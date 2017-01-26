Overview
Key Content
- Quick Access to all Mosul-related content
- UNHCR Iraq Situation: Flash Update - 24 Jan 2017
- Iraq Education Cluster Mosul Humanitarian Response Sitrep No 16: 22 January 2017
- OCHA Iraq: Mosul Humanitarian Response Situation Report No. 17 (16 January - 22 January 2017)
Appeals & Funding
- 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan - Advance Executive Summary
- Iraq: Mosul Flash Appeal
- 3RP Regional Strategic Overview 2017-2018
- Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan (RRRP) 2016-2017: Iraq
- Emergency Response Fund (ERF) in 2016 PDF XLS
Useful Links
Disasters
The Iraqi RedCrescentSociety (IRCS) /Nineveh branch has distributed food and relief parcels for more than 4000 person in Hay_Al mythaq in Mosul.
The manager of Nineveh branch ,ZakiYacoub, has said “IRCS relief teams have distributed 800 food parcel for the families of Hay_Al mythaq inside Mosul.
Yacoub has added “the food and relief parcels were for 4000 person in Hay_Al mythaq and IRCS teams are still distributing food and relief assistance in the areas of Mosul.
Total arrivals in Greece (Jan - Dec 2016): 173,450
Total arrivals in Greece during Jan 2017: 1,053
Average daily arrivals during Jan 2017: 42
Average daily arrivals during Dec 2016: 54
Daily estimated departures from islands to Mainland: 75
Estimated departures from islands to Mainland during Jan 2016: 1,32
REGIONAL OVERVIEW
According to UNHCR 4,863,684 have now fled Syria. More than 2.5 million of them fled in 2014 alone. During the course of 2014, an average of more than 98 people fled every day. In 2015 more than 1.1 million Syrians fled the country, an average of more than 7,130 per day. Children now make up 47.4% of the refugee population, meaning there are an estimated 2,305,386 refugee children in the region.
100 days into military operations to liberate Mosul from ISIL, IOM interviewed survivors.
Iraq - At the end of each day Farah religiously deleted all text messages, names and numbers from her phone. She then wrapped her SIM card with cling film and squeezed it into the seal of her bathroom window sill, writes Hala Jaber.
“I always thought that was the best place to hide it, in case they (ISIL) came to search the house. I felt I would have enough time to first run to the toilet and flush it down,” she said.
Operational Updates
From the start of the Mosul offensive (17 October) to 22 January, the Logistics Cluster has handled a total of 19,550 m3 of NFIs, equivalent to 3,245 mt, on behalf of 27 humanitarian organisations.
In 2016, the Iraq Child Protection Sub-Cluster reached 202,000 children with structred psychosocial supprot and specialized services implemented by 47 organizations in 62 Districts across 17 of the Governorates in Iraq. In addition, more than 180,000 children were reached through awareness and almost 19,000 participated in Community Based Child Protection Networks (CBCPNs). Out of the USD 25.7 million requested by Child Protection actors through the HRP, USD 19.1 million (74%) was received for implementation of activities in 2016.
25/01/2017
I spent a great deal of my childhood with my grandparents on their sheep and wheat farm in the western Wimmera district of Victoria, Australia – but it wasn’t until I started working with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in October 2016 in Iraq that I saw firsthand how conflict affects the livelihoods of rural communities.
Attack west of Mosul highlights need for lawful targeting
(Erbil) – A strike on a vehicle 80 kilometers from the Iraqi city of Mosul in December 2016 killed one civilian and wounded 11 others, Human Rights Watch said today. The apparent unlawful attack, in an area held by the Islamic State (also known as ISIS), was most likely carried out by United States-led coalition or Iraqi government forces.
Highlights
WHO donated medical devices to support the operationalization of a Trauma Stabilization Point (TSP) in Gogjali. The devices are part of WHO’s plan to enhance trauma care in the newly accessible areas of Mosul.
Twenty one basic units of Interagency Emergency Health Kits enough to treat 21,000 patients were donated to Hamam Alalil Primary Health Centre and Gogjali PHCs.
HIGHLIGHTS
2
Jordan hosts the second highest number (87) of refugees per 1,000 inhabitants in the world
6
Jordan is the sixth highest refugee-hosting country in the world
93
Percentage of Syrians living outside of camps under the Jordanian poverty line
1 in 5
Refugees registered with UNHCR in Jordan receive cash assistance to help meet essential needs like food and shelter
WORKING WITH PARTNERS
HIGHLIGHTS
80%
Of the percentage of refugees in Jordan are Syrian refugees residing in Amman, Zarqa, Karak, Balqa, Madaba, Tafileh, Maan and Aqaba governorates
5,764
Refugees counselled at Helpdesks in the 4th quarter
144,958
Refugees benefit from the Monthly Cash Assistance
6,274
Newly registered refugees in the 4th quarter
MAIN ACTIVITIES
Basic Needs
Blog post by Maya Mailer
One of the symptoms of this deep-seated sectarianism is the proliferation of local militia groups. As young men return home, they are being enlisted by tribal leaders
Maya Mailer is Head of Humanitarian Policy and Campaigns at Oxfam. She recently returned from Iraq, where Oxfam has been supporting families who have fled ISIS since 2014 including as a result of the recent conflict in Mosul.
Emergency food assistance needs unprecedented as Famine threatens four countries
Press Release 17/2017
25 January 2017
Following a decision by Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen, Finland granted an additional EUR 14 million for humanitarian crisis areas across the world in late December 2016. Emergency relief will be directed at the southern African region that suffers from El Niño-induced drought, Yemen, South Sudan, Kenya, Chad, Iraq, Northern Nigeria, and Afghanistan’s refugee situation. This aid will be channelled through the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).
Sea Arrivals
- 361,709 in 2016
- 1,015,078 in 2015
Dead and Missing
- 5,022 in 2016
- 3,771 in 2015
KEY FIGURES
160,848 Internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Mosul and surrounding areas since the military offensive began on 17 October 2016
17,972 UNHCR kits of core relief items (CRIs) distributed to families in camps, assisting some 107,000 IDPs from Mosul and surrounding areas
10,105 Family plots (for some 60,000 people) in UNHCR built camps are ready to receive IDPs displaced from Mosul corridor, of which 5,962 (59%) are currently occupied
Situation Overview
ABOUT
MHub is undertaking field surveys with migrants, refugees and asylum seekers along key migratory routes to build up a body of data over time and to map country and regional level mixed migration trends.
This snapshot presents early survey findings of the profiles, intentions and experiences of those moving in mixed migration flows who have recently arrived in Tunisia in the last year.
3,335 arrivals by sea in 2017
230 dead/missing
published 09:00 CET 24 January
363,401 arrivals in 2016