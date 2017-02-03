Headlines
Devastating cruelty against Rohingyas in Myanmar - UN human rights report
A new report details mass gang-rape, killings, brutal beatings, disappearances and other serious human rights violations by Myanmar's security forces in northern Rakhine State.
1.8 million people affected by disruption of water supply in eastern Ukraine
The number of affected people in critical areas on both sides of the ‘contact line’ has jumped from 17,000 to 1.8 million in a week. UNICEF is providing life-saving WASH support.
Humanitarian situation in Colombia's border areas remains challenging
The UNHCR and the Colombian Ombudsman report gaps to prevent forced displacement, property loss and child recruitment. The situation of Afro-descendant and indigenous communities is of particular concern.
Healthcare emergency growing in east Mosul
Makeshift field hospitals and healthcare centres have sprung up since the liberation of east Mosul last month, but they are overwhelmed trying to treat the city’s sick and injured people.