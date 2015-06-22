How to search
18 Jan 2017 description
Armenia + 2 others
Switzerland’s humanitarian commitment in the South Caucasus draws to a close
report Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation

At the end of 2016, Switzerland will be ending its humanitarian work in Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. Communities facing natural disasters and ongoing conflict in these countries have benefited from emergency aid, and high-quality reconstruction and prevention programmes. Switzerland will be continuing a number of cooperation and peacebuilding activities at a regional level.

01 Jan 2017 description
30 Dec 2016 description
Armenia + 1 other
Regional resilience forum in Armenia and Georgia
report Oxfam
icon Download PDF (363.41 KB)

Regional Resilience Forum events took place in the Tavush region (Dilijan, Armenia) and Adjara autonomous republic (Batumi, Georgia) bringing together in each country nearly 70 policy makers, civil society organisations, media, academia, private sector and key stakeholders to discuss the current issues on climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction, livelihoods, environmental protection and other related disciplines in order to facilitate the exchange of the know-how and the best practices in Adjara and Tavush, seek for synergies and opportunities of collaboration to strengthen the …

30 Dec 2016 description
World + 13 others
Humanitarian Action for Children 2017 - Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States
report UN Children's Fund
icon Download PDF (533.6 KB)

In 2017, children in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE/CIS) will face continued risks related to armed conflicts, economic stagnation and political and social instability. In eastern Ukraine, children are facing the consequences of a three-year conflict that is overwhelming social services and protection systems. In Turkey, unprecedented numbers of refugee, migrant and other highly vulnerable children are challenging the capacities of government services. Across Europe, refugee and migrant children require special protection.

22 Dec 2016 description
World + 12 others
Oportunidades de paz y escenarios de riesgo para 2017
report School for a Culture of Peace
icon Download PDF (5.35 MB)
Spanish version

Resumen ejecutivo

Oportunidades de paz para 2017

Colombia: La inclusión de la perspectiva de género en el acuerdo de paz alcanzado entre el Gobierno y las FARC representa una oportunidad única para avanzar en la construcción de una paz sostenible e inclusiva en Colombia, con la participación de las mujeres y la población LGTBI como actores claves en la implementación del acuerdo.

22 Dec 2016 description
Georgia
GIEWS Country Brief: Georgia 20-December-2016
report Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
icon Download PDF (217.61 KB)

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Total cereal production in 2016 anticipated at record level

  • Imports of cereals in 2016/17 forecast close to previous year’s level

  • Prices of wheat products declined in November

Cereal production estimated to reach new record in 2016

20 Dec 2016 description
World + 94 others
Unaccompanied Minors in European Countries (2008-2015)
interactive International Organization for Migration
Screenshot of the interactive content as of 20 Dec 2016.

The map below shows asylum applications by under age 18 year olds and gender. Darker colours mean more people have applied in a certain country. Use the slider to select a year or the drop down menus below to display data for different age groups or different home countries.

06 Dec 2016 description
Georgia + 1 other
IOM, Partners Combat HIV/AIDS and TB among Migrants in South Caucasus
report International Organization for Migration

Georgia - IOM Georgia has launched a regional two-year project: Enhancing Mechanisms for Prevention, Detection and Treatment of HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis (TB) among Migrant and Mobile Populations in the South Caucasus Countries. It will be implemented in close collaboration with IOM Missions in Armenia and Azerbaijan, and with national authorities and partners in the three South Caucasus countries.

01 Dec 2016 description
World + 4 others
Well-Managed Migration Key to Reducing AIDS Rates: IOM
report International Organization for Migration

Switzerland - "Poorly managed migration could contribute to the global impact of AIDS, but migration itself is not a cause for the disease," said IOM Director General William Lacy Swing on World AIDS Day, December 1.

24 Nov 2016 description
Ukraine + 4 others
Isolation of Post-Soviet Conflict Regions Narrows the Road to Peace
report International Crisis Group
icon Download PDF (886.83 KB)

A policy called “isolation” by residents of post-Soviet conflict regions – Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which have sought to secede from Georgia, and the Nagorno-Karabakh region at the heart of the dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia – severely restricts their links with the world and contributes to a sense of living under siege, sometimes for over two decades. A tendency toward isolating populations is in place also in eastern Ukraine for separatist Donetsk and Lugansk. Transnistria, the breakaway region of Moldova, has more trade and travel ties but development has not followed.

22 Nov 2016 description
Georgia
IOM, Partners, Address Non-Communicable Disease Prevention and Control in Georgia
report International Organization for Migration

Georgia - IOM Georgia, in coordination with the Non-Communicable Diseases Department of Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), last week (17/11) organized a meeting in Tbilisi to present a migrant-inclusive country strategy on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and corresponding Action Plan for 2016-2020.

21 Nov 2016 description
Georgia
Disaster Risk Reduction to Improve Resilience of Communities and Institutions in the south caucasus
report European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
icon Download PDF (517.28 KB)

ECHO AND PARTNERS WORK JOINTLY ON THE 4TH PHASE OF THE PROGRAMME IN GEORGIA

The fourth phase of “Disaster Risk Reduction to Improve Resilience of Communities and Institutions in the South Caucasus” programme has been launched by DG European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and its partners: Save the Children, Georgian Red Cross Society, Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund Deutschland (ASB), and Oxfam (with implementing partners BRIDGE and BSEA).

18 Nov 2016 description
World + 39 others
To Walk the Earth in Safety (2016)
report US Department of State
icon Download PDF (20.1 MB)

To Walk the Earth in Safety 2016: U.S. Global Leadership in Landmine Clearance and Conventional Weapons Destruction

Fact Sheet
Office of the Spokesperson
Washington, DC
November 17, 2016

17 Nov 2016 description
World + 24 others
ECHO Factsheet – Education in emergencies – November 2016
report European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
icon Download PDF (1.06 MB)

Key messages

  • Education is lifesaving. Education is crucial for both the protection and development of girls and boys affected by crises. It can restore a sense of normalcy and safety and provide them with important life skills. It is also one of the best tools to invest in their long-term future and in the peace, stability and economic growth of their countries.

  • The Commission currently dedicates over 4% of the EU's overall humanitarian budget to education in emergencies, one of the most underfunded sectors of humanitarian aid.

09 Nov 2016 description
Georgia
Government and Humanitarian Partners in Georgia Test Emergency Preparedness [EN/RU]
report UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
icon Download PDF (339.01 KB)
English version
icon Download PDF (346.81 KB)
Russian version

(Tbilisi, 9 November 2016) – a few dozen representatives from the government, UN agencies and NGOs with the humanitarian mandate are participating in a joint simulation exercise that is taking place in Georgia for the first time in years.

Some 70 exercise participants are testing not only their individual preparedness but more importantly the common preparedness to act and deliver in large-scale emergencies.

03 Nov 2016 description
Georgia
Co-chairs of Geneva International Discussions urge participants to build on the progress over the last year to move dialogue forward
report Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe

VIENNA, 3 November 2016 - Addressing the OSCE Permanent Council today, the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) - Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus Guenther Baechler, UN Representative Antti Turunen and EU Special Representative Herbert Salber - highlighted some progress in the GID.

The GID - launched eight years ago - bring together participants from Tbilisi, Moscow, Washington, Tskhinvali and Sukhumi to address the consequences of the 2008 conflict in Georgia.

28 Oct 2016 description
Ukraine + 1 other
United Nations Committed to Cooperation with Regional Bodies, Secretary-General Affirms as Eurasian, Central Asian Entities Brief Security Council
report UN Security Council

SC/12566

Speakers Voice Support, but Stress Adherence to United Nations Charter Principles

The United Nations was committed to strengthening its partnership with regional organizations in Eurasia and Central Asia on peace and security matters, even though their strategies may sometimes differ, Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told the Security Council today.

20 Oct 2016 description
World + 47 others
Action Against Hunger 2015 Annual Report
report Action Against Hunger USA
icon Download PDF (8.24 MB)

IN 2015, ACTION AGAINST HUNGER’S GLOBAL NETWORK SERVED 14.9 MILLION PEOPLE IN 47 COUNTRIES.

12 Oct 2016 description
World + 73 others
Humanitarian Assistance in Review: Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia | Fiscal Year (FY) 2007 – 2016
report US Agency for International Development
icon Download PDF (859.67 KB)

Protracted complex emergencies and natural disasters, including drought, earthquakes, floods, and wildfires, present significant challenges to vulnerable populations in Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia (EMCA). Between FY 2007 and FY 2016, USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) and USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (USAID/FFP) provided assistance in response to a range of disasters, including floods, wildfires, winter emergencies, and complex crises.

28 Sep 2016 description
World + 8 others
Joint UNEP/OCHA Environment Unit Missions in 2015
infographic ReliefWeb, UN Environment Programme, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
icon Download PDF (515.58 KB)

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) respond to environmental emergencies through the Joint UNEP/OCHA Environment Unit (JEU). JEU combines UNEP's environmental expertise with the OCHA-coordinated humanitarian network. This helps to ensure an integrated approach by coordinating international efforts and mobilizing partners.

