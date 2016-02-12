Headlines
EU and FAO team up to address alarming food insecurity in Yemen
With 14 million people food insecure in strife-torn Yemen, the European Union has committed 12 million euros in support of the UN Food Agency's efforts to tackle rising hunger.
Thousands trapped in freezing temperatures in Greece and the Balkans
MSF has installed some emergency heaters to try to protect people from the cold, and is currently negotiating with authorities to further increase the shelter capacity.
More than 1.3 million Afghan children under five need treatment for acute malnutrition
Nutrition surveys in 2016 show global acute malnutrition (GAM) prevalence ranging from 10.9% to 20.7%. Severe acute malnutrition (SAM) has breached emergency thresholds in 20 of 34 provinces.
Latest humanitarian snapshot highlights flooding in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia
Since 1 January, continuous heavy rains have caused widespread flooding across southern Thailand. As of 9 January, more than 330,300 households have been affected, with 21 deaths.