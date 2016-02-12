Headlines

Yemen
© FAO/Rawan Shaif
© FAO/Rawan Shaif
FAO

EU and FAO team up to address alarming food insecurity in Yemen

With 14 million people food insecure in strife-torn Yemen, the European Union has committed 12 million euros in support of the UN Food Agency's efforts to tackle rising hunger.

World + 2 others
MSF

Thousands trapped in freezing temperatures in Greece and the Balkans

MSF has installed some emergency heaters to try to protect people from the cold, and is currently negotiating with authorities to further increase the shelter capacity.

Afghanistan + 1 other
OCHA

More than 1.3 million Afghan children under five need treatment for acute malnutrition

Nutrition surveys in 2016 show global acute malnutrition (GAM) prevalence ranging from 10.9% to 20.7%. Severe acute malnutrition (SAM) has breached emergency thresholds in 20 of 34 provinces.

Thailand + 5 others
© OCHA
© OCHA
OCHA

Latest humanitarian snapshot highlights flooding in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia

Since 1 January, continuous heavy rains have caused widespread flooding across southern Thailand. As of 9 January, more than 330,300 households have been affected, with 21 deaths.

Disaster:Typhoon Nock-ten - Dec 2016
Kenya
© OCHA/Dan DeLorenzo
© OCHA/Dan DeLorenzo
Govt. Kenya

Kenyan government expects drought to worsen in 2017

Disaster:Kenya: Drought - 2014-2017
DR Congo
© OCHA/Naomi Frerotte
© OCHA/Naomi Frerotte
OCHA

DR Congo: Thousands of civilians affected by spiral of violence in three central provinces

Haiti
© Logan Abassi UN/MINUSTAH
© Logan Abassi UN/MINUSTAH
UNICEF

Haiti struggles to recover from 2016 disasters

Disaster:Hurricane Matthew - Sep 2016 + more
Nigeria
© OCHA/Franck Kuwonu
© OCHA/Franck Kuwonu
OCHA

Better coordination facilitates 350% food aid growth in northeast Nigeria

Disaster:Nigeria: Measles Outbreak - Oct 2016 + more
Somalia + 9 others
© OCHA Somalia
© OCHA Somalia
ECHO

Africa and Asia to receive emergency EU humanitarian assistance

Disaster:Somalia: Drought - 2015-2017
Argentina
© IFRC
© IFRC
IFRC

Floods affect more than 13,650 people in Argentina

Disaster:South America: Floods and Landslides - Dec 2016

Other Recent Headlines

Syria

Damascus: Water shortage threatens children

South Sudan

2016 nutrition situation in South Sudan significantly worse than previous years

Sudan

Lack of funding results in closure of Sudan health facilities

Zimbabwe

In drought-hit Zimbabwe, women's "second shift" burden grows

Iraq

More than 133,000 Iraqis displaced from Mosul

World

Mediterranean migrant arrivals top 363,348 in 2016, with 5,079 deaths at sea

All headlines

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

