Disasters
PACE has expressed its concern at the many cases of serious threats to media freedom in Europe listed by the Platform to promote the protection of journalism and safety of journalists, set up by the Council of Europe in 2015. A resolution adopted today by the Assembly, on the basis of a report by Volodymyr Ariev (Ukraine, EPP/CD), highlights the death of 16 journalists since January 2015 following acts of violence in the member States.
Across the Europe and Central Asia region today, policymakers are confronted daily with a wide range of development challenges and decisions, but the potential impacts of adverse natural events and climate change – such as earthquakes or flooding – may not always be first and foremost in their thoughts.
Tracking Earthquake and Flood Risks across Europe and Central Asia to Enhance Disaster Resilience
A new publication released by the World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery examines current and future trends in terms of earthquake and flood risks for 32 countries across the Europe and Central Asia region.
At the end of 2016, Switzerland will be ending its humanitarian work in Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. Communities facing natural disasters and ongoing conflict in these countries have benefited from emergency aid, and high-quality reconstruction and prevention programmes. Switzerland will be continuing a number of cooperation and peacebuilding activities at a regional level.
Regional Resilience Forum events took place in the Tavush region (Dilijan, Armenia) and Adjara autonomous republic (Batumi, Georgia) bringing together in each country nearly 70 policy makers, civil society organisations, media, academia, private sector and key stakeholders to discuss the current issues on climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction, livelihoods, environmental protection and other related disciplines in order to facilitate the exchange of the know-how and the best practices in Adjara and Tavush, seek for synergies and opportunities of collaboration to strengthen the …
In 2017, children in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE/CIS) will face continued risks related to armed conflicts, economic stagnation and political and social instability. In eastern Ukraine, children are facing the consequences of a three-year conflict that is overwhelming social services and protection systems. In Turkey, unprecedented numbers of refugee, migrant and other highly vulnerable children are challenging the capacities of government services.
Oportunidades de paz para 2017
Colombia: La inclusión de la perspectiva de género en el acuerdo de paz alcanzado entre el Gobierno y las FARC representa una oportunidad única para avanzar en la construcción de una paz sostenible e inclusiva en Colombia, con la participación de las mujeres y la población LGTBI como actores claves en la implementación del acuerdo.
FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT
Total cereal production in 2016 anticipated at record level
Imports of cereals in 2016/17 forecast close to previous year’s level
Prices of wheat products declined in November
Cereal production estimated to reach new record in 2016
The map below shows asylum applications by under age 18 year olds and gender. Darker colours mean more people have applied in a certain country. Use the slider to select a year or the drop down menus below to display data for different age groups or different home countries.
Georgia - IOM Georgia has launched a regional two-year project: Enhancing Mechanisms for Prevention, Detection and Treatment of HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis (TB) among Migrant and Mobile Populations in the South Caucasus Countries. It will be implemented in close collaboration with IOM Missions in Armenia and Azerbaijan, and with national authorities and partners in the three South Caucasus countries.
Switzerland - "Poorly managed migration could contribute to the global impact of AIDS, but migration itself is not a cause for the disease," said IOM Director General William Lacy Swing on World AIDS Day, December 1.
A policy called “isolation” by residents of post-Soviet conflict regions – Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which have sought to secede from Georgia, and the Nagorno-Karabakh region at the heart of the dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia – severely restricts their links with the world and contributes to a sense of living under siege, sometimes for over two decades. A tendency toward isolating populations is in place also in eastern Ukraine for separatist Donetsk and Lugansk. Transnistria, the breakaway region of Moldova, has more trade and travel ties but development has not followed.
Georgia - IOM Georgia, in coordination with the Non-Communicable Diseases Department of Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), last week (17/11) organized a meeting in Tbilisi to present a migrant-inclusive country strategy on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and corresponding Action Plan for 2016-2020.
ECHO AND PARTNERS WORK JOINTLY ON THE 4TH PHASE OF THE PROGRAMME IN GEORGIA
The fourth phase of “Disaster Risk Reduction to Improve Resilience of Communities and Institutions in the South Caucasus” programme has been launched by DG European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and its partners: Save the Children, Georgian Red Cross Society, Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund Deutschland (ASB), and Oxfam (with implementing partners BRIDGE and BSEA).
To Walk the Earth in Safety 2016: U.S. Global Leadership in Landmine Clearance and Conventional Weapons Destruction
Education is lifesaving. Education is crucial for both the protection and development of girls and boys affected by crises. It can restore a sense of normalcy and safety and provide them with important life skills. It is also one of the best tools to invest in their long-term future and in the peace, stability and economic growth of their countries.
The Commission currently dedicates over 4% of the EU's overall humanitarian budget to education in emergencies, one of the most underfunded sectors of humanitarian aid.
(Tbilisi, 9 November 2016) – a few dozen representatives from the government, UN agencies and NGOs with the humanitarian mandate are participating in a joint simulation exercise that is taking place in Georgia for the first time in years.
Some 70 exercise participants are testing not only their individual preparedness but more importantly the common preparedness to act and deliver in large-scale emergencies.
VIENNA, 3 November 2016 - Addressing the OSCE Permanent Council today, the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) - Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus Guenther Baechler, UN Representative Antti Turunen and EU Special Representative Herbert Salber - highlighted some progress in the GID.
The GID - launched eight years ago - bring together participants from Tbilisi, Moscow, Washington, Tskhinvali and Sukhumi to address the consequences of the 2008 conflict in Georgia.
Speakers Voice Support, but Stress Adherence to United Nations Charter Principles
The United Nations was committed to strengthening its partnership with regional organizations in Eurasia and Central Asia on peace and security matters, even though their strategies may sometimes differ, Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told the Security Council today.