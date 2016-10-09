Headlines
Thousands of civilians risk losing access to basic necessities as fighting escalates in Eastern Ukraine
The recent dangerous uptick in fighting seen in eastern Ukraine has left hundreds of thousands of civilians at risk of losing all access to water, heat and electricity, the Security Council heard on 2 February.
Humanitarian situation in Colombia's border areas remains challenging
The UNHCR and the Colombian Ombudsman report gaps to prevent forced displacement, property loss and child recruitment. The situation of Afro-descendant and indigenous communities is of particular concern.
IOM launches psychosocial support for migrants detained in Libya
The support will be introduced at a number of detention centres, starting in the capital, Tripoli. There are an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 migrants, who are all considered vulnerable.
Somalia's drought response boosted by $32 million pooled fund allocation
As a famine warning was issued for Somalia on 2 February, humanitarian partners are stepping up the response. But the funding gap for the first quarter of 2017 alone is estimated at $300 million.