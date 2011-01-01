Headlines

Afghanistan + 1 other
OCHA

Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan requests US$550 million

The continued deepening and geographic spread of the conflict has increased the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance 2017, now 9.3 million.

World
FAO

Time to act on water scarcity - FAO

Millions of family farmers in developing countries suffer from lack of access to freshwater, while conflicts over water resources already surpass those tied to land disputes in some regions.

Somalia + 2 others
IAWG DP

Horn of Africa drought: Lessons learned?

Humanitarian agencies call for action as more than 15 million people in Somalia, south-eastern Ethiopia, and northern and eastern Kenya are facing food and water shortages.

Disaster:Somalia: Drought - 2015-2017 + more
World
OCHA + 1 other

New Insurance Development Fund will seek to expand resilience of disaster-prone people

The IDF commits to support the G7’s InsuResilience call to action to extend risk insurance to an additional 400 million people in developing countries by the year 2020.

Senegal + 1 other
UNICEF

Children’s needs central to response as Gambia uncertainty continues

Serbia + 2 others
Save the Children

Child refugees at risk of freezing in Serbia

South Sudan + 6 others
UNHCR

UN refugee agency seeks US $781 million for South Sudan's humanitarian crisis

Disaster:South Sudan: Cholera Outbreak - Jul 2016 + more
Ukraine
OSCE

Violence in Ukraine on rise again after relative calm of New Year period, warns OSCE

Nigeria + 3 others
ECHO

European Commission releases €40 million for urgent humanitarian needs in Lake Chad Region

Disaster:Sahel Crisis: 2011-2017
World + 2 others
UNISDR

Reducing disaster risk helps tackle hunger in Latin America and Caribbean

Disaster:South America: Drought - 2015-2017 + more

Other Recent Headlines

Somalia

Somali President appeals for aid as drought worsens

Turkey

Urgent action needed on Syria commitments made at London Conference one year on

World

UNHCR, IOM and partners respond to Europe’s refugee and migrant situation

Kenya

Kenyan livestock farmers affected by drought receive a helping hand from the Red Cross

South Sudan

Worsening food insecurity could lead to famine in South Sudan

Madagascar

Plague outbreak hits remote part of Madagascar with 27 deaths

Interactive visuals on ReliefWeb: Another way to view data

Since 1996, more than 54,000 maps and infographics have been posted on our site and through our mobile apps as static images and PDF files. Our information partners are, however, increasingly...

