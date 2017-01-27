Headlines
UNICEF seeks $3.3 billion to help 48 million children caught up in crises
"Humanitarian Action for Children 2017" presents the agency's goals in providing children with access to safe water, nutrition, education, health and protection in 48 countries.
Fight against Boko Haram plunges far eastern Niger in serious food crisis
OXFAM observes that the war against Boko Haram has severely limited farming and fishing activities, which are important economic activities in the eastern regions.
Fighting worsens humanitarian crisis in Yemen's Taizz governorate
The Humanitarian Coordinator calls on all parties to the conflict to urgently ensure humanitarian partners have access to affected civilians in the Dhubab and Al Mokha districts.
Historic commitment from African heads of state to advance immunization
One in five children in Africa still does not receive basic life-saving vaccines and, as a result, vaccine-preventable diseases continue to claim too many lives.