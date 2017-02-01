Overview
- Quick Access to all Mosul-related content
- UNHCR Iraq Situation: Flash Update - 1 Feb 2017
- Iraq Education Cluster Mosul Humanitarian Response Sitrep No 16: 22 January 2017
- OCHA Iraq: Mosul Humanitarian Response Situation Report No. 17 (16 January - 22 January 2017)
- 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan - Advance Executive Summary
- Iraq: Mosul Flash Appeal
- 3RP Regional Strategic Overview 2017-2018
- Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan (RRRP) 2016-2017: Iraq
- Humanitarian Action for Children 2017-2018: Syrian refugees and other affected populations in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey
- Country-based Pooled Fund: 2016
1,670
Refugees and migrants accommodated in the Vathy Reception and Identification Centre (as of 31 December)
603
Beds available in the Vathy Reception and Identification Centre
46
Persons with specific needs accommodated by UNHCR/partners in alternative facilities
16
Unaccompanied children accommodated by UNHCR/METAdrasi
As the conflict in Mosul, Iraq, intensifies and the humanitarian crisis worsens, EMERGENCY has started working since January 15 on the Emergency Hospital, in cooperation with Iraqi Kurdistan's Health department. The hospital is a surgical centre in Erbil, in the north of the country. The facility guarantees medical assistance to victims of the conflict.
- In December, WFP assisted 12,584 people with full entitlements and 16,109 with partial entitlements (8,034 woman 6,026 girls, 8,034 men and 6,599 boys).
Millions of people throughout Iraq continue to suffer the consequences of armed conflict and the lingering effects of past violence. Tens of thousands of people were killed or injured. Since 2014, over 3,3 million people have been displaced in various parts of the country.
Refugees in Germany have developed an initiative that provides donations to internally displaced persons in Northern Iraq. These refugees are working alongside Germans to provide for the needy in the Middle East.
163,176
Internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Mosul and surrounding areas since the military offensive began on 17 October 2016
18,630
UNHCR kits of core relief items (CRIs) distributed to families in camps, assisting some 107,000 IDPs from Mosul and surrounding areas
10,105
Family plots (for some 60,000 people) in UNHCR built camps are ready to receive IDPs displaced from Mosul corridor, of which 5,882 (58%) are currently occupied
1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Secretary Council resolution 2299 (2016), in which the Secretary-General was requested to report every three months on progress made towards the fulfilment of the responsibilities of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). It covers key developments related to Iraq and provides an update on the activities of the United Nations in Iraq since the briefing of my Special Representative to the Security Council on 9 November 2016. My last report was issued on 25 October 2016 (S/2016/897).
Baghdad, Iraq, 01 February 2017 – A total of 403 Iraqi civilians were killed and another 924 were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in January 2017*, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).
The number of civilians killed in January (not including police) was 382, while the number injured (not including police) was 908.
• The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) successfully relocated the Communications Centre (COMCEN) in Sulaymaniyah to the new World Food Programme (WFP) premises.
• A total of 246 humanitarians have registered to access ETC Internet connectivity services since the beginning of the operation.
• The ETC is working on the development of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for 2017 with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
2,200 Estimated number of UAC currently in Greece based on analysis from referrals to EKKA (as of 27 January 2017)
1,282 Total number of places available in UAC shelters (filled, pending assigned cases as of 27 Jan., including 152 vacant places in the process to be filled)
1,350 Total number of UAC on waiting list for shelter (as of 27 January) including:
317 in closed reception facilities
The United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) team is part of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the international emergency response system for sudden-onset emergencies. UNDAC was created in 1993. It is designed to help the United Nations and governments of disaster-affected countries during the first phase of a sudden-onset emergency. UNDAC, as a tool of OCHA, also assists in the coordination of incoming international relief at national level and/or at the site of the emergency.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Wednesday the United States is committed to honoring a deal to resettle a group of asylum seekers from Pacific island camps, even after President Donald Trump signed an order temporarily suspending U.S. refugee admissions.
The agreement was reached during the administration of former U.S. President Barack Obama. It involves about 1,200 migrants who were intercepted trying to reach Australia and taken to the camps in Papua New Guinea and Nauru.
56,422 school age children are among the recently displaced people by the Mosul offensive since 17th of October, . Unfortunately this number is rapidly increasing as the displacements continues.
17,300 children (49.5% females) have been enroled in the 25 TTLSs established in the camps, with a significant number planned for establishment in the next couple of months.
Iraq - Over 20,300 displaced Iraqis are now taking shelter at Al-Qayara emergency site and 1,770 at Haj Ali emergency site, both in Ninewa governorate, Iraq. The sites are constructed by IOM in cooperation with the Government of Iraq’s Ministry of Displacement and Migration (MoMD). All of these families fled their homes due to military operations in the Mosul corridor; many are from the city of Mosul.
As the brutal conflict continues in Syria, millions of people continue to be in need. Hundreds of thousands have been killed in the conflict between the Assad regime, extremist groups and moderate opposition groups. In response to the crisis, the UK has committed £2.3 billion since 2012. This includes allocations to over 30 implementing partners (including United Nations agencies, international non-governmental organisations and the Red Cross) and is helping to meet the immediate needs of vulnerable people in Syria and of refugees in the region.