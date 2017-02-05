Overview

  • 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan - Advance Executive Summary
  • Iraq: Mosul Flash Appeal
  • 3RP Regional Strategic Overview 2017-2018
  • Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan (RRRP) 2016-2017: Iraq
  • Humanitarian Action for Children 2017-2018: Syrian refugees and other affected populations in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey
  • Country-based Pooled Fund: 2016

05 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq - mVAM Bulletin #24: January 2017; Returnees to Telafar liberated areas face rising food insecurity
report World Food Programme
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.37 MB)

Key points:

  • As the Mosul operation has intensified, food security has deteriorated for IDPs, returnees and resident households in surveyed sub-districts.

  • Over 40 percent of households in Telafar had poor or borderline food consumption and used negative coping strategies in December. Most of the households interviewed were recent returnees.

  • Access to the Public Distribution System remains very poor in conflict-affected areas and among displaced families.

Situation Update

05 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
NATO launches training effort in Iraq
report North Atlantic Treaty Organisation

NATO launched a new training programme in Iraq on Sunday (5 February 2017), teaching Iraqi security forces to counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IED). Around 30 enlisted soldiers are participating in the first five-week course. ''NATO's training and capacity building in Iraq is strengthening the country's ability to fight ISIL and provide for its own security,'' said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

05 Feb 2017 description
icon
World + 18 others
UNFPA Humanitarian Action 2017 Overview
report UN Population Fund
file preview
icon Download PDF (7.42 MB)

Today more than 75 per cent of people affected by humanitarian crises are women and children. And adolescents aged 10-19 years constitute a significant proportion of the population in many conflict and post-conflict settings.

In response to today’s humanitarian challenges, UNFPA continues to provide life-saving services to prevent and respond to gender-based violence and provide information, services and supplies for sexual and reproductive health as we work with partners to carry forward commitments made at the World Humanitarian Summit.

05 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
Inside east Mosul’s growing healthcare emergency
report IRIN

Tom Westcott
Freelance journalist based in Libya, and regular IRIN contributor

MOSUL, 2 February 2017

Amina screams as a nurse peels bandages off the lacerations and sores that cover her chest and left leg. Her aunt helps medical staff pin the 13-year-old down on a bed as the nurse squeezes puss from the infected wounds, before roughly rinsing them with iodine.

Read more on IRIN.

04 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
Kubiš Briefs Security Council: Daesh Days Numbered but Tough Fight Ahead, Urges International Support
report UN Assistance Mission for Iraq

Baghdad, 04 February 2017 – Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Iraq Mr. Ján Kubiš briefed the UN Security Council on the situation in Iraq on 02 February 2017, foreseeing the inevitable demise of Daesh’s so-called caliphate but warning that a tough fight lies ahead as Iraqi security forces advance towards western Mosul and urging robust international support for post-conflict recovery.

04 Feb 2017 description
icon
World + 17 others
Mediterranean Update, Migration Flows Europe: Arrivals and Fatalities: 2 February 2017
infographic International Organization for Migration
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.17 MB)

5,932 arrivals by sea in 2017

254 dead/missing

published 09:00 CET 2 February

363,401 arrivals in 2016

04 Feb 2017 description
icon
Syrian Arab Republic + 3 others
Fourth report of the Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIL (Da’esh) to international peace and security and the range of United Nations efforts in support of Member States in countering the threat (S/2017/97) [EN/AR]
report UN Security Council
file preview
icon Download PDF (398.71 KB)
English version
file preview
icon Download PDF (412.94 KB)
Arabic version

I. Introduction

  1. In adopting its resolution 2253 (2015), the Security Council expressed its determination to address the threat posed to international peace and security by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as Da’esh)1 and associated individuals and groups, and emphasized the importance of cutting off its access to funds and preventing it from planning and facilitating attacks. In paragraph 97 of the resolution, the Council requested that I provide an initial strategic-level report, followed by updates every four months thereafter.

04 Feb 2017 description
icon
World + 20 others
Global Early Warning – Early Action Report on Food Security and Agriculture: January - March 2017
report Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
file preview
icon Download PDF (7.38 MB)

Background

The Global Early Warning – Early Action (EWEA) report on food security and agriculture is developed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The report is part of FAO’s EWEA system, which aims to translate forecasts and early warnings into anticipatory action.
EWEA enables FAO to act early before disasters have happened and to mitigate or even prevent their impact. By lessening damages to livelihoods and protecting assets and investments, FAO can help local livelihoods become more resilient to threats and crises.

04 Feb 2017 description
icon
United States of America + 6 others
US refugee resettlement system reels from Trump ban
report IRIN

Ben Parker
Head of Enterprise Projects
Telegram/WhatsApp: +44 7484 709472

04 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
Displacement wave expected if Mosul, Hawiga fighting intensifies
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Agency steps up plans to respond to expected spike in numbers fleeing renewed fighting.

By: Alex Court | 3 February 2017

GENEVA – As many as 250,000 people could be driven from their homes in Mosul in the coming months, as fighting escalates in densely populated western areas of Iraq’s second largest city. Over 160,000 people have been displaced from Mosul and surrounding areas since October 17, with some 83 percent finding safety in camps and emergency sites run by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and its partners.

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Turkey + 5 others
UNHCR Turkey: Key Facts and Figures December 2016
infographic UN High Commissioner for Refugees
file preview
icon Download PDF (479.48 KB)

Key Figures

3 million
Number of Persons of Concern (as of 31 December 2016)

Apprehension and Interception Figures in 2016 (as of 31 December 2016)

~**50,000** Number of Sea and Land
Apprehensions / Interceptions in 2016
192
Dead / Missing in 2016 in Turkish Territorial Water
~**37,000**
Interceptions at sea
~**14,000** Apprehensions at land borders Greece/Bulgaria:

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
Iraq: Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Tracking - Fact Sheet #14 - Mosul Operations from 17 October to 2 February
infographic International Organization for Migration
file preview
icon Download PDF (975.33 KB)
03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Greece + 8 others
UNHCR Regional Bureau Europe: Weekly Report ( February 3, 2017 1:29 PM)
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
file preview
icon Download PDF (1.05 MB)

Key Figures

5,709
arrivals by sea in 2017

254
dead/missing in 2017

Trends of Sea Arrivals

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
World + 8 others
Explosive Violence in December 2016
report Action on Armed Violence
file preview
icon Download PDF (621.07 KB)

Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) records incidents of explosive violence as they occur around the world. In the last month of 2016, there were at least 3,634 casualties of explosive violence (people killed and injured). Civilians made up 74% of all the people who were recorded killed or injured around the world by explosive weapons in December.

Whilst , the civilian deaths fell compared to the previous month, the armed actor deaths rose. Both returning close to the monthly average for each during 2016.

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq + 1 other
Iraq Situation: Flash Update - 2 February 2017
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
file preview
icon Download PDF (953.95 KB)

KEY FIGURES

  • 161,178 Internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Mosul and surrounding areas since the military offensive began on 17 October 2016

  • 18,790 UNHCR kits of core relief items (CRIs) distributed to families in camps, assisting some 107,000 IDPs from Mosul and surrounding areas

  • 10,105 Family plots (for some 60,000 people) in UNHCR built camps are ready to receive IDPs displaced from Mosul corridor, of which 5,882 (58%) are currently occupied

  • 3 million IDPs since January 2014

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
More Ezidi Mass Graves Discovered
report International Commission on Missing Persons

In November 2016, news agencies reported the discovery of mass graves believed to contain the remains of Ezidis in Iraq. Voice of America published an article on mass graves found in Sinjar[1], while Reuters reported on the discovery of two mass graves in Mosul.[2] [3]

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
World + 12 others
Internal Displacement Update, Issue 9: 12 January - 25 January 2017
report Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre
file preview
icon Download PDF (890.2 KB)

Feature

Nigeria

Affected areas
Rann

Cause of displacement
Conflict

Figures
Between 90 and 230 IDPs killed

Context

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Lebanon + 3 others
UNICEF and Zakira celebrate the work of more than 60 adolescents participating in the Soura wa Hikaya (a photo and a story) project
report UN Children's Fund
file preview
icon Download PDF (368.82 KB)

Launch of Soura wa Hikaya photographic exhibition and book

Beirut, February 3, 2017 – The Soura wa Hikaya photographic exhibition was opened today at the Madina Theatre with the participation of 70 adolescent boys and girls from Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Iraq. The exhibition brings together the photography and reporting produced by the youths participating in a programme implemented by Zakira NGO in partnership with UNICEF.

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Iraq
IOM Strengthens Partnership with Kerbala and Najaf Governorates to Aid Displaced Iraqis [EN/AR]
report International Organization for Migration
file preview
icon Download PDF (195.6 KB)
Arabic version

Iraq - IOM Iraq Chief of Mission Thomas Lothar Weiss visited Kerbala and Najaf governorates in central Iraq this week, to meet with local authorities, review joint humanitarian efforts, and discuss the needs of internally displaced Iraqis and host communities.

Both governorates are experiencing increased pressure on public services, including schools, water and sanitation services, and electricity infrastructure, due to the presence of displaced Iraqis, mainly from Ninewa governorate.

03 Feb 2017 description
icon
Serbia + 6 others
UNHCR Serbia Update, 30 Jan - 01 Feb 2017
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
file preview
icon Download PDF (514.04 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS AND STATISTICS

  • The overall number of refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants in Serbia continued rising to some 7,900. 6,501 (82%) of them were sheltered in 17 heated government facilities. The others were staying rough in Belgrade city centre or in the North near the Hungarian border.

