- OCHA Iraq Mosul Response Situation Report #15 (2 - 8 January 2017)
- UNHCR Iraq Situation: Flash Update - 26 Dec 2016
- MRG: Humanitarian challenges in Iraq’s displacement crisis
- 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan - Advance Executive Summary
- Iraq: Mosul Flash Appeal
- 3RP Regional Strategic Overview 2017-2018
• 135,500 people are currently displaced as a result of conflict in Mosul city that began on 17 October 2017, an increase of nearly 10,000 people in the last week. Some 15,700 returnees and hundreds of thousands of highly vulnerable residents in newly-accessible areas also require humanitarian assistance.
During December 2016, the Iraq Internally Displaced Persons Information Centre (Iraq IIC) handled 4,537 calls, which pushed the total number of processed calls since the launch of the call centre to over 54,000. By the end of December, 99.8% of cases were classified as closed.
The European Commission is currently working alongside EU Member States to facilitate emergency aid deliveries in Iraq, to help people affected by the crisis in Mosul.
More than two months have passed since the beginning of Mosul operations, and the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has implemented relief and health operations for the displaced people in Nineveh governorate, supported by its partners in the International Movement of Red Cross and Red Crescent.
The IRCS has managed to relieve more than 225,000 people inside and outside Mosul governorate.
This HRP Update is Revision v02 of the original update sent out on 13th December 2016. The original document is at the end of v02 in an Annex.
The timeline has not changed, so it is as the same as detailed in v01. All projects must be uploaded by 15th January 2017.
The projects will then be reviewed by the Cluster between the 16th and 21st and the Cluster defence will be on the 22nd January. Any final edits will be made after this date with a hard closing of the OPS scheduled for 26th January 2017.
by Reuters
Sunday, 8 January 2017 13:01 GMT
BAGHDAD, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Suicide bombs at two marketplaces in Baghdad, one of them claimed by Islamic State, killed at least 20 people on Sunday, police and medics said, the latest in a spate of militant attacks in the Iraqi capital that have left dozens dead.
Read more on the Thomson Reuters Foundation
With the humanitarian situation drastically deteriorating in a number of countries and regions, the EU is releasing urgent assistance. A total of €28.7 million have been allocated to respond to the most pressing humanitarian needs in Somalia, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Egypt and Libya.
Mediterranean
875
arrivals by sea in 2017
11
dead/missing in 2017
Trends of Sea Arrivals
6 January 2017 – The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomes the in-kind donation of medicines and medical supplies from the Government of France, which were handed over to a WHO delegation by H.E. President Francois Hollande during his visit to Iraq on 2 January 2017.
3 January 2017 – The World Health Organization (WHO), in cooperation with the federal and regional Ministries of Health, has expanded the provision of health services in Hasansham internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp through a 24/7 static primary health care centre. The centre was officially inaugurated on Thursday 28 December 2016 by the Federal Minister of Health Dr Adela Hammoud and the Kurdistan Regional Minister of Health Dr Rekwat Hama Rasheed.
January 06, 2017
No matter how a flood starts, its consequences are equally dangerous to the people in its path. Most floods are caused by heavy rainfall, storm surges, or insufficient drainage. In Iraq, the global Red Cross Red Crescent network is preparing residents for another type of flood: one resulting from possible collapse of the Mosul dam.
Letter dated 20 December 2016 from the Secretary-General addressed to the President of the Security Council
- Military operations intensified on 29 December and Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) made significant gains in eastern Mosul between 29 December and 5 January, after weeks of limited advance and heavy casualties suffered by ISF and civilians. IS attacked the shrine cities and capital. Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi recognized that the operation will take at least another three months.
Iraq - Since the Mosul offensive to retake Iraq’s second city from militants began on 17 October 17 2016, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix has tracked 22,217 families (133,302 individuals) displaced from the fighting.
After a two-week lull in fighting, Iraq’s military and security forces launched their second offensive against ISIS in Mosul last Thursday (29 December 2016) pushing from three directions into eastern districts where the battle has been deadlocked.
363,348 arrivals by sea in 2016
5,079 dead/missing
published 09:00 CET 06 January
The total number of migrants reaching Europe by two main sea routes in 2016 fell by nearly two-thirds to 364 000 in comparison with 2015. Last year saw a significant drop in arrivals on the Greek islands, while Italy experienced a record number of migrants.