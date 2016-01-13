Headlines

Syria
OCHA + 4 others

UN agencies appeal for access to people besieged across Syria

Nearly five million people, including more than two million children, live in areas that are extremely difficult to reach with aid due to fighting, insecurity and restricted access.

South Sudan
OHCHR + 1 other

UN rights chief highlights continuing impunity in South Sudan

A UN report details the grave human rights violations and abuses, as well as serious violations of international humanitarian law committed in Juba during and after the fighting that occurred between 8 and 12 July 2016.

Disaster:South Sudan: Food Insecurity - 2015-2017
Italy + 1 other
UNICEF

Alarming rise in unaccompanied children reaching Italy

Some 25,800 unaccompanied or separated children arrived in Italy by sea in 2016 - more than double the 12,360 who arrived during the previous year.

Myanmar + 3 others
OCHA

Latest humanitarian snapshot highlights Dzud in Mongolia affecting 157,000

Multipurpose cash grants to support life-saving basic needs, emergency agricultural inputs and veterinary first aid kits have been identified as priority needs in Mongolia.

Disaster:Typhoon Nock-ten - Dec 2016 + more
Zimbabwe
UNICEF

Drought impact on women and children increasing due to hunger season in Zimbabwe

Disaster:Southern Africa: Food Insecurity - 2015-2017
Colombia
MSF

Colombia: Sexual violence, hidden violence

Iraq
IOM

Mosul emergency has now displaced over 144,500 Iraqis: IOM

CAR
Govt. CAR + 1 other

Appeal seeks $400 million to save 2.2 million lives in CAR

South Sudan + 1 other
WFP

Agencies distribute emergency food aid for 505,000 people in Northern Bahr el Ghazal

Disaster:South Sudan: Food Insecurity - 2015-2017
Gambia + 2 others
UNHCR

Gambians seek refuge in Senegal amid political tension

Other Recent Headlines

Syria

Almost no aid has reached Syria’s besieged areas despite ‘truce’

Serbia

UNHCR calls for help for refugees facing European winter freeze

Afghanistan

Schools focus of conflict in Afghan province

Syria

Women’s needs staggering as winter grips Aleppo, UN convoy finds

Madagascar

Cash is king among drought-hit southern Africans

World

UNICEF's impact in five of the most dangerous crises

