

“On the last day of 2016 and as Iraqi people are preparing to receive the new year with hopes of peace, the terrorists struck once again at innocent civilians,” Mr. Kubiš said.

“This is an utterly despicable act and those responsible should be brought to justice as soon as possible,” the SRSG added.

31 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq Situation: Flash Update - 26 December 2016
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
file preview
icon Download PDF (497.28 KB)

KEY FIGURES

116,490
Internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Mosul and surrounding areas since the military offensive began on 17 October

14,486
UNHCR kits of core relief items (CRIs) distributed to families (assisting some 87,000 people) displaced from Mosul and surrounding areas

9,097
Family plots (for some 54,000 people) in UNHCR built camps are ready to receive IDPs displaced from Mosul corridor, of which 5,481 (60%) are currently occupied.

30 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq Crisis: Situation Report Number 11, November 2016
report World Health Organization
file preview
icon Download PDF (503.01 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

 Between 17 October - 27 November, conflict in the villages surrounding Mosul and inside Mosul city has led to the displacement of 73 908 individuals to areas in the East and South East of Mosul.

 WHO conducted two training courses on 21-22 November 2016 for 29 senior and junior surgeons specialized with trauma care in both Emergency and West Emergency hospitals in Erbil.

30 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
UN concerned for civilian safety following airstrike on a hospital compound in eastern Mosul
report UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Iraq
file preview
icon Download PDF (136.9 KB)

(Baghdad, Iraq, 30 December 2016):

The United Nations is deeply concerned about possible civilian casualties following an airstrike that hit the Ibn-Al-Athir hospital compound in Mosul yesterday. The Spokesperson for the Combined Joint Task Force has confirmed responsibility for the strike.

30 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq - Khazer M1 Camp, General Infrastructure - Updated 20 December 2016
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
file preview
icon Download PDF (2.56 MB)
30 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq - Hasansham M2 Camp, General Infrastructure - Updated 22 December 2016
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
file preview
icon Download PDF (2.75 MB)
30 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq - Hasansham U3 Camp, General Infrastructure - Updated 12 December 2016
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
file preview
icon Download PDF (3.88 MB)
30 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq - Sulaymaniyah Governorate - Ashti IDP Camp, Market Monitoring - 18 August 2016
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
file preview
icon Download PDF (3.44 MB)
30 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq - Duhok Governorate - Khanke, Market Monitoring - 17 August 2016
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
file preview
icon Download PDF (4.22 MB)
30 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq - Mamilian Camp, Market Monitoring - Updated 21 August 2016
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
file preview
icon Download PDF (4.89 MB)
30 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq - Duhok Governorate - Bajed Kandala Camp, Market Monitoring - 29 August 2016
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
file preview
icon Download PDF (4.14 MB)
30 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq - Mamrashan Camp, Market Monitoring - 18 August 2016
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
file preview
icon Download PDF (3.92 MB)
30 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq - Diyala Governorate - Qoratu Camp, Market Monitoring - Updated 25 August 2016
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
file preview
icon Download PDF (5.77 MB)
30 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq - Duhok Governorate - Rwanga Community Camp, Market Monitoring - Updated 24 August 2016
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
file preview
icon Download PDF (4.59 MB)
30 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq - Duhok Governorate - Shariya Camp, Market Monitoring - Updated 22 August 2016
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
file preview
icon Download PDF (3.19 MB)
30 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq - Sulaymaniyah Governorate - Tazade Camp, Market Monitoring - 6 September 2016
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
file preview
icon Download PDF (3.62 MB)
30 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq - Erbil Governorate - Debaga 2 Camp, Market Monitoring - Updated 22 September 2016
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
file preview
icon Download PDF (3.78 MB)
30 Dec 2016 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq - Garmawa Camp, Market Monitoring - Updated 16 August 2016
map UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
file preview
icon Download PDF (7.91 MB)

