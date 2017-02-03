Headlines

Myanmar + 1 other
OHCHR

Devastating cruelty against Rohingyas in Myanmar - UN human rights report

A new report details mass gang-rape, killings, brutal beatings, disappearances and other serious human rights violations by Myanmar's security forces in northern Rakhine State.

Ukraine
UNICEF

1.8 million people affected by disruption of water supply in eastern Ukraine

The number of affected people in critical areas on both sides of the ‘contact line’ has jumped from 17,000 to 1.8 million in a week. UNICEF is providing life-saving WASH support.

Colombia
UNHCR

Humanitarian situation in Colombia's border areas remains challenging

The UNHCR and the Colombian Ombudsman report gaps to prevent forced displacement, property loss and child recruitment. The situation of Afro-descendant and indigenous communities is of particular concern.

Iraq
IRIN

Healthcare emergency growing in east Mosul

Makeshift field hospitals and healthcare centres have sprung up since the liberation of east Mosul last month, but they are overwhelmed trying to treat the city’s sick and injured people.

Libya
IOM

IOM launches psychosocial support for migrants detained in Libya

Chile
ECHO

European Union deploys team of 187 to fight Chile's worst wildfires in 50 years

Disaster:Chile: Wild Fires - Nov 2016
Syria
UNHCR

More than 500,000 displaced in northern Syria in past 12 months

Somalia
OCHA

Somalia's drought response boosted by $32 million pooled fund allocation

Disaster:Somalia: Drought - 2015-2017
Peru
Reuters

In Peru, droughts give way to floods as climate change looms

Disaster:South America: Floods and Landslides - Dec 2016
Afghanistan + 1 other
UNHCR

Afghan returnees face tough choices after years in exile

