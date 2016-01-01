Headlines

Syria
© UNICEF/UN013175/Al-Issa
UN Security Council

Security Council supports mediation efforts, calls for humanitarian access throughout Syria

The Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution supporting efforts by the Russian Federation and Turkey to end nearly six years of bloodshed in Syria and jump-start a political process.

Ukraine
OCHA

An estimated 3.8 million people in Ukraine are in need of aid in 2017

The Humanitarian Country Team launched the 2017 appeal requesting for US$ 214 million to cover needs of 2.6 million people considered to be most vulnerable.

Nigeria
WFP

WFP assists more than one million people in Northeast Nigeria in December

WFP has delivered food or cash to more than a million Nigerians in the Northeast, reaching over half of those in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

Disaster:Sahel Crisis: 2011-2016
Iraq
© UNHCR/S. Baldwin
OCHA + 1 other

UN concerned for civilian safety following airstrike on a hospital compound in eastern Mosul

Since 19 December, almost 1,000 people have been referred to hospitals in Erbil with trauma injuries, while 118,000 people have been displaced by the military operations to retake Mosul.

CAR
© OCHA
UN News

Concern over resurgence in aid worker attacks in CAR

Philippines
© IFRC
IFRC

Humanitarian toll of Typhoon Nock-Ten mounts in the Philippines - IFRC

Disaster:Typhoon Nock-ten - Dec 2016
World + 15 others
© WFP
IRIN

Not-so-festive guide to food ration cuts 2016

Disaster:Somalia: Drought - 2015-2016 + more
Syria
© UNICEF/Syria/2016/Al-Issa
UNICEF

Children displaced from east Aleppo: distressed, injured, alone

World + 13 others
© UNHCR/Ivor Prickett
Thomson Reuters Foundation

What are aid groups' priorities for 2017? - Expert views

Disaster:South Sudan: Food Insecurity - 2015-2016 + more
World + 9 others
© OCHA
Oxfam

More than 47 million people are in need of aid in the Middle East as conflicts reach new depths of sufferings

Disaster:Sahel Crisis: 2011-2016

Other Recent Headlines

Syria

Reports of children dying due to severe cold weather in Aleppo

Syria

Four million people in Damascus have no access to water

oPt

Record number of demolitions in oPt during 2016; casualty toll declines

Philippines

Typhoon Nock-ten hits central Philippines

Haiti

UN emergency fund authorizes $3.5 million for restoring education services in Haiti

Iraq

Mosul residents face battle for survival

All headlines

Interactive visuals on ReliefWeb: Another way to view data

Since 1996, more than 54,000 maps and infographics have been posted on our site and through our mobile apps as static images and PDF files. Our information partners are, however, increasingly...

Visit the blog

