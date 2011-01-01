Headlines
Desperate refugees and migrants in Serbia face sub-zero temperatures
Around 390 people have voluntarily sought shelter at the Obrenovac facility since authorities opened it last week. However, an estimated 1,000 refugees and migrants are still camping out in smoke-filled, derelict warehouses.
Humanitarian Coordinator calls on non-state actors to preserve humanitarian access in Bambari
With a population of 42,000 inhabitants and more than 26,000 displaced people, an open conflict in Bambari would be devastating to the civilian population, said Michel Yao.
NGOs call for protection of civilians in Myanmar's Kachin and Northern Shan States
Alarmed about the impact of the severely deteriorating security situation on civilians, including displaced people, several NGOs ask in one voice for the government and international community to take action.
More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean
Some 489,000 South Sudanese refugees fled to Uganda in 2016. By comparison, 362,000 people crossed the Mediterranean into Europe in the same period.