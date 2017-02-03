Overview
- Quick Access to all Mosul-related content
- UNHCR Iraq Situation: Flash Update - 2 Feb 2017
- Iraq Education Cluster Mosul Humanitarian Response Sitrep No 16: 22 January 2017
- OCHA Iraq: Mosul Humanitarian Response Situation Report No. 17 (16 January - 22 January 2017)
- 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan - Advance Executive Summary
- Iraq: Mosul Flash Appeal
- 3RP Regional Strategic Overview 2017-2018
- Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan (RRRP) 2016-2017: Iraq
- Humanitarian Action for Children 2017-2018: Syrian refugees and other affected populations in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey
- Country-based Pooled Fund: 2016
3 million
Number of Persons of Concern (as of 31 December 2016)
Apprehension and Interception Figures in 2016 (as of 31 December 2016)
~**50,000** Number of Sea and Land
Apprehensions / Interceptions in 2016
192
Dead / Missing in 2016 in Turkish Territorial Water
~**37,000**
Interceptions at sea
~**14,000** Apprehensions at land borders Greece/Bulgaria:
5,709
arrivals by sea in 2017
254
dead/missing in 2017
Trends of Sea Arrivals
Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) records incidents of explosive violence as they occur around the world. In the last month of 2016, there were at least 3,634 casualties of explosive violence (people killed and injured). Civilians made up 74% of all the people who were recorded killed or injured around the world by explosive weapons in December.
Whilst , the civilian deaths fell compared to the previous month, the armed actor deaths rose. Both returning close to the monthly average for each during 2016.
161,178 Internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Mosul and surrounding areas since the military offensive began on 17 October 2016
18,790 UNHCR kits of core relief items (CRIs) distributed to families in camps, assisting some 107,000 IDPs from Mosul and surrounding areas
10,105 Family plots (for some 60,000 people) in UNHCR built camps are ready to receive IDPs displaced from Mosul corridor, of which 5,882 (58%) are currently occupied
3 million IDPs since January 2014
Between 90 and 230 IDPs killed
Launch of Soura wa Hikaya photographic exhibition and book
Beirut, February 3, 2017 – The Soura wa Hikaya photographic exhibition was opened today at the Madina Theatre with the participation of 70 adolescent boys and girls from Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Iraq. The exhibition brings together the photography and reporting produced by the youths participating in a programme implemented by Zakira NGO in partnership with UNICEF.
Iraq - IOM Iraq Chief of Mission Thomas Lothar Weiss visited Kerbala and Najaf governorates in central Iraq this week, to meet with local authorities, review joint humanitarian efforts, and discuss the needs of internally displaced Iraqis and host communities.
Both governorates are experiencing increased pressure on public services, including schools, water and sanitation services, and electricity infrastructure, due to the presence of displaced Iraqis, mainly from Ninewa governorate.
The overall number of refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants in Serbia continued rising to some 7,900. 6,501 (82%) of them were sheltered in 17 heated government facilities. The others were staying rough in Belgrade city centre or in the North near the Hungarian border.
BANGKOK, 3 February 2017 - The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) today appeals to the Thai public for urgent donations to help save lives, and bring education, care and protection to millions of Syrian children who are suffering from the largest humanitarian crisis since World War II.
In 2016, between January and December, 362,376 people crossed the Mediterranean Sea, risking their lives to reach Europe. These new arrivals are in addition to more than one million refugees and migrants who made the journey across the Mediterranean Sea on unseaworthy boats in 2015.
In 2016, the number of those arriving decreased substantially after March. Of those reaching European shores so far this year, 53% came from the ten countries currently producing the most refugees globally.
Hailing Liberation of Mosul’s Left Bank, Permanent Representative Says Entire City Will Be Free of Islamic State Grip
With the campaign to oust Da’esh fighters from Iraq “nearly won”, the country’s international partners must remain engaged because any abrupt scale-down in support would risk grave consequences both within and beyond the nation’s borders, the top-ranking United Nations official there cautioned in the Security Council today.
As temperatures dipped bellow freezing in the Middle East during December, UNHCR expedited and nearly completed its winter support for millions of Syrian and Iraqi internally displaced people (IDPs) and refugees in the region. The first snow of the winter accompanied by strong winds and rain was especially harsh in Turkey, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, bringing further misery to millions of IDPs and refugees, the majority of whom are living in vulnerable conditions in urban areas in substandard housing and informal settlements.
584.0 M required for 2016
276.4 M contributions received, representing 47% of requirements
307.6 M funding gap for the Iraq Situation Response
Total arrivals in Greece (Jan - Feb 2017):: 1,464
Total arrivals in Greece during Feb 2017: 65
Average daily arrivals during Feb 2017: 65
Average daily arrivals during Jan 2017: 45
Daily estimated departures from islands to Mainland: 25
Estimated departures from islands to Mainland during Feb 2017: 25
I have the honour to present the second report of the Secretary-General pursuant to paragraph 7 of resolution 2299 (2016), as well as the thirteenth report of the Secretary-General pursuant to paragraph 4 of resolution 2107 (2013) on the issue of missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals and property.
5,483 arrivals by sea in 2017
253 dead/missing
363,401 arrivals in 2016
130 million people need relief aid to survive. The Dutch government has made 45 million euro available for relief organisations so that they can continue to provide relief in Yemen, Iraq, South Sudan, Syria and other countries.
Dorcas is part of the DRA (Dutch Relief Alliance), founded in 2015, is a very unique cooperation between fourteen relief organisations. An external evaluation done by the ‘Overseas Development Institute – Humanitarian Policy Group’ concluded that the DRA is an effective and efficient mechanism within the international field of relief aid.