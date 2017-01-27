Headlines
How can cash transfer help Syrian refugees in Jordan?
A new report assess the immediate effects of transfers on reducing barriers to accessing basic services and employment, as well as considering the long-term implications of improvements in economic and social outcomes.
Africa’s rice farmers lose US$200 million annually to parasitic weeds
Team of researchers reveal that parasitic weeds have invaded 1.34 million hectares, affecting an estimated 950,000 rural households in at least 28 countries in Africa
IOM and UNHCR remain committed to working with the US Administration to ensure safe and secure resettlement and immigration programmes
The two agencies hope that the US will continue its strong leadership role and long tradition of protecting those who are fleeing conflict and persecution.
UN warns of impending famine in Yemen
Humanitarian chief says the conflict in Yemen is now the primary driver of the largest food security emergency in the world: 14 million people are food insecure, of whom half are severely food insecure.