Serbia + 2 others
© UNHCR/Daniel Etter
© UNHCR/Daniel Etter
UNHCR

Desperate refugees and migrants in Serbia face sub-zero temperatures

Around 390 people have voluntarily sought shelter at the Obrenovac facility since authorities opened it last week. However, an estimated 1,000 refugees and migrants are still camping out in smoke-filled, derelict warehouses.

CAR
OCHA + 1 other

Humanitarian Coordinator calls on non-state actors to preserve humanitarian access in Bambari

With a population of 42,000 inhabitants and more than 26,000 displaced people, an open conflict in Bambari would be devastating to the civilian population, said Michel Yao.

Myanmar
ADRA + 13 others

NGOs call for protection of civilians in Myanmar's Kachin and Northern Shan States

Alarmed about the impact of the severely deteriorating security situation on civilians, including displaced people, several NGOs ask in one voice for the government and international community to take action.

Uganda + 4 others
© NRC/Tiril Skarstein
© NRC/Tiril Skarstein
NRC

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean

Some 489,000 South Sudanese refugees fled to Uganda in 2016. By comparison, 362,000 people crossed the Mediterranean into Europe in the same period.

CAR
© Raphael Piret/MSF
© Raphael Piret/MSF
MSF

Closure of airport IDP camp in Bangui leaves questions - MSF

Gambia + 2 others
© UNHCR/Hélène Caux
© UNHCR/Hélène Caux
UNHCR

Gambians return home from Senegal as political tensions ease

World + 6 others
© UNICEF/UN046833/Alwan
© UNICEF/UN046833/Alwan
OCHA

UN seeks $3.4 billion for regional response to Syrian crisis

Greece + 1 other
© IFRC
© IFRC
ECHO

EU-UNICEF project to help more than 6,000 refugee and migrant children in Greece

Malawi + 5 others
© OCHA/Tamara van Vliet
© OCHA/Tamara van Vliet
FEWS NET

Southern Africa at risk of flooding, further crop failure

Disaster:Southern Africa: Food Insecurity - 2015-2017
Nigeria + 4 others
© OCHA/Ivo Brandau
© OCHA/Ivo Brandau
UN News

Seven million people in Lake Chad basin ‘living on the edge’ – UN relief official

Disaster:Sahel Crisis: 2011-2017

Lebanon

Syrian refugee children selling goods on Beirut's streets to feed their families

World

New UN report highlights major achievements despite ongoing violations of children’s rights

CAR

As tensions ease, some displaced return to Central African Republic’s capital

Bangladesh

Programme helps ultra-poor in Bangladesh cope better with climate change

South Sudan

WFP delivered food assistance to a record 4 million people in South Sudan in 2016

Syria

Syria peace talks must unlock humanitarian access

