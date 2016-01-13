Headlines
UN agencies appeal for access to people besieged across Syria
Nearly five million people, including more than two million children, live in areas that are extremely difficult to reach with aid due to fighting, insecurity and restricted access.
UN rights chief highlights continuing impunity in South Sudan
A UN report details the grave human rights violations and abuses, as well as serious violations of international humanitarian law committed in Juba during and after the fighting that occurred between 8 and 12 July 2016.
Alarming rise in unaccompanied children reaching Italy
Some 25,800 unaccompanied or separated children arrived in Italy by sea in 2016 - more than double the 12,360 who arrived during the previous year.
Latest humanitarian snapshot highlights Dzud in Mongolia affecting 157,000
Multipurpose cash grants to support life-saving basic needs, emergency agricultural inputs and veterinary first aid kits have been identified as priority needs in Mongolia.