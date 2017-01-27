Headlines

© UNHCR/A.Rummery
© UNHCR/A.Rummery
How can cash transfer help Syrian refugees in Jordan?

A new report assess the immediate effects of transfers on reducing barriers to accessing basic services and employment, as well as considering the long-term implications of improvements in economic and social outcomes.

World + 10 others
AfricaRice

Africa’s rice farmers lose US$200 million annually to parasitic weeds

Team of researchers reveal that parasitic weeds have invaded 1.34 million hectares, affecting an estimated 950,000 rural households in at least 28 countries in Africa

Disaster:Sahel Crisis: 2011-2017
USA + 1 other
IOM + 1 other

IOM and UNHCR remain committed to working with the US Administration to ensure safe and secure resettlement and immigration programmes

The two agencies hope that the US will continue its strong leadership role and long tradition of protecting those who are fleeing conflict and persecution.

Yemen
© UNICEF/UN044523/Fuad
© UNICEF/UN044523/Fuad
OCHA

UN warns of impending famine in Yemen

Humanitarian chief says the conflict in Yemen is now the primary driver of the largest food security emergency in the world: 14 million people are food insecure, of whom half are severely food insecure.

Disaster:Yemen: Cholera Outbreak - Oct 2016
Kenya
© KRCS
© KRCS
IFRC

More than 2 million people could be food insecure by April 2017 in Kenya

Disaster:Kenya: Drought - 2014-2017
Uganda + 4 others
© NRC/Tiril Skarstein
© NRC/Tiril Skarstein
NRC

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean

Serbia + 2 others
© UNHCR/Daniel Etter
© UNHCR/Daniel Etter
UNHCR

Desperate refugees and migrants in Serbia face sub-zero temperatures

Ethiopia
© OCHA/ Charlotte Cans
© OCHA/ Charlotte Cans
OCHA

UN relief chief calls for urgent funding for Ethiopia’s drought to avert loss of lives and livelihood

Disaster:Ethiopia: Drought - 2015-2017
Afghanistan + 1 other
© IOM
© IOM
IOM

IOM launches displacement tracking in Afghanistan as humanitarian crisis looms

Ethiopia + 2 others
© Save the Children
© Save the Children
Save the Children

Drought leaves an estimated 6.5 million children at risk of hunger in Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya

Disaster:Ethiopia: Drought - 2015-2017 + more

Other Recent Headlines

Somalia

United Kingdom announces additional £10 million for drought hit Somalia

CAR

Le Conseil de sécurité proroge pour un an les sanctions en République centrafricaine

South Sudan

More than 4.8 million people deemed severely food insecure in South Sudan

World

New US policy spells disaster for refugees

Liberia

How West African communities beat the Ebola epidemic

Syria

UN relief officials urge Security Council to push for greater humanitarian access in Syria

Interactive visuals on ReliefWeb: Another way to view data

Since 1996, more than 54,000 maps and infographics have been posted on our site and through our mobile apps as static images and PDF files. Our information partners are, however, increasingly...

Interactive visuals on ReliefWeb: Another way to view data

Since 1996, more than 54,000 maps and infographics have been posted on our site and through our mobile apps as static images and PDF files. Our information partners are, however, increasingly...

