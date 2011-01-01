Headlines
Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan requests US$550 million
The continued deepening and geographic spread of the conflict has increased the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance 2017, now 9.3 million.
Time to act on water scarcity - FAO
Millions of family farmers in developing countries suffer from lack of access to freshwater, while conflicts over water resources already surpass those tied to land disputes in some regions.
Horn of Africa drought: Lessons learned?
Humanitarian agencies call for action as more than 15 million people in Somalia, south-eastern Ethiopia, and northern and eastern Kenya are facing food and water shortages.
New Insurance Development Fund will seek to expand resilience of disaster-prone people
The IDF commits to support the G7’s InsuResilience call to action to extend risk insurance to an additional 400 million people in developing countries by the year 2020.