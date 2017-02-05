Overview
Key Content
- Quick Access to all Mosul-related content
- UNHCR Iraq Situation: Flash Update - 2 Feb 2017
- Iraq Education Cluster Mosul Humanitarian Response Sitrep No 16: 22 January 2017
- OCHA Iraq: Mosul Humanitarian Response Situation Report No. 17 (16 January - 22 January 2017)
Appeals & Funding
- 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan - Advance Executive Summary
- Iraq: Mosul Flash Appeal
- 3RP Regional Strategic Overview 2017-2018
- Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan (RRRP) 2016-2017: Iraq
- Humanitarian Action for Children 2017-2018: Syrian refugees and other affected populations in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey
- Country-based Pooled Fund: 2016
Useful Links
Disasters
Key points:
As the Mosul operation has intensified, food security has deteriorated for IDPs, returnees and resident households in surveyed sub-districts.
Over 40 percent of households in Telafar had poor or borderline food consumption and used negative coping strategies in December. Most of the households interviewed were recent returnees.
Access to the Public Distribution System remains very poor in conflict-affected areas and among displaced families.
Situation Update
NATO launched a new training programme in Iraq on Sunday (5 February 2017), teaching Iraqi security forces to counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IED). Around 30 enlisted soldiers are participating in the first five-week course. ''NATO's training and capacity building in Iraq is strengthening the country's ability to fight ISIL and provide for its own security,'' said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
Today more than 75 per cent of people affected by humanitarian crises are women and children. And adolescents aged 10-19 years constitute a significant proportion of the population in many conflict and post-conflict settings.
In response to today’s humanitarian challenges, UNFPA continues to provide life-saving services to prevent and respond to gender-based violence and provide information, services and supplies for sexual and reproductive health as we work with partners to carry forward commitments made at the World Humanitarian Summit.
Tom Westcott
Freelance journalist based in Libya, and regular IRIN contributor
MOSUL, 2 February 2017
Amina screams as a nurse peels bandages off the lacerations and sores that cover her chest and left leg. Her aunt helps medical staff pin the 13-year-old down on a bed as the nurse squeezes puss from the infected wounds, before roughly rinsing them with iodine.
Read more on IRIN.
Baghdad, 04 February 2017 – Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Iraq Mr. Ján Kubiš briefed the UN Security Council on the situation in Iraq on 02 February 2017, foreseeing the inevitable demise of Daesh’s so-called caliphate but warning that a tough fight lies ahead as Iraqi security forces advance towards western Mosul and urging robust international support for post-conflict recovery.
5,932 arrivals by sea in 2017
254 dead/missing
published 09:00 CET 2 February
363,401 arrivals in 2016
I. Introduction
In adopting its resolution 2253 (2015), the Security Council expressed its determination to address the threat posed to international peace and security by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as Da’esh)1 and associated individuals and groups, and emphasized the importance of cutting off its access to funds and preventing it from planning and facilitating attacks. In paragraph 97 of the resolution, the Council requested that I provide an initial strategic-level report, followed by updates every four months thereafter.
Background
The Global Early Warning – Early Action (EWEA) report on food security and agriculture is developed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The report is part of FAO’s EWEA system, which aims to translate forecasts and early warnings into anticipatory action.
EWEA enables FAO to act early before disasters have happened and to mitigate or even prevent their impact. By lessening damages to livelihoods and protecting assets and investments, FAO can help local livelihoods become more resilient to threats and crises.
Ben Parker
Head of Enterprise Projects
Telegram/WhatsApp: +44 7484 709472
Agency steps up plans to respond to expected spike in numbers fleeing renewed fighting.
By: Alex Court | 3 February 2017
GENEVA – As many as 250,000 people could be driven from their homes in Mosul in the coming months, as fighting escalates in densely populated western areas of Iraq’s second largest city. Over 160,000 people have been displaced from Mosul and surrounding areas since October 17, with some 83 percent finding safety in camps and emergency sites run by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and its partners.
Key Figures
3 million
Number of Persons of Concern (as of 31 December 2016)
Apprehension and Interception Figures in 2016 (as of 31 December 2016)
~**50,000** Number of Sea and Land
Apprehensions / Interceptions in 2016
192
Dead / Missing in 2016 in Turkish Territorial Water
~**37,000**
Interceptions at sea
~**14,000** Apprehensions at land borders Greece/Bulgaria:
Key Figures
5,709
arrivals by sea in 2017
254
dead/missing in 2017
Trends of Sea Arrivals
Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) records incidents of explosive violence as they occur around the world. In the last month of 2016, there were at least 3,634 casualties of explosive violence (people killed and injured). Civilians made up 74% of all the people who were recorded killed or injured around the world by explosive weapons in December.
Whilst , the civilian deaths fell compared to the previous month, the armed actor deaths rose. Both returning close to the monthly average for each during 2016.
KEY FIGURES
161,178 Internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Mosul and surrounding areas since the military offensive began on 17 October 2016
18,790 UNHCR kits of core relief items (CRIs) distributed to families in camps, assisting some 107,000 IDPs from Mosul and surrounding areas
10,105 Family plots (for some 60,000 people) in UNHCR built camps are ready to receive IDPs displaced from Mosul corridor, of which 5,882 (58%) are currently occupied
3 million IDPs since January 2014
Feature
Nigeria
Affected areas
Rann
Cause of displacement
Conflict
Figures
Between 90 and 230 IDPs killed
Context
Launch of Soura wa Hikaya photographic exhibition and book
Beirut, February 3, 2017 – The Soura wa Hikaya photographic exhibition was opened today at the Madina Theatre with the participation of 70 adolescent boys and girls from Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Iraq. The exhibition brings together the photography and reporting produced by the youths participating in a programme implemented by Zakira NGO in partnership with UNICEF.
Iraq - IOM Iraq Chief of Mission Thomas Lothar Weiss visited Kerbala and Najaf governorates in central Iraq this week, to meet with local authorities, review joint humanitarian efforts, and discuss the needs of internally displaced Iraqis and host communities.
Both governorates are experiencing increased pressure on public services, including schools, water and sanitation services, and electricity infrastructure, due to the presence of displaced Iraqis, mainly from Ninewa governorate.
HIGHLIGHTS AND STATISTICS
The overall number of refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants in Serbia continued rising to some 7,900. 6,501 (82%) of them were sheltered in 17 heated government facilities. The others were staying rough in Belgrade city centre or in the North near the Hungarian border.