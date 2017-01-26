How to search
26 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraqi Red Crescent Society distributes food and relief parcels for more than 4000 persons inside Mosul
report Iraqi Red Crescent Society

The Iraqi RedCrescentSociety (IRCS) /Nineveh branch has distributed food and relief parcels for more than 4000 person in Hay_Al mythaq in Mosul.

The manager of Nineveh branch ,ZakiYacoub, has said “IRCS relief teams have distributed 800 food parcel for the families of Hay_Al mythaq inside Mosul.

Yacoub has added “the food and relief parcels were for 4000 person in Hay_Al mythaq and IRCS teams are still distributing food and relief assistance in the areas of Mosul.

26 Jan 2017 description
Greece + 6 others
Greece data snapshot (25 January 2017)
infographic UN High Commissioner for Refugees
icon Download PDF (310.58 KB)

Total arrivals in Greece (Jan - Dec 2016): 173,450

Total arrivals in Greece during Jan 2017: 1,053

Average daily arrivals during Jan 2017: 42

Average daily arrivals during Dec 2016: 54

Daily estimated departures from islands to Mainland: 75

Estimated departures from islands to Mainland during Jan 2016: 1,32

26 Jan 2017 description
Syrian Arab Republic + 4 others
Save the Children: Syria crisis Response - 31 December 2016
report Save the Children
icon Download PDF (1.82 MB)
(3 pages)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW

According to UNHCR 4,863,684 have now fled Syria. More than 2.5 million of them fled in 2014 alone. During the course of 2014, an average of more than 98 people fled every day. In 2015 more than 1.1 million Syrians fled the country, an average of more than 7,130 per day. Children now make up 47.4% of the refugee population, meaning there are an estimated 2,305,386 refugee children in the region.

26 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Mosul Survivors Speak Out: "A Mobile Phone Could Mean Death"
report International Organization for Migration

100 days into military operations to liberate Mosul from ISIL, IOM interviewed survivors.

Iraq - At the end of each day Farah religiously deleted all text messages, names and numbers from her phone. She then wrapped her SIM card with cling film and squeezed it into the seal of her bathroom window sill, writes Hala Jaber.

“I always thought that was the best place to hide it, in case they (ISIL) came to search the house. I felt I would have enough time to first run to the toilet and flush it down,” she said.

26 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq: Situation Update – Mosul Operation 26 January 2016
report World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
icon Download PDF (398.52 KB)

Operational Updates

  • From the start of the Mosul offensive (17 October) to 22 January, the Logistics Cluster has handled a total of 19,550 m3 of NFIs, equivalent to 3,245 mt, on behalf of 27 humanitarian organisations.

26 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq: Child Protection Sub-Cluster HRP 2016 Achievements (January - December 2016)
map UN Children's Fund, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
icon Download PDF (920.69 KB)

In 2016, the Iraq Child Protection Sub-Cluster reached 202,000 children with structred psychosocial supprot and specialized services implemented by 47 organizations in 62 Districts across 17 of the Governorates in Iraq. In addition, more than 180,000 children were reached through awareness and almost 19,000 participated in Community Based Child Protection Networks (CBCPNs). Out of the USD 25.7 million requested by Child Protection actors through the HRP, USD 19.1 million (74%) was received for implementation of activities in 2016.

26 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq conflict – FAO’s livelihoods support for farmers and herders
report Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

25/01/2017

I spent a great deal of my childhood with my grandparents on their sheep and wheat farm in the western Wimmera district of Victoria, Australia – but it wasn’t until I started working with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in October 2016 in Iraq that I saw firsthand how conflict affects the livelihoods of rural communities.

26 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq: Anti-ISIS strike harms 12 civilians
report Human Rights Watch

Attack west of Mosul highlights need for lawful targeting

(Erbil) – A strike on a vehicle 80 kilometers from the Iraqi city of Mosul in December 2016 killed one civilian and wounded 11 others, Human Rights Watch said today. The apparent unlawful attack, in an area held by the Islamic State (also known as ISIS), was most likely carried out by United States-led coalition or Iraqi government forces.

26 Jan 2017 description
Iraq + 1 other
WHO Special Situation Report - Mosul Crisis, Iraq - Issue No 3: 15 to 21 January 2017
report World Health Organization
icon Download PDF (763.62 KB)

Highlights

  • WHO donated medical devices to support the operationalization of a Trauma Stabilization Point (TSP) in Gogjali. The devices are part of WHO’s plan to enhance trauma care in the newly accessible areas of Mosul.

  • Twenty one basic units of Interagency Emergency Health Kits enough to treat 21,000 patients were donated to Hamam Alalil Primary Health Centre and Gogjali PHCs.

25 Jan 2017 description
Jordan + 4 others
UNHCR Jordan Factsheet - January 2017
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
icon Download PDF (498.02 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

2
Jordan hosts the second highest number (87) of refugees per 1,000 inhabitants in the world

6
Jordan is the sixth highest refugee-hosting country in the world

93
Percentage of Syrians living outside of camps under the Jordanian poverty line

1 in 5
Refugees registered with UNHCR in Jordan receive cash assistance to help meet essential needs like food and shelter

WORKING WITH PARTNERS

25 Jan 2017 description
Jordan + 2 others
UNHCR Jordan Factsheet: Field Office - Amman (October – December 2016)
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
icon Download PDF (622.69 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

80%
Of the percentage of refugees in Jordan are Syrian refugees residing in Amman, Zarqa, Karak, Balqa, Madaba, Tafileh, Maan and Aqaba governorates

5,764
Refugees counselled at Helpdesks in the 4th quarter

144,958
Refugees benefit from the Monthly Cash Assistance

6,274
Newly registered refugees in the 4th quarter

MAIN ACTIVITIES

Basic Needs

25 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
When Isis finally leaves Mosul, how to create a stable peace in Iraq
report Oxfam

Blog post by Maya Mailer

One of the symptoms of this deep-seated sectarianism is the proliferation of local militia groups. As young men return home, they are being enlisted by tribal leaders

Maya Mailer is Head of Humanitarian Policy and Campaigns at Oxfam. She recently returned from Iraq, where Oxfam has been supporting families who have fled ISIS since 2014 including as a result of the recent conflict in Mosul.

25 Jan 2017 description
World + 14 others
Global Food Security Alert - January 25, 2017
report Famine Early Warning System Network
icon Download PDF (605.83 KB)

Emergency food assistance needs unprecedented as Famine threatens four countries

25 Jan 2017 description
World + 10 others
Finland granted EUR 92 million for humanitarian assistance in 2016
report Government of Finland

Press Release 17/2017

25 January 2017

Following a decision by Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen, Finland granted an additional EUR 14 million for humanitarian crisis areas across the world in late December 2016. Emergency relief will be directed at the southern African region that suffers from El Niño-induced drought, Yemen, South Sudan, Kenya, Chad, Iraq, Northern Nigeria, and Afghanistan’s refugee situation. This aid will be channelled through the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

25 Jan 2017 description
World + 10 others
Key Data Europe: Sea Arrivals in Europe (January - December 2016)
infographic UN High Commissioner for Refugees
icon Download PDF (76.63 KB)

Sea Arrivals
- 361,709 in 2016
- 1,015,078 in 2015

Dead and Missing
- 5,022 in 2016
- 3,771 in 2015

25 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
UNHCR Mosul Emergency Response (23 January 2017)
infographic UN High Commissioner for Refugees
icon Download PDF (1.07 MB)
25 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq Situation: UNHCR Flash Update - 24 January 2017
report UN High Commissioner for Refugees
icon Download PDF (968.28 KB)

KEY FIGURES

160,848 Internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Mosul and surrounding areas since the military offensive began on 17 October 2016

17,972 UNHCR kits of core relief items (CRIs) distributed to families in camps, assisting some 107,000 IDPs from Mosul and surrounding areas

10,105 Family plots (for some 60,000 people) in UNHCR built camps are ready to receive IDPs displaced from Mosul corridor, of which 5,962 (59%) are currently occupied

25 Jan 2017 description
Iraq
Iraq: Humanitarian Dashboard (September - October 2016)
infographic UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
icon Download PDF (2.4 MB)
5 pages

Situation Overview

25 Jan 2017 description
Tunisia + 19 others
Tunisia Survey Snapshot - December 2016
report Mixed Migration Hub
icon Download PDF (1.14 MB)

ABOUT

  • MHub is undertaking field surveys with migrants, refugees and asylum seekers along key migratory routes to build up a body of data over time and to map country and regional level mixed migration trends.

  • This snapshot presents early survey findings of the profiles, intentions and experiences of those moving in mixed migration flows who have recently arrived in Tunisia in the last year.

25 Jan 2017 description
World + 17 others
Mediterranean Update, Migration Flows Europe: Arrivals and Fatalities: 24 January 2017
infographic International Organization for Migration
icon Download PDF (1.45 MB)
2 pages

3,335 arrivals by sea in 2017

230 dead/missing

published 09:00 CET 24 January

363,401 arrivals in 2016

