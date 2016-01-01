Headlines
Security Council supports mediation efforts, calls for humanitarian access throughout Syria
The Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution supporting efforts by the Russian Federation and Turkey to end nearly six years of bloodshed in Syria and jump-start a political process.
An estimated 3.8 million people in Ukraine are in need of aid in 2017
The Humanitarian Country Team launched the 2017 appeal requesting for US$ 214 million to cover needs of 2.6 million people considered to be most vulnerable.
WFP assists more than one million people in Northeast Nigeria in December
WFP has delivered food or cash to more than a million Nigerians in the Northeast, reaching over half of those in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.
UN concerned for civilian safety following airstrike on a hospital compound in eastern Mosul
Since 19 December, almost 1,000 people have been referred to hospitals in Erbil with trauma injuries, while 118,000 people have been displaced by the military operations to retake Mosul.