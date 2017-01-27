Headlines

UNICEF seeks $3.3 billion to help 48 million children caught up in crises

"Humanitarian Action for Children 2017" presents the agency's goals in providing children with access to safe water, nutrition, education, health and protection in 48 countries.

Niger + 1 other
Oxfam

Fight against Boko Haram plunges far eastern Niger in serious food crisis

OXFAM observes that the war against Boko Haram has severely limited farming and fishing activities, which are important economic activities in the eastern regions.

Disaster:Sahel Crisis: 2011-2017
Yemen
OCHA + 1 other

Fighting worsens humanitarian crisis in Yemen's Taizz governorate

The Humanitarian Coordinator calls on all parties to the conflict to urgently ensure humanitarian partners have access to affected civilians in the Dhubab and Al Mokha districts.

World + 1 other
AU + 1 other

Historic commitment from African heads of state to advance immunization

One in five children in Africa still does not receive basic life-saving vaccines and, as a result, vaccine-preventable diseases continue to claim too many lives.

Ukraine
UNICEF

Heavy fighting in Ukraine leaves thousands of children cold, thirsty and out of school

Ethiopia
OCHA

Ethiopia school-feeding programme targets one million children in drought-affected areas

Disaster:Ethiopia: Drought - 2015-2017
Mozambique
FEWS NET

Up to 300,000 Mozambicans affected by floods

Disaster:Mozambique: Floods - Jan 2017 + more
Solomon Islands
IFRC

Dengue outbreak not yet contained in Solomon Islands

Disaster:Pacific: Dengue Outbreak - Oct 2016
World
COE

Council of Europe calls for states to invest in alternatives to migrant detention

Afghanistan + 1 other
IOM

IOM launches displacement tracking in Afghanistan as humanitarian crisis looms

Other Recent Headlines

Ukraine

Humanitarian Coordinator warns of drastic deterioration of security situation in eastern Ukraine

CAR

UN emergency relief fund allocates US$6 million to help newly food-insecure people in CAR

Chile

European Union sends help to fight Chile forest fires

Afghanistan

Over 5.6 million children to be vaccinated against polio in Afghanistan

Iraq

About 350,000 children at risk in western Mosul as offensive enters more dangerous phase

Yemen

Conflict in Taiz maiming and killing children and other civilians

All headlines

